12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 30th June to 3rd July

Next week on Neighbours, Rhett gives Aaron an ultimatum, Saskia takes drastic action to get Sadie out of the picture, and as Byron is attacked, is Lydia to blame?

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 30th June to Thursday 3rd July.

1) Aaron tries to win back his boys

At the end of this week, Aaron (Matt Wilson) was left shocked by Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) suggestion that Rhett (Liam Maguire) and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) got together at Saskia’s (Mia Foran) welcome party.

Aaron did a runner after Colton turned up, and he was unable to handle the pressure of being in the middle of their rivalry yet again.

Next week, Aaron tries to find flaws in Nicolette’s theory that his two love interests hooked up. He decides to be direct and asks the guys what really happened, and is relieved when they confirm they didn’t do anything together that night.

However, both Colton and Rhett are unimpressed with his questioning about their love lives, given that he’s been playing them both simultaneously with no commitment.

Feeling worried about the drama he’s caused, Aaron takes it out on Nicolette for spreading rumours about his love interests.

He decides it’s time to admit his failings and offer Rhett and Colton a sincere apology. Despite this, the boys are still unimpressed, believing they can do as they please if Aaron doesn’t want to be exclusive with either of them.

Rhett and Colton are also feeling tired of trying to battle it out for Aaron’s affections, only for him to keep leaving them in the lurch and unclear about where they stand.

Eventually, Aaron accepts his mistakes and has come to the conclusion he’s definitely not destined to play the field after many years in a monogamous marriage with David (Takaya Honda).

But it’s too little too late for Rhett and Colton, and they start to hang out and bond over their shared experience.

Could Aaron have pushed his ideal men together after all?

2) Susan goes behind Karl’s back

Also this week, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) was left shocked when Karl (Alan Fletcher) announced that he’s planning to quit Eirini Rising after Darcy (Mark Raffety) told him that he believed he was too old to be practising medicine.

Returning to the drama next week, Susan remains deeply concerned that Karl is making the wrong decision when it comes to giving up his position at Eirini Rising.

Yet despite her best efforts to convince him otherwise, Karl makes it clear that he’s made up his mind.

With his decision made, Karl’s attention turns to finding a reliable doctor to serve the Eirini community so the residents are left in safe hands following their ordeal with Darcy.

Karl wants to line Remi (Naomi Rukavina) up for the role, especially after witnessing her care towards him and his family during his recent hospital stay. However, Remi lets Karl down gently and explains she’s not interested in leaving the hospital.

When Susan hears about Karl’s pitch to Remi, she decides to involve her in a plan to allow for more time for Karl to consider his future. She asks Remi to tell Karl she wants some time to reconsider taking on the role, hoping the wait for the answer will cause him to re-evaluate his own future.

Remi doesn’t feel comfortable about lying to her friend, but agrees to try as she too thinks Karl should stay in medicine. She carries out her part in the plan, and Karl is pleased to hear he could get Remi in post before long…

Will Erinsborough’s longest-serving doctor really hang up his stethoscope? Back to the Bay caught up with Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne to find out more about how the on-screen couple rebuild their lives after Darcy’s deception. Read more…

3) Terese considers whether she can leave Erinsborough

Meanwhile, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) grapples with the prospect of leaving Erinsborough during Eirini’s time of need, after Paul (Stefan Dennis) asks her to join him to visit Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) in Europe.

As much as she would value the time with Paul after the Chelsea (Viva Bianca) and Thomas saga almost ended their relationship, Terese needs to ensure her business stays afloat during the current crisis.

Last week, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) and the residents almost staged a mass walkout after Darcy was arrested for his crimes, and it was only some quick thinking by Colton which changed her mind.

Next week, new recruit Colton thinks he has just the solution to bring some laughter and light-heartedness back into the residential complex.

However, Terese is taken aback by his bold suggestion that nude yoga is the answer, just months after Roxy (Zima Anderson) organised a very revealing magician…

Luckily for newbie Colton, the residents are a fan of his niche class, and Vera and Gino (Shane McNamara) are happy to have tried something new.

Terese is delighted to see the cloud shifting over Eirini Rising, and it’s all down to Colton. She decides she can board the plane and leave her business in safe hands!

4) Jane’s in peril as another family member is targeted

Next week, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) is assaulted, leaving Jane (Annie Jones) fraught with worry as she continues to grieve the recent loss of her mother.

Cara (Sara West) keeps her ear to the ground to find out who could have been responsible, but Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Jane get closer to the truth when they find some graffiti linked to Byron’s previous escorting name.

When Jane asks Taye to take a look, Cara realises Byron’s assault was targeted, but they may have been after her brother-in-law instead…

5) Holly’s hurt when her hopes of a family reunion fall flat

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is feeling inspired by Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) positive reunion with his birth dad, so she decides to reach out to her mum.

Izzie (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) was absent during Holly’s recent traumas, and her subsequent psychological report which highlighted her mother’s failings during her childhood.

Unsurprisingly, Izzy fails to offer Holly the comfort she’s looking for, so she turns to boyfriend Max (Ben Jackson) for some guidance.

However, Max is no stranger to Izzie’s ways after she left his dad, Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), heartbroken, so he can’t offer her the unbiased perspective she’s looking for when it comes to her mum.

This leaves Holly feeling lost, and it gives Andrew an opportunity to be her listening ear after she did the same for him after he reconnected with his birth family.

As the pair continue to bond, Andrew listens to Holly’s position with care and offers the non-judgmental support she’s been looking for…

6) Wendy’s concerned by a change in Saskia’s behaviour

This week, as Wendy (Candice Leask) finally began her permanent position at Erinsborough High, she was buoyed by a successful first day, as she bonded with her students, including new arrival Saskia.

However, next week, Wendy (Candice Leask) is left embarrassed and confused after Saskia makes fun of her in class, in what seems like an attempt to win over her new classmates.

Concerned that Saskia’s trying to put on an act to prevent another bullying scenario, Wendy starts to feel empathy towards Saskia’s choices.

As a gesture of goodwill, she later offers Saskia a neighbourly gift of handcrafted earrings and some guidance to be true to herself and all will work out…

But what is Saskia’s true self? Is she the shy, studious schoolgirl she claims, or an over-confident troublemaker?

7) Cara proves her detective instincts are spot on

Cara believes that Lydia (Cassandra Magrath) played a part in what happened to Byron, after Cara told the police academy that Lydia had been blackmailing Taye (Lakota Johnson).

Andrew’s not sure her theory holds weight, but decides to question Lydia after hearing that Byron has recently approached her to talk.

Lydia is adamant she has nothing to do with Byron’s assault, and Andrew is forced to tell Cara there’s no concrete evidence to pull her up on.

Later, Cara spots Lydia looking stressed when speaking to a young lad who turns out to be her son, Jesse (Luca Faraci). She spots that Jesse has bruised and sore knuckles and realises he could have been involved in Byron’s attack.

She decides to question Lydia again and warns her that this is her final chance to admit the truth and stop her son from getting into serious trouble.

Lydia finally comes forward with Jesse, and Lydia is charged when the reasons behind his actions are revealed.

Cara shows she has all the makings of a good and trustworthy cop – unlike her previous manager.

Will this finally mean things will ease up at the academy? We sense all is not over yet.

8) Saskia’s obsession sees her taking drastic action

As the week goes on, Saskia makes it clear she’s not giving up on Byron, which makes him increasingly uncomfortable.

Last week, his new housemate, Max’s school-age sister, launched herself at him, and although he refused, she’s not taking no for an answer.

Meanwhile, Byron revels in being looked after by Sadie (Emerald Chan) following his attack, which leaves Saskia wounded and jealous.

Despite Sadie spelling it out in black and white that she doesn’t love him anymore, Byron is hopeful that the incident will put things into perspective and bring them back together. However, Sadie’s quick to remind him that she’s only there for him as a friend!

Later, Saskia overhears Sadie updating Max and Holly about her conversation with Byron. Saskia steps in to offer her unwelcome opinion, which forces Max to tell his sister not to get involved.

Soon after, Sadie is at work preparing to give Nicolette a facial, and Saskia decides to get her revenge on her love rival by tampering with the beauty products.

Sadie, oblivious to what Saskia has done, is shocked when Nicolette has a serious reaction that leaves her with burns on her face!

9) Wendy’s dream job leads to difficult choices

Meanwhile, Holly is thrilled to hear that Andrew has been invited to Steven (Mick Preston) and Gretchen’s (Amelia Bishop) party. Wendy desperately wants to be by his side and meet them, but she’s worried she won’t secure the leave from her new job at the school.

Soon after, Jane tells Wendy that she’s unable to approve her leave as it clashes with the day of an art assessment and exhibition for the students.

When teaching later that day, Wendy gives Saskia a warning for being late to class, leaving Saskia feeling embarrassed in front of her new classmates.

Later, Wendy spots the earrings she gifted Saskia in the bin and challenges her about this. Saskia claims that they were taken by some of the other students, and shares her fears that history is about to repeat itself as she’s becoming the victim of bullying once again…

Wendy is put in a difficult position when she’s unsure if Saskia is telling the truth, but Jane steps in to reassure Saskia that the school has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to bullying.

Later, Andrew is speaking to Holly when Wendy interrupts to let him know that she can’t get the time off to join him at the family party. Andrew’s left disappointed, even though he knows that Wendy needs to make a good impression in her new job…

Will an enthusiastic Holly once again attend in her place?

10) Will Aaron finally decide on his main man?

Aaron is relieved when he clocks that Colton and Rhett appear to be warming to him again. Soon after, Colton tells Aaron that he still wants to be more than just friends – it seems the love triangle is back on!

Later that day, Aaron and Isla bump into Rhett and his young daughter, Tilly, by the lake. Aaron can see real potential for their future together as a family, which leaves him even more muddled about his decision.

Later, Rhett appears at Aaron’s door with an ultimatum, and Aaron’s forced to decide where his loyalty really lies. Will Rhett be his new boo?

11) Sadie’s job is on the line as Byron’s concerns deepen

Nicolette’s furious at the state of her skin after Sadie’s ‘mistake’. Sadie offers a huge apology and is left facing repercussions at work for what happened.

Sadie can’t understand how the mistake happened, still unaware of Saskia’s scheme to sabotage her.

Back at the share house, as Saskia tries to show Byron that she’s moved on, she asks Dex (Marley Williams) out on a date.

But it’s clear that she’s putting up a front, as she’s angered when she discovers that her meddling at the day spa has drawn Byron and Sadie closer together.

12) Susan worries about her and Karl’s future

Elsewhere, Susan worries that Karl is in denial and not prepared to work through the traumatic events that happened to him at the hands of Darcy.

Despite her best efforts to give Karl time to think over his future, he’s certain he’s never going back to work at Eirini Rising.

Karl decides to distract himself with a new project and prepares a promotional plan for The Tram.

Susan’s forced to go along with it, but doesn’t know how much longer she can keep up the façade as her worries for her husband grow.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th June (Episode 9268 / 365)

Aaron goes into damage control.

Susan embarks on a risky game.

Terese wrestles with a tricky choice.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 9269 / 366)

Jane faces another family tragedy.

Holly is let down by the people she loves.

Wendy is troubled by a new student.

Cara is on the case.

Wednesday 2nd July (Episode 9270 / 367)

Cara’s instincts net results.

Moves are made on Byron.

Someone seeks to eliminate Sadie.

Wendy is torn between work and family.

Thursday 3rd July (Episode 9271 / 368)

Aaron’s forced to make a choice.

Sadie faces the consequences of a sabotage.

Byron’s perplexed by the lengths someone’s willing to go.

Susan struggles to humour Karl.