Home and Away Spoilers – Tim attacked as Nerida is exposed

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Cash realises that Nerida is dangerous, can he get to Tim and Eden before it’s too late?

The drama is ramping up this week as the UK airings finally reach Home and Away‘s 2024 season finale, which aired on Australian screens back in November.

We’ve already detailed the difficult decision that Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane (Ethan Browne) will be facing with their unborn baby, but elsewhere another life is on the line, with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) put firmly in the frame for the brutal attack!

Cash has recently launched a campaign to dig up dirt on ex-fiancée Eden’s new boyfriend Tim (George Pullar), determined that he’s no good for her.

Latching onto the fact that Tim had been the counsellor of Eden’s sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto), and therefore of questionable morals to have started up a relationship with Eden, Cash began stalking Tim on social media and looking into his former clients.

Cash immediately took notice of one review left for Tim, describing him as the “Best counsellor ever” with three love hearts.

Cash got in touch with the client, Nerida (Ellie Gall), who claimed that Tim had taken advantage and begun dating her whilst he was still her counsellor. When he subsequently dumped her with no warning, it caused Nerida to relapse.

Cash convinced Abby to meet Nerida with him, and as the two shared their stories, Cash convinced them to make a joint complaint against Tim to his employer, using their journal entries as evidence.

Next week, Cash is happy to hear that Abby and Nerida’s complaints are being taken seriously; now he only hopes that Eden will open her eyes and see Tim for who he really is.

When Abi and Nerida head to Salt, they run into Eden. Claiming Nerida is a friend from counselling, Abby introduces her sister (i.e. the object of Tim’s affections).

Nerida looks Eden up and down. “Not what I expected,” she retorts, leaving Eden a little confused by the apparent coldness.

Tim soon receives word that he has been suspended, pending an investigation into two complaints about professional misconduct.

Whilst it’s fairly obvious that one had to be Abby, Tim realises that the other complaint could only have come from Nerida. As Eden wonders how Abby and Nerida would even know each other, the penny suddenly drops—Cash.

Tim explains to Eden that Nerida had fallen for him during their counselling sessions, pointing out that clients can sometimes mistake the care that you show them for affection, or even love.

Tim did all he could to distance himself from Nerida, but one day he walked into his office to find her practically naked and talking about how they needed to be together. Whilst he reported it to his bosses at the time, now that complaints have been made they have no option but to investigate fully.

Eden later rails at Abby for trying to destroy her boyfriend’s career, telling her that Nerida is deluded and that nothing actually happened between her and Tim.

It’s enough to plant a seed of doubt in Abby’s mind, and when she later meets with Nerida again, she asks outright whether her account of her time with Tim is actually true.

As Nerida talks about her and Tim being in love to this day, and how despite that, he will have to pay for hurting them both, Abby suddenly has a horrific realisation.

Abby rushes to Cash and tells him that she thinks she was wrong about Nerida—in fact, she thinks that she made the whole thing up, including her journal entries.

Cash is alarmed as he realises that he’s been so focused on Tim doing the wrong thing, that he never even questioned Nerida’s story. If Abby’s right, then he’s made a big mistake.

As they both later read through Nerida’s journal entries, it becomes clear that it’s the work of a fantasist.

Cash and Abby confront Nerida with their theory, and whilst Nerida denies that she’s lying, Abby announces that she’s withdrawing the complaint against Tim.

When Cash later tries to convince Nerida to do the same, she considers the fact that Cash may be right and Tim doesn’t actually love her. But if that’s the case, then she warns that Eden should watch her back…

Cash goes straight to Eden to try and warn her about Nerida, but after everything he’s put her through, Eden isn’t interested in listening.

As Eden complains about wanting to get away from Cash, and Summer Bay in general, Remi has an idea.

With Lyrik having been issued with a noise abatement order following their backyard rehearsals the previous week, Remi decides the whole band could do with a break somewhere, now that he has the funds to do it.

He later reveals that he’s booked a mystery location for a rehearsal retreat, with Justin (James Stewart), Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Tim all invited along for the ride.

Kirby (Angelina Thomson) is excited for the trip, and a bit nostalgic as she remembers the days of Lyrik going away at a moment’s notice and sleeping in their van. But Remi has something a bit more lavish in mind this time around.

Everyone’s amazed when they later rock up to the Koi Stone River estate, a luxury private retreat accessible only by boat.

As the group marvels in their surroundings, back on Saxon Avenue Cash makes a disturbing discovery. Noticing that Tim’s car has been vandalised, Cash enters the empty house to find the whole place has been trashed.

Realising that Nerida’s threats were no joke, Cash desperately tries to call Eden to warn her that she and Tim could be in danger, but she rejects his call.

After repeated calls, Tim convinces Eden to switch her phone off, and is thrilled when he finally gets to witness Eden performing with her bandmates.

But when it’s suggested that the band play ‘All of You’, Eden refuses. Tim later questions her about the song, and she admits that it’s one she had written for Cash.

Seeing the strong reaction Eden had to the song, Tim has a realisation—you still love him, don’t you?

Eden’s silence as she tries to work out how to reply tells Tim all he needs to know. “I’m so sorry,” Eden tells him, as a wounded Tim walks away.

Meanwhile, having seen the name of the estate in the background of one of Lyrik’s social media posts, Cash makes his way to find Eden. He flashes his police badge to secure a lift to the estate by boat, knowing full well that Nerida could have also seen the post.

As Tim walks around the grounds that evening, he’s furious to come face to face with Cash. As Cash tries to explain that he’s in danger, Tim refuses to listen.

Remi is surprised to spot the two arguing from the mansion, and as Eden approaches he diverts her attention so that she doesn’t spot Cash.

As Tim squares up to Cash and warns him to get the hell out of there, we cut away from the scene, leaving us wondering what happens next…

The next morning, a groggy Cash wakes up in the gardens with his hands covered in blood.

As he tries to make sense of his surroundings, he spots Tim lying on the ground nearby, out cold and bleeding from a head wound.

As Cash crawls over and checks on Tim, Justin arrives on the scene to find Cash leaning over his apparently lifeless body.

“What the hell have you done?” Justin exclaims.

Was Cash responsible for attacking Tim?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd March (Episode 8401)

Harper fears for her unborn child. Kirby suffers a crisis in confidence. Alf knows more than he’s letting on.

Tuesday 4th March (Episode 8402)

Eden tells Cash to back off. Abigail begins to doubt Nerida. Alf rumbles Roo’s plans for the Bait Shop.

Wednesday 5th March (Episode 8403)

Remi won’t be silenced. Tim strikes back against Cash. Nerida issues a threat.

Thursday 6th March (Episode 8404)

Remi treats his friends to a lavish getaway. Cash’s worst fears are confirmed. Harper feels the pressure from all sides

Friday 7th March (Episode 8405) – 2024 Season Finale

Harper has a change of heart. Eden’s emotions are torn between two men. Cash is driven to action.

Tane and Harper’s heartbreaking baby news Also next week, Harper and Tane find themselves with a difficult decision to make, after learning that their unborn baby is in serious danger. Read more…