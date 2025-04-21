Next week on Neighbours, as Wendy finally gets the job offer of her dreams far from Erinsborough, could this be goodbye?

Early last year, Wendy (Candice Leask) tried to push her daughter into going to university when Sadie (Emerald Chan) was considering her next steps after finishing school.

However, with Sadie instead planning on training to be a beautician, Wendy eventually realised that going to uni wasn’t Sadie’s dream, it was hers.

While working at The Waterhole, Wendy decided she wanted to be an art teacher and managed to secure a place at nearby Eden University.

Wendy embraced her new student life and enjoyed partying with her younger peers, making up for lost time after settling down and having Sadie at a young age.

Wendy decided to hide her real age and family life from her new pals and managed to keep up the pretence until all was awkwardly revealed at her house party…

Sadie and Andrew (Lloyd Will) returned home to a drunk Wendy and a party that had got way out of hand.

When Sadie walked into the backyard, she spotted Wendy’s new friend, Quinn (Louis Lè), ready to make a move on her mum!

Despite Wendy’s secret coming out, her friends were not put off and Wendy and Quinn continued to bond over their challenges with race and identity.

This led to them sharing a moment when Quinn was helping out at The Waterhole.

Andrew discovered Quinn’s crush and his growing connection with Wendy and tensions rose. This resulted in Wendy promising to keep her distance from Quinn for the sake of her marriage.

But when Andrew was on duty the night Justin (Richard Sutherland) put The Waterhole into lockdown, he heard over the radio that Wendy had been hiding out in the back with Quinn the whole night…

It was too much for Andrew to handle and his frustrations led to him being suspended from the force.

Meanwhile, the Rodwells’ marital issues continued to escalate and Wendy decided to head to her parents’ to take some time out.

While she was away, Wendy was offered an exciting placement as part of her mentorship programme. However, there was a huge catch – the placement was 6 hours away from Erinsborough in Murrayville.

After living apart from her family for months, Wendy recently returned to Erinsborough after Sadie was injured in the fire at Max’s garage.

Once settled back into life on Ramsay Street, Wendy was desperate to find a teaching gig close to home. She tried to convince Jane (Annie Jones) to give her a role at Erinsborough High, but there were no opportunities available.

After signing up to a temping agency as a relief teacher, Wendy got a chance to cover at a school in Ferntree Gully.

Despite telling Jane and Andrew it went brilliantly, she later revealed to her husband that she was lying.

A couple of days later, she covered at another school and was forced to teach Economics – a subject she knew absolutely nothing about.

Later, she admitted to Andrew how bad the experience had been and said she’d become a glorified babysitter. This was not part of her dream plan to ‘foster the next generation of artists’.

This week, Wendy tries to avoid questions from her family about how her latest teaching stint went. She is eventually forced to admit that the kids pranked her and called her ‘Windy Fartwell’.

Later, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) tells Wendy she could always work with her at Harold’s instead.

This makes Wendy start to consider if she would be better off going back into hospitality, giving up on her dream and landing back when she started.

However, things finally begin to look up next week, as Jane offers Wendy an opportunity to cover teaching at Erinsborough High. It’s Wendy’s chance to prove herself after she hears there’s the possibility of a permanent role in the art department.

After her negative experiences, Wendy’s pleased to see the students are well-behaved and focused during her class as she starts her first day of teaching.

It’s a much-needed boost and helps re-ignite her enthusiasm for teaching art. But little does she know, Ryan (Aston Droomer) – the class troublemaker – had been trying to cause a scene, with Dex (Marley Williams) desperately trying to keep him in check.

However, when Ryan does eventually manage to create an incident in class, Wendy successfully intervenes!

Her small win gives her hope that she’s cut out for the profession, despite her recent setbacks.

Yet soon after, Wendy’s dealt a difficult blow when Jane tells her there’s no longer a permanent position coming up at Erinsborough High.

Wendy tries to remain hopeful that the universe is on her side and something else will come up for her new career. Sure enough, the perfect offer soon arrives – a permanent teaching role back in Murrayville!

However, there’s no way Wendy can face another stint away from home, and she can’t exactly commute.

With the Rodwells back on an even keel, can Wendy persuade her family to leave Ramsay Street with her as she pursues her new career?

Wendy’s new job offer isn’t the only problem for the Rodwells next week, as one of Andrew’s students makes it clear they fancy him!

Sandra (Natassia Halabi) has continued to commit to Andrew’s self-defence classes, despite Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) nearly injuring her last week in an unexpected flip.

Holly made the intentional move after thinking that Sandra was hitting on her boyfriend, Max (Ben Jackson).

Despite the incident, Sandra gives Andrew flirtatious feedback about all his hard work. A naive Andrew fails to clock that he’d being hit on!

Max and Holly notice Sandra’s crush on her teacher and eventually have to spell it out to Andrew!

This leads to an awkward scenario where Andrew tries to let Sandra down gently by saying he’s happily married.

But with Wendy contemplating a life elsewhere, and things growing ever more tense between her and Andrew, could there be hope for Sandra if Andrew sticks around?

