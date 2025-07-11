12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 17th July

Next week on Neighbours, Holly fears for her safety as Gavin Bowman returns, Wendy upsets Andrew’s new family, Saskia has a new target, and who is scared of Jane?

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 14th to Thursday 17th July.

1) Jane picks a wrong’un on her return to the dating world

This week, Jane (Annie Jones) gave Byron (Xavier Molyneux) her unsolicited feedback on the current state of his life, reflecting that Sadie (Emerald Chan) was the only stable thing he had going.

Jane made a point that he hasn’t done anything about his desire to return to law, while also airing her disapproval about him still living in a lads’ share house.

It hasn’t been an easy time for Byron lately after his long-term girlfriend broke it off and he was then attacked in a case of mistaken identity. With this in mind, Nicolette suggested that Jane ease off with the lecture, while Byron went on to confide in his housemates about his mum’s rant.

Next week, Byron’s had enough of his mum’s attitude, but Aaron (Matt Wilson) reminds him and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) that Jane’s been dealing with a lot after the death of her mum.

Nicolette thinks she has a solution for her mum’s stress; it’s time for her mum to return to the dating apps – after all, she managed to land herself a hot toy boy on there the last time round.

Nicolette is surprised to hear that her mum got right to it and arranged a date off the back of her advice. However, Jane’s disappointed when it doesn’t work out after meeting her new match.

When Jane debriefs with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about what happened, Terese asks to see a picture of the guy, and realises that it’s none other than Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) – the wine poisoner who kidnapped Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), put Dex (Riley Bryant) in hospital and almost destroyed Leo’s business!

It seems the Harris family really can’t catch a break when it comes to getting involved with Erinsborough’s villains!

2) Krista finally shares her secret fears

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) told Terese that she hoped her pregnancy test would be negative because she isn’t ready to have another baby after the traumatic stillbirth of Hope.

Leo (Tim Kano) made it clear that he wanted to keep trying for another baby after the test came back negative, but Krista didn’t have the heart to tell him that she wasn’t in the same place.

Next week, Terese urges Krista to be honest with Leo, and Krista’s pleased when he is receptive and understanding after she opens up about her fears.

Krista later confides in Terese again that she’s realised she may never be ready to have another baby. Terese reassures her that it’s not a decision that needs to be made now and she should focus on the family she already has for now.

3) Abi becomes scared of a family favourite

Later, Abi (Nikita Kato) tells Krista and Leo that she’s feeling frightened of Jane, after Jane babysat her the night before.

The couple decide to get Terese to take over babysitting duties for now, although Krista and Leo assume that Abi’s worries are just part of her getting over her jetlag – surely there’s nothing to be afraid of with Jane?

Krista checks in with Jane, who claims to be unsure about what Abi is alluding to, but Krista’s worried something isn’t right for Abi to be so unsettled…

4) Sadie shocks Byron with her confession

At the end of this week, we learnt that newly single Sadie and former escort Taye (Lakota Johnson) had started sleeping together, and next week the pair commit to keeping their fling private so they can protect Byron’s feelings.

Next week, Byron tells Jane about Sadie’s encouraging him to get back on the horse, and Jane agrees that he should. But Byron is horrified by the prospect of moving on so quickly and thinks it will be months until he’s in the headspace to do so.

Meanwhile, Sadie and Taye continue their romantic rendezvous in the spa until Cara (Sara West) shows up, which forces Sadie to hide Taye under the water until she goes.

When Byron pops over just minutes later, Sadie can’t keep Taye under the water for any longer without him drowning, and Sadie is forced to fess up to Byron!

He’s left heartbroken by the revelation of his ex and close friend now hooking up and Sadie and Taye are left feeling remorseful.

When Taye tries to put things right with his housemate, Byron’s not having any of it – he’s crossed a line and they are no longer friends!

What does this mean for the future of the housemates at No. 32?

5) Holly’s on high alert with Bowman’s release

Also next week, Jane and Terese realise that none of their friends have got word of Bowman’s release from prison.

Terese decides to break the news to them while Jane bumps into him and gives him a piece of her mind, despite knowing that he’s a dangerous man.

Holly, who has come a long way since working on the trauma she suffered as a result of Gareth Bowman and Heath (Ethan Panizza), continues with her plans for Sadie’s 21st while being oblivious to Bowman being back out on the streets.

When she hears the news, her anxiety mounts, fearful that this dangerous man could be back for revenge after she managed to get him locked up.

As her friends and family rally to support her, Holly only feels safe as a result of Andew’s (Lloyd Will) police presence. Despite the pair agreeing to keep their distance from one another after their ‘moment’ this week, it seems Gavin Bowman’s return is about to throw them back into each other’s orbits.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina), who used to work with Bowman at the hospital, also frets about her own safety when she hears the news at Cara’s graduation celebrations.

Soon after, new cop Cara spots Bowman and gives him a firm warning to stay away, but her actions leave Remi more on edge, fearful he’d have been fired up by Cara’s words.

6) Wendy causes upset at Sadie’s 21st

Meanwhile, Andrew and Wendy (Candice Leask) are thrilled that Steven (Mick Preston) will be joining them at Sadie’s 21st bash, with Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) also in attendance.

Wendy hopes she’ll be able to reconnect with Andrew’s sister after Gretchen lied about Steven in order to protect him during his cancer treatment.

However, it becomes clear that Wendy hasn’t gotten over this, and tension soon rise when Gretchen acts like it should now all be in the past.

Andrew encourages Wendy to just move on, but things reach a boiling point between Wendy and Gretchen, culminating in Gretchen and Steven making an early exit from the party.

This leaves Andrew feeling let down as it was far from the outcome he was hoping for on his birth family’s first visit to Ramsay Street.

7) Karl uncovers plans for change on Power Road

Meanwhile, Karl (Alan Fletcher) attends his council interview for the Senior Advisor role and is feeling certain that he has a good shot due to his reputation in the community.

Karl’s pleased when the interview goes as well as he could have hoped for. While at the council, Karl inadvertently discovers that Terese has applied for a rezoning assessment of Power Road, in preparation to sell it.

Later, Karl tells Terese about his intel and she admits that she’s been keeping it on the down low; even Paul (Stefan Dennis) has no idea.

Meanwhile, a money-conscious Karl worries what this could mean for his booming business – The 82. While Terese tries to encourage him not to fret, he remains cautious of the impending changes with Power Road.

8) Holly and Andrew deal with the aftermath of his family’s departure

Back at No. 26, Andrew is angered that his wife has come between him and his family, and doesn’t want to hear her excuses after he asked her to let things go with Gretchen.

Soon after, Sadie’s hurt when she hears that her long-lost family have departed without her even getting the chance to meet them. Andrew and Holly try to reassure her that all will work out and she’ll meet Steven soon, but for now they need to get back to the party!

Meanwhile, Wendy’s unhappy about Andrew not talking to her about what happened and she tries to speak to him again to put things right. However, it feels like everyone is getting in the way of this, in particular Saskia (Mia Foran), who turns up at the party unannounced.

Andrew puts on a front that all is well with the Rodwell clan in front of his friends, but he can’t help but notice how great Holly has been with his new relatives compared to his wife…

9) Saskia’s disappointment leads to her acting out

At Sadie’s birthday, Saskia continues to follow Wendy around like a puppy after she struggles to get her brother Max’s (Ben Jackson) attention. As Wendy’s priority is on speaking to Andrew, this grows tiresome and she is forced to put Saskia in her place after showing up without an invite.

Saskia’s left feeling disappointed that her latest confidant has already let her down. Wendy then avoids her the next day at school, and when Saskia realises that she’s being blanked, she decides to get her revenge.

As Wendy heads into a store cupboard to grab some supplies, Saskia locks the door!

10) Taye develops feelings for his friend-with-benefits

As the party is winding down at No. 26, Taye gives Sadie a special birthday gift and she thanks him with a kiss, just as Max, Holly and Remi walk into the kitchen.

Holly takes Sadie to one side and lets her know her feelings on her new hook-up.

Remi is left concerned about her brother’s choices, as Sadie is fresh out of a long-term relationship and could still be hurting…

Later, Remi’s surprised and reassured to learn that her brother seems to be developing genuine romantic feelings for Sadie. However, Sadie makes it clear to Taye that this is simply a friends-with-benefits scenario and nothing more…

Is Taye happy to keep things casual?

11) Saskia chooses a new target

While Wendy remains trapped in the school cupboard, Andrew begins to worry when she doesn’t return home that evening, and encourages Jane to head to school to check on her.

Jane eventually finds Wendy, who tells her that Saskia must be the culprit. Later, Saskia denies all and feigns tears, leading Jane to take her side and tell Wendy she’s been unprofessional with her accusations.

Later, Dex decides to support his new love interest with an alibi, confident that Saskia isn’t capable of such a cruel act. Dex also tries to support Saskia with finding a part-time job and speaks to Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about opportunities at Eirini Rising.

Susan confirms that there’s a position available, and when Saskia is successful with her application, Susan arranges to give her a tour of her new workplace. All goes well with the tour, but once it is over, Saskia doesn’t want to leave, so finds a way to linger in the presence of her new favourite neighbour…. Susan.

Susan’s pleased to see Saskia being so enthusiastic and is delighted when Saskia drops round to No. 28 having mended her broken glasses. She’s developing a fondness of the young Ramsay, but will Susan wise up before she becomes Saskia’s next victim?

12) Leo sets up a spy cam to protect Abi

Over at the hotel, Krista is pleased when Paul arranges for Lassiters Erinsborough to be the host of the chain’s Global Hotel Conference – however, there’s a catch. It’s a last-minute decision, and Paul tasks Krista with creating a full events programme by the next day.

When Terese points out how much she’ll have on her plate, Krista starts to worry she can’t succeed. Luckily, Terese is happy to help in Paul’s absence and distract herself from the sadness she’s feeling at being forced to sell Power Road – is Terese in financial difficulties?

Meanwhile, Leo asks Jane to look after Abi again, despite Krista trying to respect their daughter’s concerns about Jane frightening her. While at the Harris household, Abi spills some food on the rug, which causes Jane to flip out at her.

Later, Krista and Leo are forced to rely on Jane to take care of Abi again. But Leo’s left torn when he witnesses his daughter acting out a scene with her dolls, with ‘Jane’ shouting at them.

Talking things through with Byron and Wendy, he learns that Jane has had a short fuse in recent weeks. Could she be taking her frustrations out on little Abi after all?

He decides to see for himself what is troubling his daughter, so he sets his iPad up to record Jane babysitting… What will Leo find?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th July (Episode 9276 / 373)

Jane’s romantic life takes a toxic turn.

Krista finally opens up.

Abigail fears a local favourite.

Sadie and Taye’s secret is exposed.

Tuesday 15th July (Episode 9277 / 374)

A nemesis of Erinsborough returns, causing shock waves.

Wendy has a difficult time trying to connect with Andrew’s history.

Karl discovers Terese has a secret.

Wednesday 16th July (Episode 9278 / 3715

Fresh after some family drama, Wendy and Andrew prepare for Sadie’s birthday.

Wendy is irritated by someone’s fixation on her.

Sadie and Taye get busted… again.

Thursday 17th July (Episode 9279 / 376)

Wendy has a concerning experience at school.

Someone’s obsession for Susan builds.

Terese helps Krista with a daunting task.

Leo’s worries about Jane grow.