Home and Away confirms arrival of new character Jo Langham

Home and Away has confirmed that a new character will be arriving in the weeks ahead, as it reveals the first details on Jo Langham.

As Back to the Bay revealed earlier this month, actress, model and business owner Maddison Brown has joined the cast of Home and Away, and will soon make her first appearance as new arrival Jo Langham.

The news was officially announced this morning, and a press release confirms that new character Jo has a connection to an existing character.

“Jo has family ties in Summer Bay – however, her arrival in town is anything but a happy family reunion,” the release reveals.

“Will this fractured family be able to repair?!” it asks. “Don’t miss a moment as Jo’s explosive backstory unfolds…”

The West has confirmed that Jo will make her debut appearance in early June. In an interview with the publication, Maddison Brown confirms that her link to an existing character is “a very fractured, complicated relationship.”

“There’s a lot of drama to come as the storyline evolves and I’m excited for fans to get to know Jo and her backstory,” she continues.

“It’s Home and Away, and Summer Bay wouldn’t be Summer Bay without high drama and conflict, so it’s going to be super exciting.”

Despite their different surnames, Jo’s character is believed to be the sister of another recent arrival: Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), who was recently introduced as the girlfriend of River Boy leader Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).

Sophea Pennington and Maddison Brown have been spotted filming together on numerous occasions over the last few months, and their familial connection was captured on video by CelebTime, the organisers of the Home and Away Tour, earlier this month.

In a scene filmed next to the beach, Lacey and Jo walk together, with Lacey heard saying: “You can tell dad…”

While the audio is difficult to make out, Lacey’s sister responds that “it’s not gonna be enough to make him leave work.”

The pair’s dad is believed to be another new character – a police sergeant, played by Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, who is also expected to make his debut appearance in the next month or so.

In February, footage from the Home and Away Tour captured Maddison filming alongside Jeremy on the balcony of Salt, giving the first indication that the new two arrivals could be father and daughter.

The scene in question saw Theo (Matt Evans) and Lacey approach the Surf Club together. Theo caught sight of the pair sitting on the balcony, and gestured for Lacey to look up.

Lacey looked decidedly unimpressed by what she saw, and walked off – presumably heading up to Salt to confront her father and sister.

Joining Jo and her dad on the balcony in the scene was Tane (Ethan Browne), leading some fans to speculate that Jo could be the next love interest for Tane, after his engagement to Harper (Jessica Redmayne) recently fell apart.

Discussing her new role on the Aussie soap, Maddison revealed to News.com.au that she was offered the role shortly after returning to Australia from Los Angeles.

“Right after I came back, [the role on] Home And Away came up,” she explains. “It was everything I’d ever wanted – to be in Sydney and be with my family.”

“I’m having a really, really good time playing her,” Maddison continues. “Shooting in Palm Beach is a pinch-me moment every time I’m on set.”

Maddison’s arrival was also announced on Home and Away‘s Instagram feed, prompting comments from her new colleagues.

“✨ Have you heard the news? ✨ There’s a new face in the Bay… and she’s bringing the drama. Say hello to Jo, played by the talented Maddison Brown,” the show announced.

Emily Weir, who plays Mackenzie, commented, “Woohoooo,” while Juliet Godwin, who plays Bree, added, “🙌🙌❤️❤️.

Stephanie Panozzo (Eden) echoed the sentiment, writing, “Woo hoo ❤️😍🔥”, while Sophea Pennington commented, “woooo ❤️❤️❤️”.

Maddison is best known for playing Kirby Anders in the reboot of Dynasty, which aired between 2017 and 2022. Maddison starred in the show for four seasons between 2018 and 2022.

She also starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving and Joseph Fiennes in 2015 film Strangerland, where she played Lily, the daughter of Fiennes and Kidman’s characters. More recently, she starred as Dani in the 2024 film To Kill a Wolf.

Maddison Brown will make her debut as Jo Langham next month.

Who else is arriving in Summer Bay in 2025? Jo and her dad aren’t the only new characters arriving in Summer Bay over the next few months. Find out who else is about to hit our screens. Read more…