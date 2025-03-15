9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 19th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Dee-Dee has a surprise visitor, Tracy winds up homeless, Carla and Lisa follow an unexpected lead, Daisy’s special moment is ruined, and can Roy stop Cassie making a big mistake?

Please note that due to football coverage, Corrie will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

1) Will Roy come to Cassie’s rescue?

The past couple of weeks have seen Cassie (Claire Sweeney) living on the streets once again, kicked out of No.9 by Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) following the revelation that she had been spiking Ken’s (William Roache) tea with antihistamines.

Unsatisfied with Ken’s refusal to press charges, Tracy (Kate Ford) decided to try and deliver her own form of justice. Inviting a suspicious yet grateful Cassie over for lunch, Tracy served up a small wrap of drugs as a final course to the recovering addict, telling her to knock herself out.

Cassie initially pocketed the wrap, but managed to resist temptation by later throwing it away.

With Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) back on the street, after hearing about what her daughter had been up to, she took Cassie by surprise by offering her money to stay in a hotel until she was sorted, having failed to change Tyrone and Fiz’s mind about kicking her out.

However, later that evening, Tracy walked past the Victoria Street ginnel where Cassie had once again set up camp, and overheard her on the phone arranging to meet a dealer. Tracy was satisfied that her plan seemed to have worked.

Next week, Evelyn’s birthday comes around, but it’s a morose atmosphere as Evelyn tells her family that they should be trying to help Cassie, not push her away.

Meanwhile, Cassie’s desperate for a fix as she meets her dealer in the precinct. But just as she’s about to hand over the goods, Roy (David Neilson) comes along and spots them.

Immediately realising what’s going on, Roy threatens to call the police.

Will Roy stop Cassie making a big mistake… and put himself in danger by doing so?

2) Tracy’s homeless!

Tracy is soon dealt her own blow when Ken hears on the grapevine just what she’s been putting Cassie through in his absence.

Currently convalescing in the Peak District, Ken rings Tracy and tells her that he wants her out of his house by the time he returns home!

With Tracy having only just split from partner Tommy (Matt Milburn), who chose to take a job in Southampton after she issued him with an ultimatum, where will Tracy go?

3) Dee-Dee has a surprise visitor

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is thrown two huge curveballs next week concerning her pregnancy plans.

Dee-Dee was torn when she learned that she was pregnant to her late ex-fiancé Joel (Calum Lill), whose double-life as an abusive predator was dramatically unmasked before he was bumped off by victim Lauren (Cait Fitton).

Dee-Dee had considered terminating the pregnancy, but couldn’t go through with it after learning that Lauren’s son Frankie, a result of Joel’s abuse of Lauren, was suffering from aplastic anaemia and needed a bone-marrow transplant—something her own baby could provide once born.

Now having settled on eventually adopting the baby out, Dee-Dee last week faced concerns from dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) who wondered whether she’d fully thought things through. Dee-Dee assured her dad that this was her final decision, but it appeared that he was still worried about not ever getting to know his grandchild.

After Dee-Dee made her position clear, Ed told Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and Debbie (Sue Devaney) that he couldn’t sit back and do nothing as he left to make a mysterious phone call.

Next week, Dee-Dee is surprised by a visit from brother James (now played by Jason Callender, who takes over the role from Nathan Graham), who has been living in the US with partner Danny (Dylan Brady) for the past couple of years.

Dee-Dee’s excited to be reunited with her sibling, secretly skipping a hospital appointment in order to catch up with him.

The reunion is cut short however when Dee-Dee receives an urgent text from Lauren, summoning her to the hospital.

Once there, Dee-Dee is blind-sided when Lauren reveals that they’ve found an alternative donor for Frankie, meaning that they no longer have to wait for Dee-Dee’s baby to be born. Despite her eternal gratitude to Dee-Dee for going ahead with her pregnancy, in the hope of giving Frankie a normal life, Lauren understandably doesn’t want to delay for a moment when it comes to treatment for her son.

Dee-Dee puts on a brave face, but it’s clear that the news has thrown her for six!

There’s another shock in store when the real reason for James’s visit comes to light, as he suggests to Dee-Dee that he and Danny could be the ones to adopt her baby.

Whilst there’s no doubt James and Danny could give the baby a safe and loving home, Dee-Dee’s baby remaining within the family was certainly not something she had ever foreseen as a possibility, being a constant reminder of Joel.

Will Dee-Dee be persuaded by the idea?

4) Swarla give chase

Over on Victoria Street, Betsy (Sydney Martin) is terrified to leave the flat after catching sight of Rob (Marc Baylis) following her in the precinct last week, who remains on the run after he escaped custody following his kidney donation to sister Carla (Alison King).

Mum Lisa (Vicky Myers) is concerned about Betsy, resulting in Carla offering to take a day off work in order to keep an eye on her. But when Carla later receives a call asking her to urgently come over to the factory, she’s forced to head out.

It appears she’s underestimated just how affected Betsy has been by the whole situation though when, left alone in the flat, Betsy is terrified when the door buzzer goes.

Later in the week, Roy is dropping Carla off at Weatherfield General when she’s surprised to spot Rob’s prison guard Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson).

Mandy had been in a secret relationship with Rob and aided his escape, before revealing she was pregnant with his child.

Roy keeps watch as Carla phones Lisa, and by the time Mandy leaves the hospital, Carla and Lisa are in hot pursuit… will she lead them to Rob?

5) Tracy has an uninvited visitor

It would appear not, as little do Lisa and Carla realise that Rob is much closer to home, as a shocked Tracy finds when she comes face to face with her ex in the ginnel behind Coronation Street, who asks for her assistance!

“She can’t believe it,” Kate Ford tells us. “But at the same time she’s still got a bit of a soft spot for him, so she does let him come into the house without much persuasion.”

“She doesn’t want to get involved in it, but she just feels bad that she’s not helping him because at a time they were in love. I don’t think she feels like that for him any more but she acknowledges that he came back for her when he burst into the courtroom. She feels she owes him this but she says one night then you have to leave.”

Rob eventually persuades Tracy to head out and meet up with a contact of his in order to collect a fake passport. But as she does so in the entrance to the ginnel, the pair are spotted by an intrigued Mary (Patti Clare).

Once Tracy’s back at home and urging Rob that he needs to leave, they’re interrupted by Mary hammering on the front door! Rob attempts to make an escape out the back door, but he’s overwhelmed by pain.

When Tracy does finally manage to get rid of Mary, she’s shocked to find Rob collapsed on the kitchen floor.

Despite his state, Rob is still determined to go through with his plan, and goes as far as to suggest to Tracy that she could come with him in order to start a new life together!

“She can’t believe what he’s talking about, she just thinks it’s crazy,” Kate adds. “He’s got a gaping hole in the side of his body and some sort of infection and she just thinks he’s lost his mind. He needs to get to the hospital, he’s not talking sense. I think it would take a lot to persuade her at this point.”

With Tracy’s days at No.1 numbered and her relationship with Tommy over, will she be tempted to join Rob?

6) Mick and Lou ruin Daisy’s special moment

At the Rovers, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is still struggling to come to terms with the dramatic events of the past couple of weeks, after losing her baby and coming to blows with stepmum Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews).

The only positive for Daisy is that Daniel (Rob Mallard) has professed that he still loves her despite everything that’s gone on between them, after he was led to believe by Jenny that he was the father of the baby.

Seeing how low Daisy is, Daniel suggests that they do a little something to commemorate the loss of her child. Daisy broaches the subject with Kit (Jacob Roberts), the actual father of the baby, but he doesn’t appear to show much interest.

Later, Daisy and Daniel light some candles in the Rovers backyard as they take a moment to reflect on Daisy’s loss.

But the moment is soon ruined when new neighbours Mick (Joe Layton) and Lou (Farrel Hegarty) come blundering through the back gate from their home on Mawdsley Street.

Daisy has already become an enemy of the pair, after she spurned Mick’s advances only for him to put the blame onto Daisy when Lou confronted him.

How will Daisy react as the lairy couple interrupt such a private moment?

7) Brody blackmails Sean

Over in the STC, Dylan (Liam McCheyne) is still blissfully unaware fellow inmate Brody (Ryan Mulvey)) is pulling the wool over his eyes with their apparent friendship. Brody has made out that he’s looking out for Dylan, as he adjusts to life in the facility following his six-month sentence, but it soon became apparent that he’s biding his time to use Dylan for his own gain.

Next week, tutor Daniel takes Dylan to one side to try and warn him about steering clear of Brody, but his words fall on deaf ears as Dylan assures him that he knows what he’s doing.

When dad Sean (Antony Cotton) pays Dylan a visit, he’s pleased to see that he’s apparently coping alright and has settled in.

But when Sean later goes to leave, he’s approached by Brody who decides to show his true colours. He demands that Sean bring him a burner phone on his next visit, otherwise he promises to make Dylan’s life a living hell!

Sean’s terrified by the ultimatum, but eventually decides to do the right thing by telling Dylan exactly what his supposed mate is up to, with the full intention of reporting him to the staff.

Dylan’s horrified, but begs Sean to let him handle it himself, rather than making things worse by grassing up Brody.

But it seems that might be easier said than done. When Dylan tells Brody that his dad won’t be smuggling in a phone for him, but has at least agreed to not report him, Brody is far from impressed.

He decides that Dylan needs to be taught a lesson, as he and his mates enter Dylan’s room…

8) Debbie makes an enemy

Meanwhile, Eileen (Sue Cleaver) is on duty at Street Cars when Debbie comes bursting in, demanding to know where the car is that she booked. Debbie’s furious when Eileen subsequently tells her that she can’t find any such booking.

Later in the week, Debbie’s frustrated to hear that there is a problem with the electrics at the hotel, and enlists electrician Mick to sort it out.

He later reveals to her that there is no problem, it was a planned outage and she would have been notified via email by the energy company. Debbie says with absolute certainty that she never received said notification, and balks when Mick goes on to present her with his bill.

As Debbie refuses to pay an infuriated Mick, is she just having a run of bad luck or is there something more going on…?

9) Eileen walks out on Julie

Eileen and Debbie’s sparring over the missing taxi ends up having a knock-on effect, when she angrily tells Debbie that she has enough to deal with at the moment given sister Julie’s (Katie Cavanagh-Jupe) cancer diagnosis.

Unfortunately, the public spat inadvertently reveals Julie’s tragic news to her ex-partner Brian (Peter Gunn), who has been enjoying spending time with Julie again since her return.

Later in the week, Julie decides to face up to the inevitable as she arranges to have lunch with Eileen and Todd (Gareth Pierce) in the Rovers with a view of discussing her eventual funeral arrangements.

Whilst it’s all in a day’s work for Todd, who is glad to be of some help, Eileen finds the prospect of her sister’s passing too much, and quickly excuses herself.

Will Eileen be able to face watching her sister’s demise in the coming months?