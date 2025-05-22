Next week on EastEnders, as Teddy and Harry learn the truth about Barney’s paternity, lives are on the line when Harry makes a desperate move. Elsewhere, Avani faces the fallout, and Nigel is upset.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 26th to Thursday 29th May.

1) A huge week kicks off

A huge week of EastEnders is about to kick off, as Barney’s (Lewis Bridgeman) paternity storyline reaches an exciting climax.

When Nicola (Laura Doddington) arrived on Albert Square in November last year, she soon bumped into Zack (James Farrar), and it became clear that not only did Zack used to be Nicola’s personal trainer, but the pair had once slept together.

Nicola spent her first few months in Walford trying to reconnect with her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian), and sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney.

Despite Teddy initially wanting little to nothing to do with his ex-wife, Nicola eventually got her wish, as she and Teddy got back together shortly after Teddy discovered that Sharon (Letitia Dean) had slept with her ex-husband Grant (Ross Kemp).

However, all this time, Nicola has been hiding another big secret – her affair with Zack some 16 years ago saw her fall pregnant, and Zack is Barney’s biological dad.

Zack discovered the truth in early March, when he took Barney to hospital after he collapsed at Harry’s Barn. He overheard a nurse talking to Nicola and Teddy about blood groups, which made him realise that Teddy couldn’t possibly be Barney’s dad.

He’s spent the past few months desperate to tell Barney the truth, but constant reminders of how dangerous Nicola and the Mitchells are mean he’s kept it to himself.

Now, the Mitchells are about to discover the truth, with devastating consequences.

2) Zack asks Ravi for help

Last week, Zack decided he was going to head up to Scotland to spend some time with Whitney and the kids. However, after a chat with Barney, he deduced that Barney was miserable in Walford, and decided he was going to take the teen with him.

Despite Vicki (Alice Haig) warning Zack that kidnapping his son isn’t the best of ideas, next Monday sees Zack put his new plan into action, as he asks Ravi (Aaron Thiara) for a loan to fund his and Barney’s escape.

Ravi has had plenty to do with Nicola over the last few months, so warns Zack that she’s not to be messed with.

He reveals that Nicola recently asked him to help move a body, emphasising just how dangerous she and her family are!

3) Zack goes to the police as Harry reveals all

When Zack opens up to Linda (Kellie Bright) about what Ravi has told him, Linda convinces him to go to the police with the information, assuring him that it’ll help protect Barney.

Soon enough, DC Powers arrives on the square to arrest Nicola for Shireen’s death!

Harry understandably reacts badly to the confirmation that his mum was responsible for his ex-girlfriend’s death.

Zack sees Harry’s reaction to his mum’s arrest, and, wanting to make the most of Harry’s anger towards his parents, spots an opportunity for them to work together.

Zack goes to see Harry, and reveals the truth about Barney’s paternity, hoping that Harry will help him get Barney away to safety!

At the end of Monday’s episode, just after Nicola is released, a shocking cliffhanger sees Harry reveal the truth to Teddy – he’s not Barney’s dad, Zack is!

How will Teddy react?

4) Nigel is upset

Phil (Steve McFadden) is left feeling confused when Nigel (Paul Bradley) expresses his anger that they didn’t celebrate his birthday, despite Nigel previously claiming that he didn’t want a fuss.

Phil talks it over with Yolande (Angela Wynter), Alfie (Shane Richie) and Honey (Emma Barton) before asking Nigel why he’s upset.

When Nigel gives his explanation, Phil suggests they have a belated birthday celebration, and invites Nigel to go to the cinema with him.

5) Avani faces an onslaught of cruel messages

A couple of weeks ago, Avani (Aaliyah James) slept with relative newcomer Joel (Max Murray), and currently has no idea that he recorded the whole thing.

Joel, dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and Ross’s new partner Vicki were forced to leave Australia after Joel was caught upskirting a girl, and Ross had to pay off the girl’s family to keep them quiet. Now, it seems history is repeating itself.

As the news gets out that Avani and Joel slept together, Avani is taken back as she begins to receive a series of cruel messages.

Barney reaches out, wanting to help his friend, but Avani gets defensive when he mentions Joel and she storms off.

Later, Barney finds Avani in the playground, clearly distressed, and attempts to help again. He’s eventually able to comfort her over her abusive messages, but when Nicola stumbles upon the pair, she assumes that Avani is leading Barney astray!

Barney corrects his mum, revealing the real reason behind her upset. Nicola then softens, giving Avani a pep talk which helps her feel a little better.

Touched by Barney’s support, the pair continue to bond.

6) Nicola denies everything

After Monday’s dramatic cliffhanger, Nicola tries to deny Zack’s claims as we return to the drama in Tuesday’s episode.

However, when an angry Teddy continues to press her on the facts, she’s forced to come clean – Barney is actually Zack’s son!

Teddy demands answers as the pair’s confrontation heats up – but when Harry reveals that Zack is planning on leaving with Barney and taking him to Scotland, both Nicola and Teddy are left shaken.

7) Barney and Avani kiss

After Barney’s support helps her feel better, Avani invites him back to her house – however, when Barney gets the wrong end of the stick, Avani gets angry and storms off.

Ravi spots the pair’s fight, and approaches Barney. Despite their previous confrontation, which saw Ravi dangle Barney off the viaduct above Turpin Road by his ankles, this time Ravi is much more level-headed, and gives Barney some sage advice.

Later, with Barney having taken Ravi’s advice on board, he and Avani are able to make amends, before Avani leans in and gives him a kiss!

8) Harry takes drastic action

Determined to stop Zack from taking his brother away, Harry makes a drastic move as he bundles Zack into the back of his car and speeds out of Walford!

Fearing for what his son is capable of, Teddy intercepts Honey, Billy and Nigel on the way to their cinema trip.

Jumping into the car, he demands that they follow Harry, and they finally manage to reach him before he can carry out his dark plan.

9) Disaster strikes!

Just when it looks like Teddy has sorted things with Harry and Zack, things take a turn for the worse. A car veers off the road and into the lake, submerging itself!

The survivors of the crash scramble to the bank, whilst trying to save those still trapped inside the car.

Who remains trapped, and will they survive?

Back in Walford, news of the incident begins to reach the residents of Albert Square.

Vicki then decides to take matters into her own hands, heading to No. 1, where an outburst sees her reveal a truth to Barney, leaving him stunned!

Pictures from Thursday’s episode show Phil, Linda and Vicki gather around Barney and support him after Vicki’s shock outburst.

Plus, Harry returns to Albert Square for an emotional conversation with his brother. Where will the Mitchells go from here?

10) Elsewhere

When Teddy revealed to the Carters and the Knights that The Vic would be ready in just a couple of weeks, the family were elated that they could move out of No. 25 and into their old home above the pub.

That is, apart from Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), who revealed that he needed a break from the noise of the packed pub, and wanted to rent his own place.

While George (Colin Salmon) wasn’t impressed by the idea, Gina (Francesca Henry) did her best to convince her dad that Kojo could cope with living independently.

Now, Kojo has a secure job at the garage and feels ready to move out. As Gina offers to help Kojo look for a flat, his search for a place to live begins in earnest.

