Next week on Neighbours, lives are on the line as a fire engulfs Max’s garage – will everyone make it out alive?

Last year, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), the son of one of Neighbours’ original characters, Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), arrived in Erinsborough.

We discovered that Shane had brought his son to his old stomping ground in order to protect him, hopeful that his old friends Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Jane (Annie Jones) would look out for him. What he needed protection from, we didn’t know.

Before long, Max had found himself a room in the Share House and was living on his dad’s old street, Ramsay Street.

It was later revealed that Max had got himself into trouble with a man called Carter (Linc Hassler), who was part of the Brisbane underworld.

Carter had roofied Max’s best friend, Kasey (Tayla Coad), so Max took revenge by drugging Carter’s drink. He then dropped him in the bush where he was left for three days before being found.

Max was oblivious to Carter’s dangerous background at the time and was forced to leave Queensland for his safety once he found out who Carter really was.

Despite his ups and downs with Ramsay Street residents Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), all was starting to get better for Max.

That’s until a mysterious figure tried to spike Max’s drink on a night out, with Aaron (Matt Wilson) finding himself the unintended target. Just weeks later, Sadie was roofied and left in the bush after Carter believed she was Max’s girlfriend.

Max then fessed up about his past, and Byron started an altercation with him after learning that he was the cause of Sadie’s disappearance.

When Andrew (Lloyd Will) broke it up, Max headed out and it wasn’t long before he ran into Carter who forced him into his car for the sake of Sadie’s safety.

An anonymous tip-off was then provided to the police with the coordinates of Sadie’s location in the bush.

With Max’s phone taken by Carter, the residents of Ramsay Street were led to believe that he was laying low after all the trouble – despite Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Holly suspecting that he was in danger after noticing that his text messages did not sound like him.

This week, Max has found a way to escape, and today’s episode saw him return to find Holly, who he tasked with getting his passport so he could leave the country.

Holly let slip to Shane that his son was safe, for now, and it was decided that Max should move into the hotel as it was the safest place for him.

Meanwhile, we recently met Lachie (Jack Hayes) who Roxy had befriended back in Brisbane and seemed to be hoping for more with the married mum.

Little did Max know that his cousin was the one who led Carter (Linc Hassler) and his accomplice to Ramsay Street when she came to work at Eirini Rising.

Next week, Andrew provides an update on Carter’s whereabouts and it looks like he could be on his way back to Melbourne!

Andrew thinks they need a sting to catch Carter, but it would involve using Max as bait…

Max, who is tired of being in hiding, agrees to do it, while Holly and Shane are opposed to the idea. Holly updates Roxy about the plan and unbeknownst to them, Lachie has overheard and informs Carter.

Later, Lachie follows Roxy and Max when they pick up the emergency passport Max arranged as an insurance policy if the plan ends badly.

That evening, Max and Roxy are in the garage planning his next moves by torchlight, until Sadie, Byron, and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) discover them when Trevor makes a break for it and runs under the garage’s shutters.

The old housemates enjoy an emotional reunion, having not seen Max since Sadie’s disappearance. Little do they know, their actions have just exposed Max’s hiding place.

As they chat, Lachie throws a Molotov cocktail into the garage, setting it on fire and trapping them all with the door locked behind them.

With at least one death during Neighbours’40th anniversary week, could one of these Ramsay Street residents not make it out alive?

Elsewhere, a new mystery begins as a woman arrives in Erinsborough, and she is the spitting image of Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston)…

Madge was Harold’s (Ian Smith) late wife who died in his arms in 2001 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

‘The Story of Erinsborough’ – Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) artwork exhibition that Paul offered to host after being impressed by her school project – takes over the Lassiter’s complex.

Everyone is full of praise for Nell’s work showcasing residents from over the years, inspired from Harold’s history book and stories she has heard.

While at the exhibition, JJ (Riley Bryant) comes across Agnes Adair observing the artwork of Madge Bishop. JJ’s shocked to see that Agnes has an uncanny resemblance to Madge, who he has heard all about from his friend, Harold.

After confirming the similarity via Harold’s history book, JJ and Nell get a secret snap of Agnes. What could Agnes’s connection to Erinsborough be?

Later, JJ manages to locate Agnes again at Harold’s Café and hints that she should check out the retirement home where he works, hoping she will then run into Harold.

Later, Agnes goes to visit Eirini Rising and bumps into the Kennedys and Harold who are completely thrown by her likeness to Madge.

Feeling uncomfortable, Agnes gets ready to depart until JJ convinces her to have a quick tour. In the process, he shares a bit more about Madge – hoping to provide context for the reaction she is receiving.

Agnes confesses to JJ that the illustration of Madge did make her curious, but she doesn’t want to upset Harold by staying around.

With Harold’s exit storyline on the horizon, could the mysterious Agnes play a part in his final scenes on the show he has been part of for nearly six decades?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough.

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.

