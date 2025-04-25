13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 28th April to 1st May

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy’s job offer threatens her marriage, Taye gets saucy, Jane has a painful reunion with her mum, and Toadie returns to help Nell.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 28th April to Thursday 1st May.

1) Wendy gets offered a permanent placement

After her recent relief teacher stints left her with huge doubts about her teaching career, Wendy (Candice Leask) finally gets a short gig at Erinsborough High.

It’s a chance to prove herself in a local school, where there may be a full-time position coming up. It’s a very appealing prospect for Wendy after spending many hours driving out of town for her relief teacher stints.

While teaching her class, Wendy is pleasantly surprised by how smoothly it’s going as the kids are on top form.

While Wendy has a sigh of relief at her success, behind her back, Dex (Marley Williams) is trying his best to stop Ryan (Aston Droomer), the class troublemaker, from making a scene.

Ryan eventually manages to initiate an incident that could spiral out of control… until Wendy responds quickly to diffuse the situation.

However, just as Wendy begins to feel proud of her work and positive about her future, Jane (Annie Jones) tells her the permanent role is no longer going to be available.

Wendy tries to remain hopeful that something else is just around the corner… and she’s proved right when she gets offered her ideal position back in Murrayville.

When Wendy previously took up her teaching placement there, it meant months away from her family. With Murrayville 6 hours away from Erinsborough, what will Wendy and the family decide to do this time around?

2) Sadie reunites with her friends

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), Taye (Lakota Johnson) and Max (Ben Jackson) are facing the repercussions of accidentally bursting into Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) scar reveal session with Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

Sadie was badly burnt in the fire at Fitzgerald Motors after Lachie (Jack Hayes) threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, setting it alight and trapping everyone inside.

Sadie was the only one of the group who didn’t get out in time before the building started to collapse, leaving her with severe burns to her back.

Sadie’s friends had been unaware of her plans to remove her bandages while they were at Taye’s housewarming party. Missing their friend, they decided to pop round to see her, just as Sadie was removing her bandages with help from Byron.

It was terrible timing and a mortified Sadie yelled at them to get out. She was left devastated after seeing her scars for the first time in front of the uninvited audience.

Next week, this leads Sadie to withdraw further from the group, and she can’t bear the thought of looking at her scars again.

Byron’s unsure how to handle the situation with his housemates and girlfriend, until Holly provides a suggestion that they hope can make things right.

With Taye and Max by her side, Holly initiates a conversation where each of them shares their own insecurities with Sadie.

Sadie is touched by their gesture to make amends – even if Taye’s contribution wasn’t particularly sincere.

Taye is then distracted by a series of messages from Fallon (Kate Connick), asking him to return the ten thousand dollars she lent him.

Taye had blackmailed Fallon to get the money from Krista (Majella Davis) so he could pay for the performer at the Piano Bar, after he messed up on the prices but didn’t want to risk cancelling the event.

Taye’s left with no idea how he’ll find the cash, as he’s already worried about covering his bond and rent for No. 32. Since losing out on the extra hours at Lassiters to Holly, he needs to find another way of making dollar, and pronto!

3) Cara and Remi are at loggerheads

Back at Taye’s old digs at No. 30, Cara’s (Sara West) returned from her interview for the police force.

She’s left reeling at Remi (Naomi Rukavina) for changing her medical declaration after she had chosen not to declare her recent hysterectomy.

Cara is convinced her wife wanted to ruin her chances of becoming a cop, after making it clear that she didn’t support her new career.

Dex, who is feeling increasingly uncomfortable with the growing tension between his parents, proposes that Cara discuss Remi’s reasoning with her.

Cara attempts to talk to Remi, but it just makes things worse when she realises Cara thinks her intention was to sabotage her success.

After a difficult year for the Varga-Murphys, will they be able to overcome this new hurdle in their marriage?

4) A student/teacher crush develops

Elsewhere, Sandra (Natassia Halabi) – who has been attending Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) self-defence classes in recent weeks – has developed a crush on her teacher.

Sandra has kept on attending the classes, despite Holly performing a dangerous move on her after she mistakenly believed that Sandra was groping her boyfriend.

When Holly flipped Sandra without warning, Andrew intervened and gave Holly stern words for her actions.

Next week, Sandra praises Andrew for all his hard work running the classes, and Andrew fails to realise she is flirting with him.

Holly and Max notice Sandra’s efforts to get Andrew’s attention. This leads them to have to spell out what is going on to their naïve teacher – Sandra’s trying to hit on him!

Andrew feels his best option is to make it clear that he’s a happily married man, which leaves Sandra in an awkward situation. Will she get the message?

5) Taye dips his toe into escorting

After forgiving her friends, Sadie agrees to join Max and Byron for a drink at The Waterhole while Taye and Holly are on shift there.

Over in the Piano Bar, Taye is distracted by an interesting women who is asking for Byron.

After telling her that Byron no longer works at Lassiters, Taye messages his housemate to alert him to the mysterious visitor. Byron’s jaw drops when he realises it’s one of his ex-escort clients, Lydia Hardy (Cassandra Magrath)!

When Lydia proposes they work together again, Byron makes it clear that he’s changed his line of work.

Taye, who has been listening in, is inspired – this could be the solution for his money worries. He is further motivated when Byron admits how much he used to earn from escorting… could this be the perfect solution for a charismatic Taye?

Taye decides to let Lydia believe he’s in the escorting game too, and passes on his number, using the pseudonym ‘Sonny Manhatten’.

As he later updates Max that he may have a solution to his money woes, he gets a message from Lydia – she’s ready to meet.

Taye feels the pressure when he arrives at Lydia’s Airbnb, but she assumes his nervous act is all part of a role-play. She takes the lead, demanding that he strip off, leaving Taye feeling out of his depth.

Will he be able to play along to make the money he needs?

6) Andrew isn’t willing to up sticks and leave Erinsborough

Elsewhere, a delighted Wendy is celebrating her job offer in Murrayville, but Andrew clearly has concerns about the distance. Eventually, he confesses that he doesn’t think the role seems a realistic option.

Tensions rise and Wendy tells Andrew it’s time he makes a sacrifice for her career – she wants to move the family to Murrayville.

Andrew remains firm that he can’t just up and leave when he wants. Wendy then updates Byron and Sadie about the role and is determined that the move is on, until Andrew makes it crystal clear that he’s not willing to change his mind.

Will the struggling couple be forced to go their separate ways once and for all?

7) Darcy’s luck begins to turn

Elsewhere, Darcy (Mark Raffety) has a meeting with the Eirini Rising staff to check in about his future there.

He’s hoping everyone can move past the recent issues, which saw him inviting residents to his health centre investors’ pitch.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) feared the residents investing in his new venture could damage Eirene’s reputation if things went south, but he was buoyed when Remi reported back that Darcy’s business plan seemed watertight.

With Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) seemingly on side, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) agrees Darcy can stay put for now.

It’s positive news after the loss of his relationship with Chelsea (Viva Bianca), which new resident Amanda (Briony Behets) has picked up on.

Later, Susan desperately tries to persuade Amanda to tell Jane that she’s moved to Erinsborough. Susan was shocked to discover that Eirene’s newest resident is Jane’s mum, but Amanda made it clear that she was waiting for her daughter to reach out to her.

Yet Susan is fearful it will cause her and Jane to fall out if Jane discovers that she hid this from her.

When Susan is unsuccessful with her plea, she takes the predicament to her team. Karl is certain that they shouldn’t intervene because of issues with confidentiality, but Susan remains conflicted…

8) Jane discovers her mum’s moved to Erinsborough

It’s the final straw for Susan when Jane, who works next door at the school, almost overhears their conversation.

This encourages Susan to have one last try at persuading Amanda to make her presence known to her family. But Amanda will not be swayed, telling Susan it’s her way of finding out who loves her and who she can trust.

When Susan and Karl bump into Jane and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) at Harold’s, Susan tries a new approach and encourages Jane to give her mum a call.

Susan’s approach is unsuccessful when Jane declares that it’s up to Amanda to get in touch – she’s no longer going to be the one to put in all the effort.

Meanwhile, Amanda pays Darcy a flirtatious visit, where she gives him a gift. It’s a copy of The Graduate, a book about a love affair between a younger man and an older woman.

It’s quite the hint, and a bond is clearly developing between them as they head to an Eirini Rising social together.

While there, Jane surprisingly makes an appearance. She gets a huge shock to see her mum settling into life at the residential home next to her workplace!

With Jane confused as to why her mum didn’t update her on such a huge life move, Amanda plays the martyr card. Yet Jane has grown used to this, and quickly realises her mum was testing her.

With their rocky past, Jane’s mum being nearby is sure to stir up old wounds.

9) Agnes is missing Harold

Susan is under the impression that Agnes (Anne Charleston) is feeling lonely, and her ongoing struggles with fellow resident Moira (Robyn Arthur) are not helping matters.

Agnes admits that the Eirini Rising events just don’t appeal to her interests, and she’s also struggling to connect with the other residents now that Harold (Ian Smith) has left.

Her difficulties only worsen when she learns that the manuscript for her book wasn’t accepted by the publishers.

Realising she’s out of options, Agnes ponders what her life is going to look like now.

10) Taye struggles to juggle his work and side hustle

Elsewhere, Taye is in the money when Lydia hands over a wad of cash for their time together. But the pressure is on when she returns to The Piano bar to see him while he’s working.

Although he’s enjoying the thrill of balancing his two roles, it’s starting to prove a difficult task to manage, especially with his boss just around the corner…

11) Jane attempts to put things right

Jane tries to make amends with her mum following her outburst after the shock of seeing her at Eirini Rising.

However, Amanda isn’t willing to give her daughter the opportunity to speak and storms off.

Jane’s left seeking support from Nicolette and Byron about her next steps.

When Nicolette suggests they invite Amanda over for dinner, Jane’s willing to give it a go and Byron agrees to invite his grandmother. However, it’s clear it is going to be a challenge for everyone involved.

Will Jane and the family be able to put things right?

12) Remi struggles to celebrate Cara’s success

Later in the week, Cara reveals to Remi that she’s passed her interview – despite Remi’s interference – and she’s got into the police training academy.

Remi attempts to congratulate her wife, but it’s clear to them both that she’s still not on board with the prospect of Cara becoming a cop.

Remi avoids Cara’s attempts to talk it though and her hidden frustrations show up as a lack of support for Cara’s new training programme.

Remi feels conflicted about why she’s struggling so much with Cara’s new life move. She goes to confide in her brother, Taye, as she can’t understand why she feels this way about the situation.

13) Toadie returns to help Nell

Elsewhere, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) finally makes it to Erinsborough to support his daughter.

It’s an emotional reunion and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is relieved to be reunited with her dad now the truth is out that she accidentally pushed Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) when he grabbed her by the lake.

Toadie, who is a lawyer, is confident he can get Nell off her charges and avoid time in juvie.

He urges his daughter to take steps to move forward with her life, which includes returning to her studies.

Nell is still deeply struggling after the toll of recent events, but it seems there’s more to why she doesn’t want to return to school…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th April (Episode 9232 / 329)

Wendy gets the opportunity of her dreams.

Cara and Remi struggle to bridge the distance.

Sadie pushes away her friends.

Andrew finds himself in an awkward situation.

Tuesday 29th April (Episode 9233 / 330)

Taye comes up with a solution to his money troubles.

Susan is caught in the middle.

Wendy and Andrew reach a stalemate.

Wednesday 30th April (Episode 9234 / 331)

Jane struggles with a shock return.

Taye juggles his double life.

Agnes is at a crossroads.

Thursday 1st May (Episode 9235 / 332)

A familiar face returns for a resident’s hour of need.

Jane navigates a difficult relationship.

Remi confesses her fears.