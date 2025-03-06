10 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 13th March

Next week on EastEnders, Nicola and Sharon try to keep their secrets hidden, Harvey and Kathy share another kiss, Bianca lashes out, and Tommy opens up about his mysterious new friend.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 10th to Thursday 13th March.

1) Nicola tries to escape her past

This week, when Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) discovered that Sharon (Letitia Dean) slept with Grant (Ross Kemp) during his brief return to Albert Square, Zack (James Farrar) headed to Harry’s Barn to try and convince him not to tell Teddy (Roland Manookian) the truth.

When Barney collapsed and was taken to hospital, as a consequence of the injuries he suffered during The Vic explosion, a confusion over blood groups led to Zack asking Nicola (Laura Doddington) a huge question – is he actually Barney’s dad?

When Nicola first arrived in Walford, we learnt that she and Zack had a one-night stand some 16 years ago, when Zack was her PT.

It seems their one night of passion had life-changing consequences, but Teddy has spent the past decade and a half believing that Barney is his.

Nicola confessed the truth to Zack, and next week she faces an uphill battle to stop Zack from revealing the truth. In Monday’s episode, she calls Zack to Harry’s Barn as the pressure builds – will she find a way to buy his silence?

Then, in a last-ditch attempt to escape the situation, Nicola books a trip to Spain for the family – including her ex-husband – but unsurprisingly, Teddy refuses to go with her.

2) Jean rejects Harvey

This week, Harvey (Ross Boatman) tried to help cheer the Slaters up by offering to make pancakes for Pancake Day, pointing out that Martin (James Bye) loved them.

However, a leaky bottle saw him get milk all over the funeral plans, causing Stacey (Lacey Turner) to storm out.

Then, as Harvey tried to do a good deed for an exhausted Lily (Lillia Turner) he wrapped Charli up in Martin’s football shirt, which instantly soothed her.

He then had the shirt altered into a baby blanket, unaware that Stacey was planning for Martin to wear his football shirt at his funeral. His well-intentioned mistake left Jean (Gillian Wright) furious.

Next week, Jean continues to give Harvey the cold shoulder, and shuts him down when he suggests taking Arthur to the football.

At No. 31, Jean becomes overwhelmed, as everything starts to get on top of her, but as Harvey offers to help, she once again rejects his support.

Harvey later heads over to the café, confiding in the one person who’ll listen to him – Kathy – and the pair once again begin to grow closer.

With the pair having shared a kiss late last year, will Jean’s continuing frostiness push them together once again?

3) Kat’s Tommy troubles continue

After months of living with Zack, Tommy (Sonny Kendall) finally moved back in with Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) this week – and despite months away from his parents, it seems like his anger issues are still there.

Kat was worried about Tommy moving back in, and it seems she was right to be concerned, when a row broke out over Tommy’s games console in Thursday’s episode.

We learnt that Tommy has been making some friends online whilst living with Zack, and he needs a console so he can carry on talking to them.

Returning to the scene next Monday, Kat continues to struggle after her son’s outburst, but a comment from Mo (Laila Morse) gives her pause for thought.

Alfie then manages to talk her into opening up to Tommy, and when they chat at the café, she shares her concerns as they attempt to put their differences aside.

However, she still can’t fully trust him, and when she returns from work to find that Mo has left Tommy alone with Bert and Ernie, it’s clear from her reaction that she’s nervous. After seeing the lack of trust in him, Tommy shuts down.

As an apology, Kat then surprises Tommy with a new games console, which he eagerly boots up so he can chat to the new online friend he’s been telling Alfie about.

4) Bianca worries for Sonia

Bianca has been struggling in the aftermath of Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) death – and her months spent locked up – but next week it’s Sonia who’s struggling after the recent events.

With Reiss’s funeral just around the corner, Kathy shares some words of wisdom with Bianca, as they discuss whether Sonia should attend.

On Wednesday, Bianca does her best to encourage her sister to attend Reiss’s funeral, but Sonia won’t listen – she’s determined not to go.

Later, Sonia gets a shock when Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) mum Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) makes a surprise appearance at No. 25.

As the pair share a heart-to-heart, will Brenda convince Sonia that going to Reiss’s funeral will help get her closure?

5) Nicola and Sharon come to blows

With both Zack and Sharon hiding secrets involving the Mitchells, Zack makes excuses after he bumps into Sharon outside No. 3B.

Later, Sharon heads to Harry’s Barn to seek out Nicola, and the pair go head-to-head in front of a very confused Teddy, Harry and Barney.

How long until theiri secrets come out?

6) Kathy encourages the men to open up

In the wake of Martin’s death, Kathy hosts an event at the café as a way to encourage the men of Walford to open up and come to terms with the loss of their friend.

7) Tommy reveals all

With Tommy back online, Kat begins to grow concerned about his new online friend, worried that she’s got no idea who he’s talking to.

She attempts to read her son’s messages, but Alfie implores Kat to speak to Tommy instead. When she does so, Tommy decides to open up to her, revealing all on his new mate’s identity… and it’s certainly not what she was expecting.

Later, Tommy meets up with Lily at Arthur’s Bench, where she opens up to him about how lonely she’s been feeling since her dad’s death.

Believing he can help her, Tommy invites her back to No. 5D. What is his ingenious idea?

8) Harvey and Kathy share a kiss

On Tuesday, when Kathy returns from visiting Rocky, she and Harvey share a warm moment.

The following day, Harvey encourages Kathy to put her name forward to be the caterer for Martin’s funeral, but it isn’t to be – Jean soon informs him that Ruby (Louisa Lytton) has already found a replacement caterer.

Later, Harvey and Kathy enjoy a picnic at the allotment, and as they grow closer, they end up sharing another kiss!

9) Reiss’s funeral arrives

On Thursday, the day of the funeral arrives. Bianca attempts to distract Sonia and cheer her up by arranging a surprise baby shower over at Harvey’s Barn, but the joyful occasion is ruined when an ill-judged remark from Nicola sours the mood.

10) Tommy is taunted

While Alfie is keeping an open mind, Kat struggles to get to grips with Tommy’s revelation about his new online friend.

Unfortunately, Avani (Aaliyah James) overhears Kat and Alfie talking, and is quick to spread the gossip to Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Denzel (Jaden Ladega), who find the situation hilarious.

As they bump into Tommy in McKlunky’s, Nugget and Denzel begin to taunt him. Just what is so surprising about Tommy’s new friend?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th March (Episode 7081)

Nicola takes drastic action to conceal the truth, Harvey finds comfort from Kathy as Jean gives him the cold shoulder, and Kat’s trust in Tommy is tested.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 7082)

Tensions between Sharon and Nicola reach breaking point, Kathy organises a heartfelt gesture for some Walford residents, and Kat’s concerns for Tommy lead to a surprising revelation.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 7083)

Zack and Sharon receive some startling information, Harvey’s plan is met with a setback, and Sonia comes face to face with an unexpected visitor.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 7084)

Sonia prepares herself for a big day, Kat struggles to get to grips with Tommy’s new interest, and Harvey makes a drastic decision.