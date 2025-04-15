Next week on Neighbours, as Paul discovers that Nell was the one who killed Seb, he betrays Terese by telling the police everything!

After Cara (Sara West) managed to prove Fallon’s (Kate Connick) innocence a few weeks back, Leo (Tim Kano) was back in the frame for Sebastian’s (Rarmian Newton) murder.

With all other potential suspects having alibis, the police charged Leo once again. Things are not looking good for Leo – he’s got no alibi, and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) witness statement proves he was in an altercation with Seb the night he died, after finding out Krista (Majella Davis) had slept with him.

Leo was open to forgiving Krista when it briefly looked like he would be a free man. But when things changed, he told Krista it would be no life for her if they were together while he was in jail…

Elsewhere, a troubled Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) reluctantly admitted to JJ (Riley Bryant) that she was the one who pushed Seb, after he thought she was Fallon and grabbed her. Nell was keeping the bombshell to herself, until JJ grabbed her iPad and found a sketch of her pushing Seb into the lake.

Nell was terrified of the repercussions and wanted to flee to the US to join Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson), but her dad and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) insisted she see out the school term in Erinsborough.

Soon after, there was a glimmer of hope when Leo gained an expert witness who could hopefully prove that Seb’s death was an accident, and JJ managed to convince Nell that she could stay silent about her part in Seb’s death.

However, this week Sebastian’s father Stan (Justin Hoskings) comes to Erinsborough to seek justice for his son’s death.

He’s determined to make Leo pay and manages to get the expert witness to re-examine the evidence. Not only does the expert decide that Seb was indeed pushed, but he decides to testify for the prosecution instead.

It’s the final straw for Leo, and he loses all hope that he can avoid jail, especially after Detective Rafe’s (Tom Wren) warning that the judge on his case is renowned for being harsh.

Later this week, Leo makes a secret plan to go on the run to protect Abby (Nikita Kato), and he takes her away in the dead of night, after leaving goodbye letters to Paul and Krista.

Next week, Krista, Aaron and Terese are shocked to discover that Leo has done a runner, and he soon breaks the conditions of his bail when he fails to check in at Erinsborough Police Station.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) tries to keep the news from Detective Fox while they find Leo and bring him home. Despite saving face with the others, Paul breaks down to Terese – he can’t bear the thought of losing Leo so soon after David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

Meanwhile, Krista and Aaron get to work thinking of where Leo could be. Krista has a brainwave after spotting Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) playing an online game with her cousin, Abby.

She successfully manages to get Isla to ask Abby where she is, and now armed with the address, she takes the initiative to head off to find them.

Leo gets the surprise of his life when Krista arrives just as he and Abby are about to flee to Rio de Janeiro. Krista declares that she’s coming with them – it may be a huge sacrifice, but they are her family!

Will Leo let her take the risk?

Back in Erinsborough, Nell is tormenting herself over her secret when she hears the news about Leo. She calls JJ to tell him she has no other choice but to come clean to Terese – she can’t let Leo take the fall for her actions.

Unfortunately, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) hears Nell’s confession via the baby monitor and sees it as an opportunity to show up for Paul as the hero. She runs to tell him the update, putting Nell’s future on the line.

Once a distraught Nell tells Terese what she did, they head to the station ready to tell the police everything. But will they be beaten to it?

Meanwhile, Detective Fox has discovered that Leo’s missed his bail check in and warns Paul that he’s issued an arrest warrant to find him. Just after Fox leaves, Chelsea arrives to declare that Nell was the one who killed Seb!

Will Paul be convinced by this shocking revelation?

When Terese and Nell get to the station, they’re confused to see Paul and Chelsea are already there with Detective Rafe.

That’s until the penny drops for Terese – Paul has put Nell in the frame without discussing the repercussions with her first!

Terese blows up and announces there’s no coming back from what he’s done to her family.

As Krista, Abby and Leo are about to make the journey to Rio, Paul calls them and tells them it’s safe to return to Erinsborough. Once home, Leo comforts a devastated Nell and tells her they will get through this together!

Leo understands her fear all too well and the relief and trauma of recent weeks rise to the surface for him. Luckily, Krista is still by his side in his time of need.

With Leo’s future now looking brighter, will this set the way for the newlyweds to reunite?

Elsewhere on Neighbours, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) struggles to accept Cara’s (Sara West) decision to join the police force.

This week, Cara decides to pack in her compliance role to strike out with a new career as a cop. Cara was inspired by Andrew (Lloyd Will) and her recent success in getting Fallon off the hook for Seb’s death.

It’s been a tough few months for Cara after her emergency hysterectomy. Remi has been growing concerned about how over-protective Cara was of her new nephew and was shocked when Cara told Gino (Shane McNamara) that Thomas is her son!

Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) not convinced that Cara’s new rash idea is the answer to her grief, especially after Remi faced the repercussions of Cara’s poor detective work. Last week, Remi was attacked by Seb’s dealer and gang who believed she was the one taking photos of them.

However, Cara’s determined to get her wife onside and asks Andrew (Lloyd Will) for help.

But Remi is not ready to be persuaded and instead asks Paul to drop Cara’s compliance responsibilities now the charges against Leo have been dropped.

Paul had given Cara the new role as revenge for inadvertently putting his son back in the frame. His plan was successful at making Cara enemy number 1 as she dug into the misconduct and timekeeping of her Lassiters’ colleagues.

However, Remi’s too late as Cara has already handed in her letter of resignation – whatever her future holds, it’s not at Lassiters.

Could a fresh start be just what she needs to make peace with her loss?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st April (Episode 9228 / 325)

Paul and Krista work together against the clock.

Nell crumbles under her guilt.

Cara commits to a new trajectory.

Tuesday 22nd April (Episode 9229 / 326)

Futures are in jeopardy as a race against time continues.

Terese accuses Paul of betrayal.

A new couple find themselves on different pages.

Wednesday 23rd April (Episode 9230 / 327)

Susan is thrown by an unannounced arrival.

A couple commits to a new beginning.

A resident overhears a grim secret.

Paul makes a shock move.

Thursday 24th April (Episode 9231 / 328)

Terese makes a decision about her future.

An act of sabotage leaves Cara furious.

Wendy hides her humiliation.

A well-intentioned gesture causes distress.