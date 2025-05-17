Next week on Coronation Street, Craig’s life hangs in the balance following a violent attack, Bernie is in danger as Mick enacts his revenge on Kit, and Tim and Sally find themselves looking after the Michaelis girls.

1) Kit plants a seed of doubt

Last week saw the shared history between Kit (Jacob Roberts), Mick (Joe Layton) and Lou (Farrel Hegarty) finally revealed, as viewers saw flashbacks to the year 2007.

It transpired that Kit hadn’t always been on the right side of the law, and as a teen had been dragged into petty crimes by Mick.

When Kit put fireworks through a shop’s letterbox—accidentally causing severe injury to the shopkeeper’s wife—Kit had abandoned Mick to take the blame alone, scuppering his chances of joining the army when he was sent down.

The following year, Kit and Lou had visited Mick in the STC, where Mick tried to blackmail Kit into smuggling gear in for him, but Kit refused.

A few weeks after Mick’s eventual release, Kit moved away from the area having embarked on a brief fling with Lou behind Mick’s back.

But in the present day, as Kit overheard Mick and Lou talking with 16-year-old son Brody (Ryan Mulvey) following his own release from the STC, Kit came to realise that he could well be Brody’s biological father.

A stint in the STC doesn’t look to have done anything for Brody’s behaviour, when Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) spots him shoplifting next week.

This prompts Kit to give chase, and when he catches up with Brody, he takes down his details. As Brody confirms to Kit that he was born in January 2009, Kit is left reeling.

As he lets Brody on his way and Lou approaches, Kit asks her straight out if Brody could be his son. Lou doesn’t attempt to deny it, but instead states that Mick has been his dad for the last 16 years.

When Kit and Mick cross paths once again and clash, Kit lets slip a pointed remark—hinting that Lou may not be as loyal as Mick believes.

“Mick’s totally blindsided,” Joe Layton recently told EverySoap and other press. “I think that there could well have been flings or transgressions from both Lou and Mick over the years, but for one, Brodie not to be his biological son and two, the father to be Kit… he had no idea, I don’t think.

“As the story develops, there’s something that people may be able to relate to in Mick in that he doesn’t necessarily have the tools to deal with things as you or I might see them, and that’s one of his character flaws.”

Meanwhile, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) drops into the bistro to quietly organise a romantic birthday dinner for Kit. But elsewhere, Mick’s already on edge following Kit’s comment, and when he confronts Lou, the exchange takes a dark turn.

With Lou suddenly out of contact, Sean (Antony Cotton) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) grow concerned—unsure what Mick may be capable of. Figuring it’s about time Mick paid for his actions, whatever the consequences, Sean heads to the police station to revise his earlier statement, now admitting that it was Mick who attacked him in the ginnel and left him for dead.

Back at home, Lou tends to a fresh head injury and pleads with Mick to come home and talk things through. But consumed by anger, Mick drives off at speed in his van.

Kit attempts to reach him by phone, only for Mick to lash out, blaming Kit for everything before abruptly hanging up. As Mick disappears, it’s left uncertain just how far he’s prepared to go—and whether Kit and Lou may be in the firing line.

“His eyes are on Kit but I think that it’s a different kind of heartbreak,” Joe explains. “It’s betrayal on both fronts. I think if you could give Mick a time machine and he could go back in time, choices could’ve been made differently which we saw in those flashback episodes.”

“The context of that is really important. It doesn’t condone in any way his behaviour, but it’s really, really complicated.”

2) Craig is brutally attacked

Meanwhile, having been granted another CID placement, Craig (Colson Smith) arrives at the police station buzzing as he looks forward to shadowing Kit.

Craig’s got double the reasons to celebrate, as he’s also managed to line himself up an online date that evening.

But as the day goes on, Kit keeps him at arm’s length—leaving Craig feeling overlooked. Confiding in Lisa (Vicky Myers), Craig admits he doesn’t think Kit sees much potential in him. Lisa encourages him not to give up, urging him to rise to the challenge.

When Craig is dispatched to attend a disturbance, he spots an opportunity to prove himself. But as the situation unfolds, things take a horrific turn as Craig is viciously attacked!

3) Will Craig pull through?

As Wednesday’s episode rolls around, Craig is fighting for his life on the road outside the precinct, with blood pouring from a gaping head wound.

Sarah and Maria (Samia Longchambon) are on the scene as the ambulance arrives, with paramedic Asha (Tanisha Gorey) leaping into action with her colleague.

As a barely conscious Craig struggles to piece together the events of the attack, Lisa turns up and is taken aback by the extent of his injuries.

Craig is loaded into the ambulance, as Maria explains to Lisa that she was the one who found Craig covered in blood.

After Craig is rushed to Weatherfield General and placed in intensive care, the staff inform Lisa that Craig has swelling on the brain.

When Craig eventually regains consciousness, he tells Asha that he finally remembers what happened.

But when his colleague Jess attempts to take a formal statement, Craig begins to deteriorate fast, leaving defacto stepdad Kirk (Andy Whyment) reeling as the medics battle to save him.

Will Craig pull through?

4) Will Lou make her escape?

Elsewhere, Lou is in a hurry to leave Mawdsley Street, as she tells young daughters Shanice and Joanie that they’re heading away for a few days.

When Tim (Joe Duttine) pulls up in his cab, he immediately clocks the visible injury on Lou’s head. Concerned, he insists on making a detour to A&E before continuing the journey, despite Lou’s reluctance.

Over at Redbank, Sarah heads into her flat unaware that Mick has followed her into the building, and is caught off guard when she turns to find him standing behind her.

Sarah demands he leave, but Mick stands firm, telling her he won’t be going anywhere until she contacts Kit and summons him there.

Back at the hospital, a nurse examining Lou becomes suspicious about the circumstances surrounding her injury. Although she probes gently, Lou avoids giving any clear answers. Moments later, Lou slips out of the hospital unnoticed, leaving Tim to look after the girls!

Outside the hospital, convinced that Kit has destroyed everything he had, Mick vows to end things once and for all—and begins laying the trap to draw him in.

5) The street learn Craig’s fate

Later on, as Lisa receives a call from Jess at the hospital, she’s anxious for any update on Craig’s condition. As news filters through to the Rovers, the shocked residents try to make sense of the day’s events, leaning on each other as they process what’s happened.

It’s left to Kirk to make a difficult phone call to ex-partner Beth (Lisa George) in Norfolk, to let her know what has happened to her beloved son.

6) Mick takes Bernie captive!

Meanwhile, the danger is far from over as Mick’s plan for revenge takes shape, with Bernie’s life on the line as a result!

Mick has taken Bernie captive and is holding her at an abandoned railway station, in his desperate attempt to draw Kit out.

But Bernie isn’t convinced of Mick’s plan, telling him bluntly that if he thinks using her as leverage will work, he’s wrong—Kit doesn’t care about her, and never has.

But Mick’s already making his move, calling Kit and demanding he come and meet him alone.

As Kit cautiously approaches, Mick steps out of the shadows, gripping Bernie tightly. The threat is clear, and his terms are non-negotiable.

Realising just how serious the situation has become, Bernie makes a desperate plea to Kit. She tells him the truth—that she tried to reach out to him years ago, but his adoptive mum refused to let it happen.

Kit’s faced with a gut-wrenching decision—put himself in danger to save the mother he felt abandoned him, or walk away and leave Bernie to whatever Mick has planned.

“I think Mick likes to think that he would be able to kill Kit,” Joe adds. “Not that he’d enjoy doing that, but he’d back himself to do it.

“I think all of those things would flash through his head in terms of ‘This was my best friend, and I don’t want to be in this position’, but he’s also a man who’s lost everything.”

“When someone’s lost everything and they’ve led the life that Mick has led, that makes them incredibly dangerous I think.”

7) Tim and Sally step up

As the week comes to a close, Lou has still not returned, leaving her daughters with a bemused Tim and Sally. Tim had recently brought up the idea of becoming a foster parent, but stepping in to look after Shanice and Joanie wasn’t quite what he had in mind.

As the police begin their search, will the siblings ever see their mother again?