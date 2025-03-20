8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th March

Next week on EastEnders, Avani faces a harrowing ordeal, Linda plays matchmaker for Johnny, Phil and Nigel reveal too much, and Gina and Anna face off.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 24th to Thursday 27th March.

1) Avani faces a harrowing ordeal

This week, Avani (Aaliyah James) told Lily (Lillia Turner) that it was okay to be experiencing grief after Martin’s (James Bye) death, and offered to spend time with her if she wanted to do some screaming and shouting.

The pair, along with Amy (Ellie Dadd), began by smashing up some old furniture in Jack’s (Scott Maslen) backyard as a cathartic exercise, and next week the teens continue to rally around Lily.

This time, Avani suggests that they avoid school and have an adventure instead.

When Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) catches them, their plan is nearly rumbled, but Avani manages to convince her mum to turn a blind eye as they’re trying to cheer Lily up.

As the trio enjoy their impromptu day off, things take dark turn when they bump into Marvin, the boy who sold Avani vapes last year, and this time he offers the teens drugs!

Avani refuses, but the police arrive at just the wrong moment. At first it seems like the girls are just going to get a telling off for skipping school, until the cops spot a bag of pills by Avani’s feet, dropped by Marvin.

Suddenly, Avani, Lily and Amy find themselves being dragged down to the police station!

Jack and Jean (Gillian Wright) separately arrive to collect Amy and Lily, but when the police call both Priya and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) to inform them of Avani’s situation, neither of them answer.

Avani is horrified when the officers tell her that she’ll need to be strip searched as they’re concerned that she could be concealing more drugs.

2) Nigel snaps at Phil

Phil (Steve McFadden) is back on Albert Square next week, after checking himself out of the mental health facility.

However, while he’s grateful to be home and thankful for his family’s support, he’s not ready for anyone else on the square to know where he’s been.

Meanwhile, Nigel’s (Paul Bradley) condition has been slowly worsening, and this week saw him forget that Phil was away seeking treatment, and later confuse Lexi (Isabella Brown) for his adopted daughter Clare.

As Phil reacquaints himself to life in Walford, he heads to the café, where Nigel is on shift.

When Nigel makes a mistake and Bernie gets frustrated by him, Phil blurts out that Nigel is ill, prompting Nigel to snap back at him!

3) Linda plays matchmaker

Linda is also back on Albert Square after her recent stint in rehab, returning just in time for the explosion at The Vic.

Next week sees her get a welcome call from the insurance company, who reveal that they’ll be paying out on their policy to fund the pub’s rebuild.

However, Linda’s excitement is short-lived when a heavy-handed Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) takes over – she’ll be the one spearheading the redevelopment.

Linda moans to Denise (Diane Parish) about her mum’s controlling ways, and the ever-tactful Kimfluencer (Tameka Empson) suggests that Linda needs to divert her attention elsewhere and get back in the dating game.

Linda quickly dismisses Kim’s idea, and instead decides to turn her attention to setting son Johnny (Charlie Suff) up with Felix (Matthew James Morrison) instead.

In Wednesday’s episode, her plan to matchmake Johnny and Felix picks up the pace.

Caught up in the romance, Linda thinks about the promise she made herself to move on from Mick (Danny Dyer) and find happiness again, and agrees to let Kim find her a date.

What could go wrong?

4) Avani breaks down

On Tuesday, after learning that the police want to check if she’s concealing any more drugs, Avani faces an embarrassing strip-search by two female officers after refusing the offer of having an appropriate adult in the room with her.

After Jean tips her off that Avani is at the police station, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) arrives and is horrified to learn what’s happened, but Avani refuses her suggestion that they lodge a complaint.

As Suki brings Avani back to Albert Square, Priya questions her daughter on her whereabouts, but an argument breaks out between them as Avani suggests that Priya is a bad mother for ignoring her calls.

Before long, Priya discovers that Avani was detained and strip-searched.

She storms over to No. 27 where she lays into Jack about his fellow officers’ actions, while Lily and Amy are horrified as they learn what happened to their friend.

Avani is humiliated by everyone talking about her, and she lashes out at Suki and Amy before leaving.

Suki, Priya, and Eve are left deeply worried about Avani, and as Avani heads home alone, she breaks down, traumatised by the day’s events.

6) Phil begins to open up

Later in the week, Nigel apologises to Phil for accidentally sharing his secret at the café, but Phil does his best to brave it out as he becomes the talk of the town.

Later, George (Colin Salmon) does his best to be there for his friend, but the pair find it difficult to open up to each other.

Elsewhere, when Linda texts Nigel to ask how his appointment went, Nigel lies and claims he saw the doctor – but in reality he didn’t.

On Thursday, George turns to Linda for advice on how best to support Phil, and she tells him not to give up talking to him, hoping that he’ll eventually find a way to get through to his friend.

George later gets creative, and invites Phil to be his sparring partner at The Boxing Den. The activity finally helps Phil get close enough to start opening up a little.

Following the cathartic afternoon of boxing, George heads to see Nigel, where he suggests that they start a new regular club – ‘Box and Bantz’ – for over 40s at the gym.

6) Avani disappears

On Wednesday, Avani goes to head back to Ravi’s house, but instead decides to make her way to the playground, where she begins to chug a bottle of vodka.

Priya and Ravi are worried when they realise that their daughter has gone missing, and things get worse when their desperate search leads them to find her passed out in the playground.

While Pryia knows what her daughter went through, Ravi has no idea.

They take her to the doctors, and Ravi eventually realises that something is badly wrong, after getting the truth from Suki.

7) Romance for Linda?

On Thursday, Kim has managed to find a suitor for Linda, and she’s nervous as she prepares to meet Jeff, her date for the evening.

Johnny attempts to reassure her mum that it’ll be okay, and Linda later heads to Harry’s Barn to meet Jeff, where she attempts to relax and make small talk.

Is this Linda’s first step to finding her next true love?

8) Gina and Anna face off again

Christmas was an explosive time for Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) – both of them were suspects in mum Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) attack, and Gina was only given an alibi when it was revealed that she’d spent the night with Freddie (Bobby Brazier), leaving Gina heartbroken at her sister’s betrayal.

It’s safe to say the sisters have had very little to do with one another over the past few months, but next week will see them given another reason to clash.

With The Vic out of action, the pair ask Nicola (Laura Doddington) for bar work at Harry’s Barn. Nicola tells them that she’s got a job – but just the one, and they’ll need to compete for the role!

On Thursday, the sisters arrive at Harry’s for their trial, where they discover that it’ll be Harry (Elijah Holloway), not Nicola, putting them through their paces.

Harry takes great pleasure in winding Gina up, and it’s clear that the trial isn’t going to be fun for either of them.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th March (Episode 7089)

Avani, Lily and Amy’s decision to skip school has huge consequences, Nigel lets a secret slip, and Linda struggles as she attempts to find an outlet for her attention.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 7090)

Priya makes a worrying discovery.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 7091)

Suki offers some sage advice, Phil struggles to open up, and Linda decides to play matchmaker.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 7092)

Ravi’s suspicions grow, George looks for ways to support a friend, and Gina and Anna go head-to-head for a job.