14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 13th March

Next week on Neighbours, Max returns to Erinsborough in need of help, Paul has a proposal for Terese, Fallon goes to extreme measures to break up Krista and Leo, and Remi has a plan to find Chelsea.

1) Danger has followed Roxy to Erinsborough

Roxy (Zima Anderson) arrived back in Erinsborough a few weeks ago to help Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at Eirene Rising.

However, it appears that her arrival in Erinsborough has had an unintended consequence, as it may have brought Carter (Linc Hassler) and Lachie (Jack Hayes) straight to Max.

At the end of this week, Roxy was excited by a surprise visitor from back home, Lachie – and she has no idea that he’s the same shifty character who was hanging around the Back Lane Bar the night that Sadie (Emerald Chan) was taken.

It turns out that Roxy and Lacie became friends in Queensland, but now that he’s followed her down to Erinsborough, she’s shocked to realise he has other ideas about where their friendship is going…

Next week, Roxy admits to Terese that she’s feeling unfulfilled with her life in Darwin, but while she and Kyle may be on the rocks, Terese coaches her to make it clear to Lachie that their relationship can go no further.

Roxy takes her aunt’s advice and is pleased when all appears to go well. But what she doesn’t know is that Latchie has stayed close by in the hope she’ll lead him and Carter to Max once again…

2) Shane challenges Andrew

The end of this week saw Roxy call Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) for help in tracking down Max (Ben Jackson), and next week Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is pleased to see Max’s dad arrive in Erinsborough to help locate his son.

When Shane spots Andrew (Lloyd Will), who is a bit off after a big night, he accuses him of not caring enough about Max and not taking his disappearance seriously.

Andrew explains that there are limits to what he can do as Max still isn’t technically a missing person – Max had text his friends to explain that he was just lying low for a bit, and there’s no solid evidence that he’s not doing just that.

3) Susan doesn’t get a warm welcome

Elsewhere, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) are finally back from Italy.

Susan is keen to start work again after her return, while Karl stays home to recover, but he doesn’t seem his usual self.

Susan is shocked when, instead of a welcome back, she gets a list of mistakes that Terese and Roxy had to deal with in her absence – and they seem to think she’s to blame!

After checking, Susan is devastated to see the blame does fall on her. Making the most of Susan’s vulnerability, Roxy implies that the job may just be too much for her…

Will Susan agree?

4) Byron makes an announcement

After avoiding the Hucks party, Sadie decides it’s time for her to get back to normality and asks Byron (Xavier Molyneux) to join her on a walk – her first solo outing since being kidnapped.

Byron is eager to support his girlfriend but tells her he has to do something at the vineyard first. Sadie plucks up the courage to go by herself in his absence and while out she sees Erinsborough’s Education Department officer Lana (Elizabeth Parisi) handing over a wad of cash to Byron.

Jumping to the wrong conclusion, Sadie fears that her boyfriend has gone back to escorting.

Byron tells Sadie she is wrong in her assumptions, explaining that he’s actually been doing some legal work for Lana after she was impressed with the way he represented Jane at her suspension meeting.

When Sadie asks why he didn’t tell, Byron confesses it’s because he wasn’t ready to reveal that he wants to go back to law.

Could Byron be about to be the new lawyer in town?

5) Max asks Holly for help

While Holly, Roxy and Shane are worried about Max, he makes a sudden appearance at No. 28, after finding a way to escape Carter’s clutches.

He explains to Holly that he’d been forced to go with Carter, as it was the only way to secure Sadie’s release. He’s been with him ever since, until he finally spotted an opportunity to escape.

He tells her the only reason he’s back is to get his passport before taking the first flight out of the country, ensuring that everyone in his life remains safe.

Keen to keep his return hidden from Andrew and Shane, Max asks Holly to go on a mission to retrieve his passport.

When Holly goes to retrieve it, she finds that Shane has already beaten her to it. Max correctly suggests that his dad will have stored the passport in Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) penthouse for safekeeping, and asks Holly to sneak into the apartment and get it.

Holly narrowly avoids getting caught as she sneaks into Paul’s penthouse, and manages to retrieve the passport and hand it over to Max.

However, shortly after, she overhears Shane’s distress over his missing son, and she can’t hold back in telling him the truth…

6) Paul returns with a proposal

Paul returns from his trip to New York next week, and is delighted to get a warm and loving reception when he reunites with Terese.

He tells her that being away gave him space to reflect and he has been thinking about how much he misses the family dynamic they used to have with Harlow and Ned at No. 22.

Terese is surprised when Paul suggests that he could move back to Ramsay Street, and create a new family unit with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner)

Terese agrees in principle, if it’s okay with Nell.

Despite their previous issues, Nell is surprisingly on board, and the plan looks set to go ahead – that is, until Terese sees Paul getting comfortable in his old home and begins to doubt her decision. Are they jumping in too soon?

7) Nell gets a big opportunity

Later, Paul spots Nell’s “The Story of Erinsborough” artwork on Jane’s computer and is very impressed by what he sees.

Jane tells him the artist is none other than Nell, and Paul suggests they could hold an exhibition of her work at the Complex.

Nell is delighted by the opportunity, until she hears Paul saying that Nell presents a hurdle for his move back to Ramsay Street.

Nell assumes that the exhibition was just a bribe for Paul to get his own way, so she removes her consent for Paul to showcase her work.

Later, Jane explains that Paul was praising the artwork before he knew it was hers and Nell realises she may have jumped to the wrong conclusion.

She offers Paul a sincere apology, reconfirms that she’s happy for him to move into No. 22, and they agree to make more of an effort to develop their relationship.

But just as Paul and Nell tell Terese they’ve come to a truce, Toadie arrives with the devastating news that Big Kev, Nell’s grandad, has died.

8) Roxy confesses to her deception

While Susan is fretting over her mistakes at Eirini Rising, Aaron (Matt Wilson) figures out that Roxy was the one to blame. As he confronts Roxy, she’s left feeling guilty for her actions.

Deciding to do the right thing, she fesses up to Susan, Karl and Terese that she intentionally made the slip-ups on Susan’s behalf.

Susan’s pleased the truth has come out, but tells Karl there’s never an excuse for being dishonest, leaving him feeling uneasy.

But when she isn’t looking, Karl sneakily takes some pain pills. Why is he keeping this from Susan?

9) Fallon uses Seb to break up Krista and Leo

Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) Hucks party saw Aaron tell Krista that he was suspicious of Fallon’s (Kate Connick) feelings towards their relationship.

Next week, Leo agrees to sound Fallon out. But Krista struggles sending him off, knowing her fiancé has developed a stronger bond with her sister than she has.

When Leo returns from the lake, Krista confesses that she desperately wants to be closer to Fallon. The next day, she tries to make it happen by trying to get her sister to open up to her.

But Fallon avoids the opportunity, distracting Krista with an offer to make contact with Seb (Rarmian Newton) and return the hoodie he left at Krista’s apartment.

Later, Krista visits Paul to ask him to walk her down the aisle, and ends up opening up to him about her strained relationship with her half-sister.

Paul offers Krista advice from his own experience of rebuilding bridges with estranged family members, encouraging her to be patient.

Later, Krista is shocked when she bumps into Sebastian in the complex. This week saw him get in touch and ask to meet, but Krista turned him down. Seb explains that when Fallon contacted him, he couldn’t stay away.

Krista hesitantly agrees to spend some time with him and they head for a coffee. There, Krista makes it clear that Leo’s the one she wants to be with, and Seb seems to accept her words.

However, Taye (Lakota Johnson) catches Fallon texting Leo to meet her at Lassiters. His concern over her destructive behaviour deepens as it becomes clear she’s setting Leo up to stumble upon Seb and Krista together.

Arriving after receiving Fallon’s text, Leo spots Seb and starts a fight. A worried Krista rushes over and begs Leo to stop as a delighted Fallon watches on.

10) Toadie gives Terese an ultimatum

Terese attempts to provide some positive news in the wake of Toadie’s revelation, as she tells him all about Nell’s upcoming exhibition.

As Toadie opens up about his grief, he tells Terese that he’s planning to take Hugo and his mum to visit Callum in the States, and proposes that Nell stays behind in Erinsborough.

Terese takes the opportunity to tell Toadie that Paul may be moving in – but Toadie reacts angrily: if Paul moves in, Nell is moving out!

11) Is Karl becoming an addict?

In Harold’s, Karl approaches Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to ask for a new prescription for his painkillers.

Remi says she will sort it but notes the strong dosage. Karl has an excuse at the ready, but when he later takes yet another pill, it’s clear that his addiction is growing…

12) Roxy leads Lachie to Max

With Max back in town, Shane, Andrew and Holly insist that he needs to trust them, but Max is worried about the danger they all face for being associated with him.

Paul agrees that Max can lie low at the hotel as it’s the safest place for him. Feeling helpless, he takes his anger out at Holly for breaking his trust, although Roxy steps in to defend her.

As Max and Holly apologise to each other, Roxy gets a text from Lachie asking to catch up. She quickly responds, oblivious to the danger she’s bringing to Max.

12) Fallon’s actions cause the perfect storm

Taye breaks up the fight between Sebastian and Leo, but Krista is outraged by Leo’s behaviour, while Fallon encourages her to check on Seb.

After doing so, Krista invites Seb to stay at her apartment, desperate to ensure that his supposed sobriety isn’t put at risk in the wake of the day’s events.

Fallon sees it as the perfect time to fuel Leo’s insecurities, as she once again suggests to him that the wedding shouldn’t go ahead.

Then she teams up with Seb, and takes her dastardly plan to the next level. When she orchestrates for Krista to spot her and Leo hugging, Krista confronts them.

Fallon tells Krista that Seb has ‘disappeared’, prompting Krista to blame Leo for possibly causing Seb to have a relapse.

As she storms off, Leo is left unsure where they stand about their wedding, which is due to take place the very next day.

As Krista goes searching for Sebastian, Aaron brings his suspicions to the table that Fallon could be the one to blame for all the recent conflict.

But before he can say more, Krista heads off as she gets word that Seb has returned once again. As she heads back to her apartment, she sees Leo and Fallon together in the hotel elevator and is uneasy about their closeness.

Krista returns to her apartment to find Sebastian with a bottle of vodka, as he confesses to her that he was tempted to drink.

Seb shares his theory that Leo has an issue with him because he reminds him of the things he doesn’t like about Krista and her past. As part of his and Fallon’s grand plan, his next step is to suggest that Leo is attracted to Fallon because she’s like Krista, but without all her baggage.

A conflicted and confused Krista confronts her sister who hits her with a devastating blow – she and Leo slept together!

Utterly heartbroken at the revelation, and with no idea that her sister has made the whole thing up, Krista breaks her hard-won sobriety.

Taye rips into Fallon about her moral compass, telling her she is selfish and cruel and forces her to take a look at her actions and put them right.

But it’s too late, as back at Krista’s apartment, Krista pulls Sebastian into a passionate kiss…

13) Paul’s future lies in the hands of others

Terese breaks the bad news to Paul that Toadie has forbidden him from living under the same roof as Nell.

However, shortly after, Toadie is surprised when he sees Nell and Paul getting on well. Nell explains to her dad that she’s giving Paul the benefit of the doubt now she’s realised that he really does love Terese.

This prompts Toadie to tell Terese that he was too quick to put a stop to Paul moving into No.22. Terese reassures him that her step-daughter is her number one priority and he needs to trust her.

Later, Toadie announces that he’s changed his mind and has decided he’s okay with Paul’s plans to move in. Paul is pleased with the turn of events, but Terese starts to have a change of heart.

Later, she admits to Paul that it feels weird for him to move into the house where she, Toadie, Nell and Hugo lived as a family.

Paul is quick to come up with a solution that could work for everyone – why don’t Terese and Nell move into the Penthouse instead? It’s all agreed and Paul is ready to celebrate his win.

14) Remi has a plan to find Chelsea

When Cara (Sara West) tries to talk to Remi about Nell’s upcoming exhibition, Remi’s mind is elsewhere – she can’t stop thinking about how Paul is in the dark about potentially being the father to Chelsea’s (Viva Bianca) baby.

Later, she tells Cara that she’s come up with an idea of how to find Chelsea, after overhearing Nicolette on the phone to Maddy.

Is she about to find a way to bring Chelsea back to Ramsay Street?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak In Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, Leo and Krista tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect. Read more…