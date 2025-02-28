14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 6th March

Next week on Neighbours, Roxy turns to sabotage, Remi gets the wrong idea about Cara, Krista’s hen do is overshadowed by a betrayal, and fears are raised for Max.

1) Roxy sabotages Susan’s plans

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) brought Roxy (Zima Anderson) on board at Eirene Rising to help out in Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) absence, but Roxy now wants the job full time, and is determined to prove that she’s a better Operations Manager than Susan.

Next week, to help prove her point, Roxy sabotages a toilet paper order which Susan previously arranged. Next on her list is changing the entertainment that Susan booked, swapping out a magician for a ‘puppetry of the penis’ act!

While Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) is greatly amused by the surprise change in entertainment, Terese is horrified and wonders how Susan could have possibly made such a mistake.

After the chaos, Roxy takes the opportunity to imply that Terese may not know Susan as well as she thinks she does – just in time for endless boxes of toilet paper to arrive. Roxy quickly puts her crisis management skills to good use, impressing her aunt.

Terese tries to put Susan’s array of errors down to her distraction since Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) accident, but Roxy points out that these tasks were completed before Karl was injured… leaving Terese doubting Susan’s abilities.

2) Jane’s heartbreak jeopardises her plea

Elsewhere, Jane’s (Annie Jones) world is shattered by the discovery that Clint (Jason Wilder) was behind the stolen cleaning goods, after her undercover mission with Nicolette (Hannah Monson) unmasked him as the culprit.

Finding out just before her next meeting with the Education Department makes things worse for Jane, after she was suspended for an undisclosed relationship with an employee.

Jane struggles to defend herself at the meeting, but luckily Byron (Xavier Molyneux), a trained lawyer, steps in and draws on case law and department policy to defend his mum.

He successfully makes a firm case that Jane’s mistakes do not justify a dismissal and Jane is relieved to be let off the hook. Afterwards, Lana (Elizabeth Parisi) tells Byron she was impressed with him and requests to speak again. What has sparked Lana’s interest?

The positive outcome for Jane is cause for celebration for those around her, but it’s clear to Aaron that Jane has been left heartbroken after another failed relationship.

3) Cara makes up for her mistakes

Elsewhere, after throwing in the towel on her undercover search for Chelsea (Viva Bianca), Cara (Sara West) lavishes Remi (Naomi Rukavina) with attention and gifts.

An oblivious Remi is touched, still in the dark that Cara is trying to make herself feel better for her lies.

Nicolette checks that Cara is sure about her decision to call off their search, and Cara confirms she’s ready to put it behind her without Remi ever finding out. Will that be possible?

4) Nicolette betrays Cara for lust

Nicolette heads back to No. 24 where she has a secret guest – Cara’s cousin Maddy (Emma Horn).

Nicolette met Maddy during her and Cara’s attempts to find Chelsea. After Nicolette and Maddy hit it off, Nic used her detective skills following a night of passion, and discovered that Maddy, a trained midwife, helped Chelsea give birth in secret.

Maddy has come over for secret rendezvous, despite Nicolette making a promise to Cara that she wouldn’t see her again, with Cara fearful that it would lead to Remi learning the truth.

Later, Cara and Remi drop by No. 24, and Nicolette rushes to hide Maddy. She claims to be home alone, but a suspicious Cara spots two used wine glasses and puts two and two together.

Later, Cara returns to catch Maddy and Nicolette in the act and leaves feeling deeply let down by her new friend’s betrayal. Nicolette follows her and offers an apology, but it’s clear the trust is broken.

A remorseful Nicolette desperately lets Cara know how much her friendship means and that she ‘really likes her’… just in time for Remi to arrive home and hear what sounded an awful lot like a romantic confession!

Remi draws her own conclusions on why Nicolette has suddenly become a regular feature in Cara’s life, and she’s not happy!

5) Cara’s confession has consequences

Cara feels she is left with no choice but to offer Remi an explanation, and fills Remi in on their search for Chelsea and why she decided to keep it from her.

She explains that Chelsea’s pregnancy was too painful for her to share when she first saw her, considering it came so soon after her devastating hysterectomy. When Nicolette found out by overhearing a conversation, things spiralled and the lies got out of control.

Remi is left deeply hurt by her wife’s deception, especially as this isn’t the first time she’s lied. The couple faced serious marriage issues last year, after the discovery that Cara had kept Remi in the dark about JJ’s (Riley Bryant) conception for the whole of their son’s life!

The next day, Nicolette is determined to try and smooth things over, telling Remi that she’s the one with a history of turning situations toxic, and not Cara.

Meanwhile, Remi suggests that now is the time to tell Paul (Stefan Dennis) about Chelsea’s newborn baby, but Cara thinks it’s better left alone and they need to focus on their own family for now.

Nicolette is relieved that her plea convinced Remi to patch things up with Cara, until she realises that Remi took her words to heart – she doesn’t want Nicolette in their lives at all!

5) Leo’s actions make Fallon fall harder

Elsewhere, Krista (Majella Davis) is worried about asking Fallon (Kate Connick) to be her bridesmaid, following Fallon’s outburst after Krista borrowed a dress that she later discovered was for Fallon’s wedding that never happened.

After Fallon admitted to Leo (Tim Kano) that being involved with their wedding is hard for her considering her own failed proposal, Leo suggests they cut out the traditional wedding roles for their big day.

But later, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) still assumes that Fallon will be Krista’s bridesmaid so informs her that Aaron is set to be Leo’s best man, until they hear that Aaron’s role has been scrapped.

When Fallon broaches the subject with Leo, she’s deeply touched to discover that he suggested changing their plans out of respect for her. His sensitivity and generosity only fuel the fire of Fallon’s affection.

Later at Yorokobi, Leo gives the shirt off his back to a groom in need, which only leads to Fallon falling harder.

Later, Taye (Lakota Johnson) catches Fallon gazing at Leo and is shocked when Fallon decides she is going to be Krista’s bridesmaid after all.

Krista is delighted to have her sister’s support for her big day, oblivious that Fallon is planning to destroy her big day!

As Taye raises questions about Fallon’s intentions, she admits that she’s going to meet with her ex, Sebastian (Rarmian Newton), and will make a deal with the devil if it means stopping Krista’s wedding and protecting Leo!

With the wedding set to take place in an explosive 40th Anniversary week, will Krista make it down the aisle?

7) Nell gets a new project

Elsewhere, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is focused on her new graphic novel project for school, and calls on fellow comic book fan Dex (Marley Williams) for help.

JJ is left unimpressed by his girlfriend’s focus on homework, just as he and Dex are no longer grounded for hosting a house party while Cara and Remi were away.

JJ is desperate to do something fun, but Nell begins to get frustrated that he doesn’t get the importance of this project for her.

He later attempts to join in with Dex and Nell, but realises he’s on the sidelines as he observes them getting into their shared passion of art and graphic novels.

When Nell is finally finished for the day, JJ accidentally knocks her tablet on the floor, smashing the screen!

Nell is in a panic at the possibility that she’s lost days of hard work. Will JJ’s actions push Nell even closer to Dex?

8) Fallon’s plan causes damaging drama

Fallon meets with Sebastian, who offers a long-overdue apology for the way he has treated her.

The former lovers agree that they won’t share their romantic past with Krista, while Seb confesses that he wants another shot at winning Krista, determined that he can prove to her that he’s changed.

Seb then sends Krista a message asking to meet, leaving her thrown. Fallon encourages her sister to meet up with Seb, and assures her that Leo should trust in her choices.

When a conflicted Krista tells Leo she’s wants to see how Sebastian is doing, Leo requests time to think it over before she meets him.

When he tells Fallon that he’s suspicious about Seb’s motives, a conniving Fallon urges Leo to read the letter Seb sent to Krista to see what he said.

Leo does so, and after breaking Krista’s trust, he confronts her to ask why Sebastian believes their kiss was not just one-sided.

Leo also cannot fathom why his fiancée would want to see someone who spoke so badly of him. Krista is taken aback and is more concerned with Leo’s betrayal of her privacy after they agreed the letter was for her eyes only.

Krista walks away from Leo in despair, while Fallon watches on, delighted that her plan is coming together.

9) JJ watches Dex and Nell get closer

Dex, Nell and JJ desperately try to save Nell’s tablet, after JJ’s actions caused the screen to smash. JJ is remorseful, but it’s Dex who steps in and saves the day with a creative suggestion of how they can recover her work.

Jane tells them she can’t issue an extension, despite the circumstances, so the race is on for Dex, who uses his IT skills to recover older versions of the images and supports Nell to get everything finished on time.

While JJ is desperate to help, Nell is still frustrated at him for causing the issue in the first place.

The next morning, Jane commends Nell for going the extra mile to get her assignment in on time. Nell gives Dex a grateful hug as JJ watches on before attempting one last big apology.

This time Nell has the time to listen, also offering her own apology for snapping at him under the stress.

JJ admits that seeing her bond with his brother over their shared interest did bug him, but Nell reassures him they don’t need to share all the same interests. Nell confirms they are good and offers a make-up kiss.

10) Sadie takes back control

Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Byron bond while setting up self-defence lessons to help support Sadie (Emerald Chan) and others after the recent roofie incidents on Ramsay Street.

However, Sadie, who is still struggling after her spiking and being dumped in the bush, refuses to do a demonstration with her dad.

Holly steps in and nails the move, defending herself so well that she knocks Andrew to the ground.

Everyone is impressed, including Sadie, and after some persuasion, Sadie launches herself at Byron who’s ready with the protective gear.

But at the last moment, he gets a call from Lana from the Education Department. Byron claims that she’s calling about work, but there’s a sense that there’s more going on…

11) The Hucks party goes ahead

Krista and Leo remain on rocky ground after Leo read Sebastian’s letter.

Issues of trust are raised, but Krista tells Leo she’s let Sebastian know that she won’t meet with him.

Leo debriefs with Aaron, who is left wondering why Fallon got so involved in the letter situation, leaving him curious about how Fallon really feels about her sister.

Leo offers his fiancée an apology after breaking her trust, but this latest issue casts a shadow over their impending Hucks party.

Thankfully, they decide to put their issues to one side, and as the Ramsay Street residents embrace the double denim theme, the celebrations get underway.

But as the party is in full swing, Krista senses Aaron has something to share. He opens up, sharing his concerns about Fallon, and his worries that she isn’t as supportive of Krista as she’s making out.

Although Krista replies that she absolutely is, she come away with doubts in her mind about Fallon’s true feelings.

Unknown to Krista, Seb has returned to Erinsborough and is out partying hard after Krista rejected his invitation to meet up.

Fallon finds him and realises his stint in recovery was brief, urging him to sort himself out or he’ll risk blowing everything with Krista again.

As Fallon knows from experience, Sebastian’s hedonism is hard to tame, but he assures her that he’ll be waiting in the wings watching Leo and Krista, ready to make his move.

12) Roxy comes up against a huge hurdle

After a brief visit home to Darwin to see her son and husband, Roxy realised how much she loves her busy role at Eirini Rising.

She’s not happy when she hears her time at Eirini may soon come to an end when she finds out Susan and Karl are getting ready to head home.

Elsewhere, Holly is worried about Max’s (Ben Jackson) silence – he claimed to be lying low after Sadie’s disappearance, but they’ve not heard anything from him since. In reality, Max has been taken by Carter (Linc Hassler), who threatened repercussions if he didn’t come with him.

She approaches Andrew, but he doesn’t have enough evidence to investigate, especially considering Max specifically told them he was taking a break from Erinsborough.

13) Holly and Roxy unite for the greater good

Holly approaches Roxy, hoping that his cousin will share her concern. The pair put aside their personal differences and start to investigate for themselves.

After looking over Max’s recent texts, they realise that they’re a different style to how he usually writes. They figure if it wasn’t him who wrote them, he must be in serious danger!

Holly approaches Andrew with their update, but Andrew still can’t call in help without more evidence that there’s a crime. Frustrated, Holly tells him she’s going to have to get Shane, Max’s father, involved.

14) Roxy has a surprising connection to the kidnappings

Later, Roxy runs into an acquaintance from up north, having no idea he’s connected to Sadie’s kidnapping – and also Max’s whereabouts!

Is Roxy in danger too?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

