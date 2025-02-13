11 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 20th February

Next week on EastEnders, Cindy discovers her attacker’s identity, Billy and Honey tie the knot, Phil’s storyline reaches a climax as Grant returns, and Denise finally makes her choice.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 17th to Thursday 20th February.

When are EastEnders’ 40th anniversary episodes airing?

As EastEnders‘ 40th anniversary week arrives, episodes will air from Monday through Thursday at 7:30pm as usual. However, Wednesday sees a one-hour special, while Thursday’s episode will be live.

On Monday at 8pm on BBC One, ‘EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square‘ sees Ross Kemp meeting iconic cast members and exploring the groundbreaking issues that defined the beloved soap.

Then, ‘EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In‘ will air on Tuesday 17th February at 8pm on BBC Three.

Hosted by Joe Swash, aka Mickey Miller, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes insights into Cindy Beale’s attacker reveal, Denise, Jack and Ravi’s interactive love triangle, and Joe will talk to some of the actors directly involved in the live episode.

But what’s in store in the massive week?

1) Billy and Honey’s wedding gets underway

In Monday’s episode, love is in the air as Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey (Emma Barton) finally get ready to tie the knot – will it be fourth time lucky for the pair?

As their friends and family rush around making the final preparations, determined to make this a Mitchell wedding to remember, we’re left wondering whether the pair will finally say ‘I do’ after so many false starts over the years.

2) Phil makes a decision

With Grant (Ross Kemp) back in town, he tries to keep the mood light with Phil (Steve McFadden).

It’s obvious how much he’s struggling, and Grant tries distracting him by encouraging him to help out Lexi (Isabella Brown) before the wedding.

However, as Billy and Honey’s joyful festivities get underway, the Mitchells have no idea of the depths of Phil’s despair, as he makes a big decision…

3) Cindy interrupts the wedding

Cindy (Michelle Collins) recently realised that her beloved locket was taken from her when she was attacked.

She’s assumed that whoever attacked her must have cared enough about the locket to take it with them – meaning she’s narrowed down the perpetrator to either Ian (Adam Woodyatt) or Peter (Thomas Law).

On Monday, Ian and Cindy have a huge row at the café, after a revelation from Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) – has Ian finally discovered that the pair were working together?

This week has seen Priya try to befriend Ian, but while he was grateful to have a new friend, Priya has actually been scouring No. 45, trying to track down the locket for Cindy.

Hell-bent on exposing her attacker, Cindy then interrupts Billy and Honey’s wedding celebrations at The Vic to make a shocking accusation.

Now face-to-face with the person she believes wielded the shovel, she makes a public accusation, leaving the wedding guests shocked to the core.

When Cindy then catches one of the suspects in a compromising position, the events take a dangerous turn when she draws a gun and points it at the person she believes attacked her!

On Tuesday, armed and dangerous, Cindy has a showdown with the person in possession of her missing locket.

However, as the confrontation continues, there’s a shock twist which turns everything on its head.

Will Cindy finally discover who attacked her on Christmas night?

4) Love triangles rage

Two big love triangles continue in the anniversary week, with at least one coming to a conclusion.

Denise (Diane Parish) is more conflicted than ever as both Jack (Scott Maslen) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) ramp up their efforts to prove that they’re the man she should be with.

Elsewhere, after Stacey (Lacey Turner) confessed to Martin (James Bye) that she still loves him earlier this week, he fights his feelings for her as he tries to focus on Ruby (Louisa Lytton) and their future as a family.

Stacey does her best to accept Martin’s choice and forget about her love for him, but the task is proving all but impossible.

On Tuesday, with everyone feeling the love after the Mitchell wedding, Jean (Gillian Wright) tries to talk some sense into her daughter, imploring her to tell Martin how she really feels.

Having been rejected before, Stacey is fearful about putting her heart on the line, but Jean convinces her that she needs to be brave.

5) Bianca encounters an old foe

Bianca (Patsy Palmer) may be out of captivity, but she and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) are still worried about Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) disappearance, fearful that he could return at any time.

With the wedding about to begin, Sonia begs Bianca to come with her, convinced that they have to try and return to normality, despite Reiss still being on the loose.

However, Bianca has other things to think about when she runs into Grant for the first time in decades, triggering a row.

6) Linda worries for Phil

Linda (Kellie Bright) is also back on Albert Square next week, and becomes increasingly worried that Phil is becoming a danger to himself.

Her fears are proved right when she arrives at No. 55 and finds evidence which provides a devastating insight into Phil’s state of mind.

Raising the alarm with Grant and Nigel (Paul Bradley), the trio make a desperate bid to get to Phil in time.

In Wednesday’s hour-long episodes, Grant, Nigel and Linda convene at the arches, where they desperately try to get through to Phil and beg him not to harm himself.

But having hit rock bottom, Phil believes there is no other way out. Can his loved ones find a way to talk him down?

7) Reiss returns as Bianca’s nightmare comes true

In the aftermath of the wedding, Sonia and Bianca try to enjoy the celebrations, unaware that Reiss has returned to Walford and danger is just around the corner.

When Bianca returns home from the wedding, Reiss creeps into No. 25 and terrifies her as her worst nightmare coming true.

As the pair come face to face, Bianca goes all out to ensure that Reiss pays for his terrible crimes, and a furious confrontation ensues.

Outside, worlds collide as Cindy and Bianca’s dramatic showdowns trigger a terrible series of events, ending with a huge explosion coming from inside The Queen Vic!

Photos released earlier this week show a black car having crashed into The Vic, and fans are convinced it’s Reiss’s! Will he be the first victim of the huge explosion?

8) Walford favourites battle for survival

In the hour-long special on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the huge explosion, there’s total panic at The Vic as the trapped partygoers face a desperate fight for survival.

On the Square, Jack and others do their best to save as many of their friends and neighbours as they can, as parts of their beloved pub teeter dangerously close to collapse.

As the rescue mission gets underway, producers have revealed that not everyone will escape the smouldering Vic alive…

9) Denise makes her choice

Denise returns to Albert Square just in time to discover the horror unfolding at The Vic.

With both Ravi and Jack caught up in proceedings, Denise must face her feelings for them both and make her final choice – but just who will she choose?

Viewers will make the ultimate decision, with voting opening after the hour-long episode on Wednesday.

The vote will open at 8:30pm on Wednesday on the EastEnders website, and will close at 7:10pm on Thursday so the result can be incorporated into the live episode on Thursday.

Then on Thursday, Denise admits the truth to herself as she reveals who she believes is the man of her future.

Which of Denise’s two suitors will get a knock on their door that changes everything?

10) Sonia goes into labour

In Thursday’s live episode, it’s life-or-death for those still trapped inside The Vic.

Outside, the residents of Walford anxiously wait for news, as the emergency services race against time.

Inside, things are getting worse and worse, as the trapped residents desperately search for a way out.

Things take a nightmarish turn for Sonia, as she goes into labour as chaos rains around her.

With no medical support available and only two traumatised people round her for help, will she make it out alive?

11) Zack reveals his secret

Elsewhere, Zack (James Farrar) confides in Martin about his fling with Nicola (Laura Doddington) many years ago.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for the 40th anniversary week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 7068)

Billy and Honey excitedly prepare to tie the knot.

Phil makes a heartbreaking decision.

Cindy uses dirty tricks to smoke out her attacker.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 7069)

Cindy puts herself in control.

Stacey makes a daring confession.

A shocking return changes everything.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 7070–7071) – Hour-long episode

Lives are in peril as a tragic disaster engulfs Albert Square.

Linda is on a mission to help a friend in need.

Denise faces a huge decision.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 7072) – Live episode

EastEnders goes live as part of the show’s 40th anniversary week.

Walford’s residents fight to save their friends and neighbours inside the Vic.

Denise takes a big step.