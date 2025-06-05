Next week on Neighbours, as Karl is left comatose after being attacked, nobody suspects that Darcy is to blame…

This week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) continued with his pretence that he had forgiven Darcy after his stint in rehab.

A couple of weeks ago, Darcy (Mark Raffety) swapped Karl’s herbal remedy for opioids, causing Karl to collapse in The Waterhole.

He also planted a stash in Karl’s bag, resulting in his addiction secret coming out and Karl losing his job at Eirini Rising.

Determined to keep his enemies close, following Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) guidance, Karl asked Darcy to once again prescribe him the herbal replacements of the drug he was previously dependent on.

With Karl back in Darcy’s orbit, he took the opportunity to probe him about Amanda’s (Briony Behets) death, suspicious about how Darcy’s friend came to fall off a cliff in the Dandenongs.

As always, Darcy managed to come up with a convincing response, and didn’t clock Karl’s suspicions.

Meanwhile, Susan (Jackie Woodburn) suspects that Karl hadn’t actually put everything with Darcy behind him.

Karl confided in Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) about his plans, while she informed him that Amanda had left Sadie (Emerald Chan) in charge of her will.

When Karl visited Darcy at No.22, he found Sadie seeking advice on what she should do about being appointed as the manager of Amanda’s trust for student scholarships for hair and beauty.

Sadie was in a conundrum after her boyfriend, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and the Harris family had not been left a cent after Amanda’s ups-and-downs with her family.

However, much to Karl’s surprise, Darcy didn’t seem bothered about not benefiting from the will…

Karl tried to raise his latest concerns about Darcy with Susan and Jane (Annie Jones), but Susan stopped him in his tracks so as not to upset Jane.

Soon after, Karl decided to take a different approach and followed a lead given to him by Tess (Krista Vendy), Darcy’s ex-wife.

He made a call to Dr Anthony Halsworth, Darcy’s estranged business partner, but what he didn’t expect was for Darcy’s former partner to turn up in Erinsborough soon after.

Darcy was taken aback when his former business partner cornered him at Eirini Rising, explaining that Karl informed him about his plans to start a health centre.

What’s more, Halsworth demanded a fifty percent share in the project to make up for Darcy destroying his career! What exactly did Darcy do at his former clinic?

Before leaving, Andrew Halsworth introduced himself to Susan, and Darcy promptly jumped in to make out that he’s a potential investor, leaving Susan believing that Darcy’s health centre dream is about to become a reality.

Meanwhile, Karl told Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) that Anthony and Darcy used to be involved in a business that dramatically failed, and according to Tess (Krista Vendy), things went sour between them.

When Susan got back from work, she mentioned that one of Darcy’s new investors, Dr Halsworth, popped in that day. This left Karl stunned – how could this be after what Tess shared?

Karl went to seek advice from Paul, having reaffirmed his gut feeling that something isn’t right when it comes to Darcy’s business dealings.

Paul advised Karl to keep in Darcy’s good books – he’ll trip up eventually, it’ll be in full sight.

Next week, Karl remains suspicious about Darcy being back in business with Dr Anthony Halsworth after how badly their partnership ended. Paul is in agreement that it all seems odd given the circumstances…

While Karl and Susan head off to Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista’s (Majella Davis) send-off for their European tour, Darcy meets up with Tess to ask if she’ll give him another chance and start a new life with him away from Erinsborough.

When Karl offers to grab more wine for the send-off, he spots Darcy and Tess together and manages to grab an aside with Tess. Tess agrees that something doesn’t seem right with Halworth being back, and Karl digs deeper into Tess’s movements with Darcy on the day Amanda died.

This leads Tess to mention that she was delayed in meeting with Darcy as there was confusion over the cafe they were due to connect at…

With more evidence mounting up, Karl’s concern grows over Darcy’s actions and he promises to call Tess later.

Darcy, meanwhile, spots the pair together – with so much at stake if Karl finds out what he did, he realises he needs to put a stop to Karl’s digging.

Later, as a storm approaches Erinsborough, Susan has to head out to Eirni Rising to see to an issue with the building.

With also Holly out, Karl is by himself when Darcy heads over for a visit. This time, they both put their card on the table and make it clear that they’re onto one another.

Darcy’s desperate to silence Karl as he’s worried that he will continue connecting more of the dots about his whereabouts when Amanda died.

Suddenly, Darcy makes an extreme move when he pulls out a needle and injects Karl with a mystery substance.

Karl drops to the ground, paralysed!

Darcy’s attack leaves Karl comatose, and as he’s taken to hospital, everyone is baffled by how he ended up like this.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) takes charge of Karl’s care and suggests it could be a stroke, which leaves Susan and Holly worried about whether Karl will pull through.

While they all consider possible causes, Darcy plants another seed by ‘locating’ more opioids in Karl’s bag.

This leads everyone to conclude that Karl’s stroke must be linked to an overuse of the drugs, despite his recent stint in rehab.

Will Karl recover to clear his name and prove Darcy’s evil actions?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th June (Episode 9256 / 353)

Paul and Terese reach a crossroads.

Aaron makes a startling self-discovery.

Taye’s worlds collide.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 9257 / 354)

Paul makes a difficult decision.

Aaron’s love life heats up.

Taye struggles to maintain his secret double life.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 9258 / 355)

Karl has a deadly confrontation.

Byron and Sadie’s struggles continue to rise.

Wendy uncovers a devastating secret.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 9259 / 356)

Karl is in the fight of his life.

Wendy struggles to lift her spirits.

Paul warns Susan about his suspicions.