13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 10th July

Next week on Neighbours, Krista returns with a secret, Aaron ruins his chance of happiness, Andrew and Holly cross a line, and Saskia’s secrets start to come out.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th July.

1) Aaron picks his man

After weeks of indecision, Aaron (Matt Wilson) finally decides between his love interests Colton (Jakob Ambrose) and Rhett (Liam Maguire) next week.

Rhett, the local real estate agent, made it clear he had eyes on Aaron during their rehearsals for Boylesque last year. However, Aaron was on high alert for red flags after making the mistake of sleeping with his ex-husband’s former stalker, Logan (Matthew Backer).

Meanwhile, Colton came to Erinsborough to reconcile with Aaron after their holiday hook-up went sour after he discovered Aaron had lied about his life and identity before they slept together.

This week, Aaron nearly lost both men after they became fed up of his indecision, and he realised that he needed to make a choice once and for all.

Next week, Aaron chooses Rhett as his man and they mark their new start with an afternoon of cake and a night of passion. The following morning, Aaron prepares to break the news to Colton, the loser in this love triangle.

Colton is hurt to hear he didn’t make the cut, but accepts his fate after getting to know Rhett and realising that he’s also a great guy.

With emotions running high, Colton gives Aaron a goodbye kiss, which is spotted by Rhett! Rhett is left reeling that Aaron’s seemingly still playing them both and seems to be incapable of commitment.

Will Aaron be able to convince him otherwise?

2) Taye’s in it to win it at The 82

It’s been a tough time for Taye (Lakota Johnson) since his escorting job led to him being blackmailed by his sister-in-law’s boss, leading to Byron’s (Xavier Molyneux) assault.

In need of a distraction, Taye sets his eye on the prize of winning The 82’s promotional pie contest to bag himself a free pie a week for 82 weeks. Karl (Alan Fletcher) came up with the promotional spin after he decided to leave his job as the resident doctor of Eirini Rising and throw himself into his other business.

Next week, Taye figures Sadie (Emerald Chan) could also do with a change of scene after she was recently reprimanded at work after Nicolette (Hannah Monson) suffered a reaction to the treatment she carried out.

Unknown to her, Saskia (Mia Foran) sneakily swapped the skin product for the one Nicolette was allergic to, causing Nicolette to make a formal complaint.

Taye gets Sadie on board, and with double the chances to win, they get set for a day of action to be The Tram’s 82,000th customer. But when their tactics get a little too underhand, Karl disqualifies them both from the competition.

Despite losing out, Sadie’s feeling more positive after the day’s fun and invites Taye to share what’s been going on with him. When he does so, she returns the favour of brightening his day and promises to be there for support after everything he’s been through.

But is there more to their budding friendship?

3) The truth comes out at Karl’s press event

Karl ropes in Moira (Robyn Arthur) in his plan to win over Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to take on the resident doctor role he’s about to leave at Eirini Rising.

Karl is hopeful that a pushy Moira will be able to seal the deal, but he doesn’t know that Susan (Jackie Woodburne) asked Remi to feign interest in the role in the hopes that it would make Karl reflect on his decision and change his mind.

After Moira’s pitch, Remi’s desperate to bail out of her deal with Susan as she can see that residents are getting their hopes up unnecessarily.

Susan tries to convince Remi to keep up the pretence a little longer, believing that once Karl’s promo is over, he’ll be ready to go back to his old job.

Unfortunately, Karl overheard their conversation while running his promotional event at The 82, and he’s forced to fake a smile during the pictures with the press, all while feeling betrayed by his wife.

4) Aaron’s chance at happiness is on the line

Aaron goes in search of Rhett to try and explain what led to the kiss with Colton, but Rhett finds it hard to trust his explanation.

When Colton hears Aaron speak about what he’s lost out on in Rhett, he’s motivated to put things right and arranges a chance for the men to reconcile.

Once Aaron opens up about his true feelings for Rhett, all looks set for a happy future for them both.

5) Andrew and Holly’s return to the V Bar reveals their chemistry

Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) feeling confident about his next reunion with his birth family, especially after Wendy (Candice Leask) prepares photos for him to share in return for the keepsake box Steven (Mick Preston) recently sent him.

But Andrew hits a snag when he goes to print the photos and the folder is shown to be corrupted! He’s left deflated at the prospect of turning up empty-handed and is desperate to make up for lost time.

Luckily, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) comes to the rescue and helps to prepare another photo album for him to take.

Later, Max (Ben Jackson) has to cancel on Holly for their upcoming date at the V Bar, so she decides to text Andrew, inviting him to come for a drink with her on his way back from Sandy Point.

Andrew’s feeling over the moon at how his day panned out and is more than happy to accept the invitation to share the success.

At the V Bar alone together for the second time in as many weeks, Holly and Andrew’s connection deepens as they share stories, and their growing closeness leads them to share an intimate moment which crosses a line!

Are Andrew and Holly developing real feelings for one another?

6) Susan mourns her future without Karl by her side

Karl is left feeling broken by his wife and friend’s backstabbing and does a runner as soon as his pictures with the press are over.

This coincides with the moment they’ve all been waiting for, as The Tram serves its 82,000th customer. However, without Karl there, Susan is unsure whether it’s Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) or Gino (Shane McNamara) after they order at the same time.

The friends begin to fight it out, and the press are there to capture the chaos. Susan is forced to take control as the voice of reason and announces Vera and Gino as joint winners!

Soon after, Susan and Remi find Karl to explain their reasons for deceiving him, but despite their best efforts, Karl makes it clear to them that his mind is made up. Cementing the decision, Karl sends off his resignation letter to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Susan explains that she had Karl’s best intentions at heart when asking Remi to lie about her interest in taking the role, but Karl sees it as his wife not hearing what he needs.

Susan turns to Remi and Wendy for support and shares her feelings of regret for the subterfuge, which only pushed her husband to make the decision that she was trying to prevent.

Susan reflects on how lucky she’s been to work alongside her husband and realises how much of a loss she has in store.

7) Saskia’s secrets start to come out

Despite this week telling Byron that she was over him and instead pursuing Dex (Marley Williams), next week sees Saskia continue her overtly flirty behaviour.

Saskia’s game playing pushes Byron over the edge, and he’s forced to reveal all to her brother Max, despite his concerns that it will upset him. Max is shocked to hear what she’s been up to, and is forced to instigate a discussion with his sister around respecting boundaries.

Byron and Max conclude that Saskia must be going through a teenage blip, and Saskia is heartbroken when she hears them talking about her as someone who’s immature.

Later, Wendy comes across Saskia crying at school and tries to make her feel better, leading Saskia to see the benefits of having Wendy in her corner… Where is this leading?

8) Colton follows Karl with a resignation

Terese accepts Karl’s resignation on her return from Rome, much to the dismay of Susan.

Karl wastes no time in planning his next steps and soon finds a Senior Advisor role at the council he want to apply for, which leaves Susan struggling with the whirlwind of change.

Meanwhile, Colton also resigns from his Assistant Manager position at Eirini Rising, planning to return to Queensland after losing out on his bid to win Aaron’s heart.

He and Aaron share a bittersweet goodbye, as Colton laments losing out on Aaron’s affections and wishes they could have been more.

9) Holly and Andrew try to cool things down

After crossing the line during their clandestine meetup at the V Bar, Andrew and Holly are feeling the pressure to keep their tender moment under wraps.

Holly tries to convince herself that they didn’t overstep, while Andrew is cautious about what could be next and suggests they cool things down. The pair decide to focus their attention on their significant others to overcome their feelings of guilt.

Holly supports Max after he discovers the revelations about his sister, while Andrew distracts himself by teaming up with his Wendy to plan Sadie’s 21st.

However, there’s no escaping Holly as his daughter’s best friend, and Andrew realises he needs to include her in the planning to avoid any suspicions.

With more time in each other’s orbit, the tension continues to mount between Andrew and Holly. How long can they stop themselves from going further?

10) Is Krista pregnant?

Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) return from Europe closer than ever, but Krista is also battling her worries about a potential pregnancy.

When Leo finds a pregnancy test in Krista’s things, he’s thrilled that they could be about to grow their family. But Krista’s secretly concerned about having another baby after her stillbirth last year.

Sharing her concerns with Terese, she admits that the best outcome would be for the test to be negative.

Leo’s disappointed when it proves to be so, and Krista pretends that she also wants to keep trying for a baby. Leo openly shares their plans with Terese, which forces Terese to question Krista about the announcement and ask what’s going on…

11) Saskia tries to build bridges

Dex is over the moon after landing a date with his dream girl, Saskia, but protective brother JJ (Riley Bryant) worries that she’s not as into him as she’s making out. Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) feels the same, and goes to ask Saskia directly about her motives.

After being let down by Max, Saskia feels even more hurt by the sudden confrontation and turns to Wendy for guidance. Unfortunately, Wendy doesn’t have time to give Saskia what she needs in that moment, leaving Saskia feeling rejected once again.

Later, Wendy is able to make space for Saskia, and helps her create a gift to take to her date while they discuss her upset. Both Saskia and Wendy are pleased with how the day has ended between them, and Saskia is further comforted by an apology from Nell for going too far with her questioning.

Dex couldn’t be happier when Saskia arrives for their date with a hand-made gift and all appears to be going to plan…

12) Karl and Susan get back on track

With Karl’s resignation officially announced, the residents of Eirini Rising rally to show their gratitude for his work.

Susan is still holding out hope that their love and support will make Karl see sense, but he’s set on securing his new role with the council.

Realising Karl’s commitment to this new opportunity, Susan decides to back him, finally allowing the two to come together after their recent troubles.

13) Sadie moves on with a new man

Sadie extends an invite to her 21st birthday party to her ex, Byron, which leaves him confused about what to do.

Byron talks it through with Taye and eventually decides it’s best not go – he’s still hurting too much and needs to give it time.

Byron lets Sadie know about his decision and explains his reasons, and as they talk, Sadie suggests that it might be time for him to ‘get back on the horse’.

When Byron assumes that Sadie is hinting that she’s planning on doing the same, he goes back to Taye with the latest and is left feeling grateful for his pal’s guidance and support.

Later, Taye vents to Sadie about having to listen to Byron’s emotional struggles, and expresses his guilt at lying his way through the conversation. What has Taye been hiding?

As Sadie and Taye agree that Byron can never find out about them, Sadie instigates a kiss and leads Taye to her bedroom…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th July (Episode 9272 / 369)

Aaron finally makes a decision.

Taye vies for the big prize.

Karl learns of Susan’s subterfuge.

Tuesday 8th July (Episode 9273 / 370)

Andrew and Holly cross a line.

Has Aaron ruined his chances at a happily ever after?

Susan is distraught after Karl voices his opinions about his career.

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 9274 / 371)

Andrew and Holly test the boundaries.

Eirini has some changing of the guard.

Krista comes home with a secret.

Thursday 10th July (Episode 9275 / 372)

Krista struggles to tell the truth.

Susan and Karl are inspired to reconnect.

Sadie and Taye play with fire.