7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th February

Next week on EastEnders, the residents come to terms with the explosion and Phil’s struggles, Nigel faces a big decision, Grant prepares to say goodbye, and Denise introduces her family to her new partner.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 24th to Thursday 27th February.

1) The day after the night before

EastEnders producers are keeping very vague about next week’s proceedings, as it wasn’t revealed until the final moments of tonight’s live episode that Martin (James Bye) was the one to perish after the explosion at The Vic.

Plus, with viewers deciding on whether Denise (Diane Parish) ends up with Jack (Scott Maslen) or Ravi (Aaron Thiara), not even the EastEnders team themselves knew what would be in store for next week until just a few hours before tonight’s episode aired.

Next Monday, as dawn breaks on Albert Square, the shocked residents try to process the events of the day before.

With The Vic having been rocked by an explosion caused by Reiss (Jonny Freeman) crashing into the side of it, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) having given birth inside, Martin’s death, and Phil (Steve McFadden) reaching rock bottom, the square’s residents struggle with the enormity of what’s happened.

2) Tempers flare as Grant faces criticism

Grant (Ross Kemp) returned to Albert Square last Thursday, but while Nigel (Paul Bradley) brought him back in the hope that he’d cheer up Phil, Grant spent his first few days claiming that his brother was absolutely fine.

He even defended him when he, Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Nigel found the recovering alcoholic taking his first sip of alcohol in years.

Yet Grant was very much proven wrong when they later found Phil in a state of despair at The Arches, and had to work to bring him back from the brink.

However, Grant struggled to cope with the enormity of the situation, and made a hasty exit to help those trapped in The Vic, leaving Nigel and Linda to convince Phil to accept help.

Next Monday, at No. 55, tension mounts between Nigel and Grant, with Nigel angry that Grant didn’t do more to help his brother, when it was clear just how much he was struggling.

When the other Mitchell family members arrive, they’ve got plenty of questions of Grant, who becomes increasingly irritated and finds it hard to keep his temper as he faces intense scrutiny over his actions.

After finally taking some much-needed advice on board, he makes a decision which he hopes will be a step in the right direction.

3) Denise looks forward to a bright future

After the public decided that Denise should be with Jack, next week the pair agree to tell their families about their relationship the following day.

On Tuesday, at No. 20, Denise introduces her family to her new partner – how will Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) react to her mum’s choice?

4) Grant discovers Nigel’s secret

On Tuesday, emotions are still high. As they attempt to adjust to their new normal, the residents of Walford pull together to support each other.

In the café, Nigel and Grant have breakfast with some of the family, but before long tensions rise again, as Grant faces more criticism from the Mitchells.

After hearing some home truths, Grant makes a swift exit. Later, returning to the café, he gets some words of wisdom from an unlikely source.

Yolande (Angela Wynter) has spotted the big Mitchell confrontation, and later comforts Nigel.

With Phil now away at a mental health facility, Yolande encourages Nigel to open up to Grant about his dementia diagnosis – but Nigel is once again adamant that he doesn’t want to.

Fortunately, Grant overhears their conversation, and asks his old friend for the truth.

5) Nigel and Grant clash

Grant’s discovery that Nigel has early onset dementia doesn’t immediately bring Nigel any relief – instead, the pair end up in a row, with Grant storming out of No. 55 as the hard man once again struggles to show his softer side.

Grant is desperate for solace after yet another bombshell, so pays a visit to the only person he believes can help him. Who will he turn to?

The following day, in Thursday’s episode, Grant makes a big decision, only to find himself disappointed. As a result of his letdown, he decides his short time in Walford has come to an end.

Yet before leaving, he supports an unlikely source, as the pair find a way to put their historic differences aside.

6) Will Nigel leave?

Returning to No. 55 after their clash, Grant asks Nigel to move to Portugal with him, offering to support him in a warmer climate as he comes to terms with his dementia diagnosis.

With Phil away, Nigel could do with the support – are we about to say another emotional goodbye to Nigel Bates?

7) Elsewhere…

Plus, one Walford family finds themselves in need of help from their friends and neighbours, and they’re warmed by a welcome from a kind local.

Elsewhere, another resident of Albert Square confides a massive secret to a friend, before realising that they’ve been overheard! What is the next big secret to hit the square?

Finally, in the wake of a disastrous week, the residents head to Harry’s Barn. However, the sombre occasion soon ends up being the catalyst for more drama amongst the grief-stricken locals.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th February (Episode 7073)

Albert Square wakes up to a new dawn following the previous night’s devastating events.

Tensions rise between Nigel and Grant.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 7074)

Emotions continue to run high in Walford, Grant learns a truth.

Denise introduces her family to her new partner.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 7075)

One Walford family is in need of help.

Grant goes in search of some much-needed advice.

Thursday 27th February (Episode 7076)

Grant offers support to an unlikely resident.