Next week on Emmerdale, Charity makes Sarah a shocking offer, chaos ensues at Nate’s funeral, Paddy faces a new fear, and Bear’s whereabouts are finally revealed.

1) Victoria is put on the spot

With recent events seemingly putting paid to the idea of her ever becoming a mum, Sarah (Katie Hill) was given a ray of hope when grandad Cain (Jeff Hordley) suggested she could look into surrogacy.

Sarah was beginning the IVF process when it was discovered she was suffering from cervical cancer. After her eggs were harvested, Sarah underwent surgery to remove her cervix. Tragically, with her life-limiting Fanconi anaemia having weakened her blood vessels, Sarah started haemorrhaging and the surgical team had no option but to perform a hysterectomy.

Cain’s suggestion came as he finally came to understand just how much being a mother meant to Sarah, though Charity wasn’t pleased that he had put the idea in her head.

He later began to wonder if he’d jumped the gun when he went to Liam (Jonny McPherson) for advice, only to be told that Sarah would most certainly be rejected by any surrogacy agency.

Next week, after hitting a brick wall with all the agencies as predicted, Charity takes matters into her own hands and throws herself into helping Sarah find a surrogate amongst friends and family.

But when she turns to Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) with the big ask, it leaves Vic completely blind-sided. It’s a lot to take in, and she’s clearly struggling to process it.

Noticing the hesitation, Charity does everything she can to persuade her. She insists that Sarah doesn’t have any other options, and if there’s any chance at all, it’s through her. Later, Charity and Cain are on the same page as they agree to keep their minds open and explore whatever paths are left.

Meanwhile, Robert (Ryan Hawley) is left stunned when Victoria lets slip what Charity has asked of her. Heading to Tenants, Robert chastises Charity for even suggesting it when she knows the trauma Vic went through with her last pregnancy.

But the real fallout comes when Sarah finds out—furious that Charity’s gone behind her back and dragged someone else in without even telling her!

2) Cain is scammed

Whilst Cain focuses on Sarah, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is concerned that he’s using it as a distraction for his own grief over Nate (Jurell Carter).

Determined to do whatever it takes, Cain arranges to meet someone from a local surrogate group privately at The Woolpack. But as time goes on and the woman is a no-show, Ryan (James Moore) is forced to break the news to Cain that he’s been scammed.

Frustrated at his own naivety, and letting down Sarah in the process, Cain begins to lash out.

3) Charity makes a shocking offer

With all the surrogacy avenues seemingly reaching a dead end, Sarah begins to accept that she may never be a mum after all.

But suddenly, out of nowhere, Charity jumps in with an impulsive offer that leaves Sarah stunned—she’ll carry the baby herself!

Cain isn’t impressed and is quick to call Charity out for making such a huge decision without thinking it through, particularly since she hasn’t even discussed it with husband Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) yet.

When Sarah later realises that Mack is still in the dark about Charity’s plan, it leaves her feeling uneasy too—could Sarah be raising her hopes again for nothing?

4) John confronts a familiar face

Elsewhere, Nate’s killer John (Oliver Farnworth) is on edge as his victim’s funeral looms, having been unsuccessful in persuading husband Aaron (Danny Miller) that they shouldn’t attend.

His week takes an unexpected turn however, when he realises that the next patient he’s due to see at the surgery is none other than Owen (Simon Haines)—the man who John scared off after he witnessed him spiking Robert’s drink.

At first, Owen doesn’t seem to recognise John as he enters the room—but when the penny drops, the shock hits hard.

Soon after, Robert approaches and finds John throwing Owen out of the surgery.

Robert’s shaken as Owen heads on his way, and thanks John quietly, but it doesn’t change the unease between them. Whatever act they’re putting on for Aaron’s sake, the cracks are showing—Robert still doesn’t fully trust John.

As the pressure over Nate begins to get to John, he reaches out and calls a helpline, but abruptly ends the call when he’s interrupted.

Later in the week, Liam notes that Owen is on his list of house calls for the day… will Owen find himself getting a visit from John instead?

5) Cara returns as accusations fly

Meanwhile, Aaron asks John to step in and speak to Tracy (Amy Walsh), hoping he can change her mind about letting the Dingles attend Nate’s funeral. It’s the last thing John wants to do but he tries anyway—and gets nowhere.

Tracy’s later taken aback when she finds out she’s entitled to Nate’s life insurance payout.

It’s a double-edged sword for Tracy, as whilst it will no doubt bring some stability after a fraught few months for her and daughter Frankie (Eden Ratcliffe-Knights), it’s also bound to raise further suspicions about whether she was responsible for his death.

Over at The Woolpack, the Dingles hold their own memorial for Nate, but things quickly unravel. Cain, already struggling to keep a lid on it, turns his grief towards Tracy, furious that she’s keeping him from saying goodbye.

Just as Caleb manages to talk Cain down, another storm hits—Nate’s mother Cara (Carryl Thomas) walks in, and quickly clocks Cain laughing.

Cara doesn’t hold back, tearing into Cain for not taking their son’s death seriously.

It’s not long before Sam (James Hooton) hears about the insurance money and jumps to conclusions. Convinced Tracy had something to gain from Nate’s death, he runs straight to Cain. Cain’s fury reignites, and this time it’s explosive. He confronts Tracy head-on, warning her that he will be at the funeral—whether she likes it or not!

6) Chaos ensues at Nate’s funeral

The following day, a small group of mourners led by Tracy and Cara gather outside St Mary’s. Tracy’s already rattled—and spotting DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) watching from a distance only makes things worse. Her nerves are shot, but she attempts keeps a lid on it as the hearse pulls in.

With seconds, the Dingle clan arrive in full force, and it doesn’t take long for the tension to boil over. Words are exchanged, tempers flare, and the whole thing spirals into chaos.

Getting close to the brink, John finally snaps. He steps in, trying to calm things down with a raw, emotional plea for everyone to pull it together—for Nate’s sake.

Tracy, shaken and overwhelmed, can’t bring herself to carry on and hands the eulogy over to John. Caught off guard, John is left with no choice but to take her place.

After watching Cain deliver his own speech about how much pain Nate’s death has caused, John stands at the front of the church. All eyes are on him—and with DS Walsh silently watching from the back—John starts to crack.

The pressure’s closing in fast, and as he begins the tribute, there’s a moment where it looks like he might just spill everything.

Will John confess to killing Nate?

7) Nicola receives shocking news

Over at the café, new recruit Lewis (Bradley Riches) is proving himself popular with the locals.

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) agreed to employ trained barista Lewis last week as she became overwhelmed with customers, and he was quick to make his mark with the two striking up an unlikely friendship.

Next week, Lewis has begun introducing some of his ideas to the café as he tries out a new menu, and the customers are lapping it up.

Whilst Lewis is pleased with his success, he admits to newfound half-brother Ross (Michael Parr) that he’s ever to have a chance of running his own business, it’ll likely mean he has to leave the village.

Nicola is also thrilled with the upturn in custom, it soon turns to frustration when she remembers that business partner Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) is still reaping the benefits.

Brenda had left for a 3-month cruise back in April, with plans to spend further time in Toronto visiting granddaughter Molly.

But Brenda’s former partner Eric (Chris Chittell) was blind-sided when he received a letter from Brenda with his 80th birthday card, informing him that she would not be returning to the village.

As Nicola debates what to do next, she’s thrown when word reaches her of a surprising development regarding the business… but will it be good or bad news?

8) Paddy faces a new fear

Over at Tenants, the aftermath of Paddy’s (Dominic Brunt) recent trauma are still being felt as he faces a day in the vets alone.

Two weeks ago, Paddy was viciously attacked by a dog on land leased by local farmer Celia (Jaye Griffiths), which led to him being rushed into emergency surgery after one of the bites severed an artery in his arm.

Paddy puts on a brave front for Mandy as he prepares to head off to work. He’s determined to push through and prove he can manage, and for a while, it seems like he’s got it under control—until a customer walks in with a large dog.

The moment catches him off guard, and the panic creeps in fast. He can’t go near the animal, can’t focus, and before long, he’s forced to shut up shop. Behind closed doors, Paddy’s frozen with fear, completely overwhelmed.

The following morning, Paddy calls in sick, and finally confides in Mandy what he’s been struggling with—he’s terrified of dogs.

“His depression is a dormant thing, and he’s going to keep an eye on it for the rest of his life,” Dominic Brunt told EverySoap and other press recently.

“The dog attack just sends him straight back to where he was. He’s already got a little phobia about horses, which for a vet isn’t the greatest, but he worries that the dog thing could be permanent and bring on the end of his career. It does plunge him to the bottom, briefly.”

When Paddy later encounters Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) friendly dog Chip, will Paddy be able to overcome his fear?

9) Where is Bear?

Before the week is out, we finally learn of Bear’s (Joshua Richards) whereabouts, after he left the village under a cloud following a massive row with son Paddy. Bear’s mental health had become a concern for Paddy and Mandy (Lisa Riley), as he became forgetful and started acting out of character.

As Paddy recovered in hospital following the dog attack, Bear blasted his son’s character.

“Don’t you get sick of people walking all over you?” Bear stated. “How many people do you let take advantage of you? You just roll over day in, day out.”

“I’m sick of us all walking around on eggshells in case he does something stupid again,” he continues, referring to Paddy’s near-attempt to take his own life.

Paddy was left devastated, and soon told his dad that he wanted him gone.

Bear had been planning to visit an old wrestling mate in Ireland, Gnasher, but he was disappointed to learn that Gnasher wasn’t feeling up to it. Nevertheless, Bear put a brave face on as left the village, not letting on to Paddy and Mandy that he had nowhere to go.

“I think he’s too humiliated to go back,” Joshua Richards told us. “But also I think it’s more than just the humiliation. It’s the confusion of ‘Who am I, what’s my purpose in life and what do I do? And to have a revelation at that age, because he’s 78, is a big thing.”

“Luckily there is no dementia in Bear’s case, but it’s like somebody with dementia stumbling off into the countryside, not knowing where they’re going or what their purpose in life is.”

In the countryside is exactly where we find Bear next week, parked up in a field in the middle of nowhere. Despite his distressed state, Bear is no closer in reaching out to his son in an attempt to build bridges.

Although Joshua is currently keeping tight-lipped on what exactly is wrong with Bear, it’s already been teased that there will be a big story kicking off on his return to the village.

“I think it’s quite a major subject which is being touched on,” Joshua reveals. “I did a play with John Godber a few years ago where we actually took on this subject. It was riveting and quite profound, upsetting, and also full of alarming facts. So I think it’s going to be an excellent storyline to take on because I haven’t seen anybody take it on before.“