Next week on Neighbours, Karl is suspicious of Darcy’s motives after he’s caught out, while Krista comes face to face with Chelsea.

Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) nephew Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) makes a shock return to the street as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations this week. But has Darcy really changed his ways as he claims, or is he about to cause more misery for the Kennedys?

Darcy returns to Ramsay Street after 20 years this Thursday, and is renting out No. 22 after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) decided to move into the penthouse with Paul (Stefan Dennis) for a fresh start.

Dastardly Dr Darcy previously moved to Erinsborough in late 2000 after taking on a job at Erinsborough Hospital. He was a Ramsay Street regular from November 2000 until June 2003, but returned in 2004 and 2005.

He initially moved into No. 28 with the Kennedys, and his storylines saw him try to steal Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) GP surgery before almost losing everything, until Karl gave him a second chance after Darcy saved his life.

Darcy had a relationship with Dee Bliss (Madeleine West), and then embarked on an affair with Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), who is also set to return this year.

Following a heart attack and a revelation about his dastardly ways, he still couldn’t change for the long term. He went on to carry out a robbery and stole from the Kennedys while struggling with spiralling debt from poker games.

Darcy later returned to Erinsborough Hospital as an orderly, and once again partly redeemed himself after discovering that Karl wasn’t actually the father of Izzy’s (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) baby, as Izzy had been claiming.

After Darcy’s shock return, and claim that he’s a changed man, Susan has a call with her sister Carmel to see if his story checks out.

After speaking to Darcy’s mother, Susan begins to be swayed that Darcy has returned with good intentions and starts to warm towards her nephew. But Karl remains cautious after already giving him plenty of second chances to prove himself.

Later, Susan and Karl arrange to have lunch with Darcy and they overhear a phone call which suggests there’s another reason he has come back.

Darcy, who tells the Kennedys this week that he’s no longer struck off the medical register, explains that he plans to open an integrated health clinic and is looking for investors for the project. Could he be the next doctor in town, and are his fundraising plans legit?

Later, back at No. 28, Karl’s addiction is spiralling and he desperately looks around trying to find more pills. He manages to find some, but it’s just in time for Darcy to spot him.

Darcy tells his uncle that he should know better than to be taking that many painkillers… will Darcy reveal Karl’s secret?

Karl confesses to his nephew that he may have been increasing the suggested dosage of meds, but insists it’s all under control as he pleads with Darcy to keep it to himself.

Darcy gives Karl his word and offers to support his uncle with a plan to wean off the painkillers, but Karl is left wondering what the catch is. Although uneasy, Karl has no choice but to try and trust Darcy and agrees to follow his plan.

Is Darcy really as reformed as he seems?

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) decided to marry Leo (Tim Kano) following Fallon’s (Kate Connick) revelation about the plot to destroy her wedding, and Krista’s ill-fated decision to sleep with Sebastian (Rarmian Newton).

Krista and Leo managed to head off on honeymoon, and while things start off well, it’s not all smooth sailing for the newlyweds.

Next week, Krista returns back to Erinsborough, determined to put things right with her husband.

But she’s choked up to discover that Chelsea (Viva Bianca) has returned to Ramsay Street with a newborn baby, who happens to be Paul’s (Stefan Dennis).

The last time Krista saw Chelsea was when she took her down at her and Paul’s engagement party, revealing that Chelsea was the culprit of the IT system tampering at Lassiters and had been cheating on Paul to try and cover it up!

This led Paul to call off the engagement and Chelsea was shunned by her sister, Cara (Sara West). Chelsea then made a quick exit and left Erinsborough before she could be questioned by the police.

Krista had discovered that Chelsea was responsible for deliberately tampering with the door locking systems at Lassisters, which had left her trapped in a sweltering sauna while pregnant.

Chelsea then went on to sleep with Jeffrey (Tim Potter), the IT expert who was leading the investigation, to get him to cover up her tracks.

Next week, Krista runs into Chelsea and tells her that she is a monster and needs to keep out of her way!

With Chelsea acting as a reminder of baby Hope’s death, could this lead Krista to fall back off the wagon?

As Krista and Leo navigate their marital issues, things go from bad to worse as news strikes that the body of someone in their orbit has been discovered floating in the lake.

Leo appears to be distressed by the news as we see a scratch on his knuckles… is this a sign that he played a part in the tragedy?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th March (Episode 9212 / 309)

Suspicion surrounds a shock death.

Krista returns to a world of pain.

Karl is caught out.

Tuesday 25th March (Episode 9213 / 310)

A homicide investigation begins.

An act of kindness leaves Karl wary.

A resident wears the fallout of their choice.

Wednesday 26th March (Episode 9214 / 311)

Leo’s nightmare continues and the heat turns up.

Terese’s frustration reaches a crisis point.

JJ helps make a surprising discovery.

Thursday 27th March (Episode 9215 / 312)

Terese struggles with Paul’s decision.

Remi starts to notice Cara’s over-investment.

