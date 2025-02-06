8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 13th February

Next week on EastEnders, Phil is transported back to 1985 in a very special episode, Bianca makes a bombshell discovery, Ian and Priya grow close, and Honey and Billy’s joint Sten-do arrives.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 10th to Thursday 13th February.

1) Phil’s woes continue

This week saw Phil (Steve McFadden) try to take his own life at The Arches, before being found unconscious on the floor of the inspection pit by Harry (Elijah Holloway) the following morning.

Despite the doctor clearly knowing what Phil had done, he continued to refuse to talk to anyone about his mental health struggles, and on Tuesday we saw Phil talking to his bag, appearing to hallucinate.

Next week, against his wishes, a concerned Sharon (Letitia Dean) convinces Phil to see a doctor. However, he’s irked by her meddling, and as he heads back to No. 55, he lashes out at her and makes her leave.

After Ruby (Louisa Lytton) surprises Martin (James Bye) with a kind gesture, they join Stacey and their kids in The Vic to reminisce on old times. Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Sharon are warmed by the nostalgic memories, but Sharon has a hard time focusing with her mind still on Phil.

Meanwhile, as he sits alone at home, Phil’s mental health continues to decline as he starts to hallucinate.

2) Sonia obsesses over Bianca’s confession

This week saw Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) finally watch Bianca’s (Patsy Palmer) confession video, and seemingly accept that her sister had indeed been to blame for Debbie’s death.

Meanwhile, Reiss (Jonny Freeman) was shocked to discover that Bianca was still alive in his lockup, and later brought her some pills as he encouraged her to take the whole lot.

Next week, Sonia is still transfixed by Bianca’s video, as Reiss attempts to convince her to let it lie.

Later, when Sonia has a run-in with Mo (Laila Morse), who is still determined to stick her beak in wherever she can, she takes solace in the laundrette.

However, her health soon takes a turn and she heads to the hospital to be looked over.

Meanwhile, Reiss heads to the lockup and is incredulous to discover something yet to be revealed.

When news of Sonia’s condition reaches him, he quickly leaves. Sonia is soon sent home to rest, and after she and Reiss get back to No. 25, Reiss makes an excuse to leave and head back to the lockup in secret.

What awaits him there?

3) Sonia makes a discovery!

When Yolande (Angela Wynter) arrives to check on Sonia, she decides to delete the confession video, until she’s stopped in her tracks by a chilling discovery…

Has she finally noticed her beloved doll’s house in the background of Bianca’s video?

In Tuesday’s episode, Sonia continues to reel after her discovery. When Reiss arrives home from the lockup with an excuse for his disappearance, Sonia confronts him, leading to a tense showdown. Has he finally been busted?

When Sonia goes to leave, Reiss blocks her exit… what will he do next?

4) Priya and Ian grow closer…

Cindy (Michelle Collins) is currently staying in Junior’s (Micah Balfour) spare room, following Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) decision to kick her out of No. 45 after he discovered that she’d been trying to force a confession out of Kathy.

Next week, she attempts to regain access to her old house, but Ian, Kathy and Peter (Thomas Law) all deny her. She heads to Beale’s Eels to plead with Ian, but accusations soon begin to fly.

Unlikely ally Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) soon comes to Ian’s rescue, but she makes a sharp exit after Ian accidentally manages to offend her.

The pair later share a drink in The Vic, but the odd pairing’s chat soon comes to another abrupt end when Ravi (Aaron Thiara), Cindy and Junior all arrive. But why is Priya suddenly getting close to Ian?

On Tuesday, the pair attempt to make Cindy and Ravi jealous, but Cindy has other ideas. They later head to No. 45 where they share another drink, but the warm moment between them is cut short when Kathy arrives home prematurely.

The following day, Priya invites herself for dinner at Ian’s place. However, Kathy arrives home once again, and after she shares some harsh comments, Priya leaves, before Ian heads out after her…

What is going on?

5) Denise is hurt as Chelsea moves out

This week also saw Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi’s clandestine relationship revealed, when half the Square descended on No. 20 after Bernie (Clair Norris) saw a figure enter through the window, making her believe that someone had broken in.

The dark figure was actually Ravi, and as he was dragged out of the house, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) were stunned to discover that Denise and Ravi had been sleeping together in secret.

Despite Denise telling both Jack and Ravi that she was done with them in tonight’s episode, next Monday’s trip to Walford sees Chelsea continue her plan to move in with Jack at No. 27, despite Denise’s attempts to convince her otherwise.

At No. 27, Penny (Kitty Castledine) lays into Jack for letting Chelsea into their home, but later she and Chelsea agree to come to a truce over drinks at The Vic.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jack isn’t willing to give up on his efforts to win Denise back. He attempts to make a grand gesture, before revealing his true feelings.

6) Honey and Billy’s joint Sten-do arrives

With Honey (Emma Barton) and Billy’s (Perry Fenwick) wedding day fast approaching, Teddy (Roland Manookian) is busy making preparations for their joint Sten-do.

On Wednesday, the day of the Sten-do arrives, and Teddy pulls out all of the stops for his brother.

As the celebrations get underway, Sharon struggles to enjoy herself, still fraught with worry over Phil.

When Mo reveals that Phil was the one who paid for the event, her concerns deepen and she orders a search party when Phil disappears.

Still all alone, Phil struggles to differentiate between real life and his hallucinations as his mental health worsens.

7) A special Phil episode

In a very special episode next Thursday, Billy, Honey, Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Sharon begin a frantic search for Phil after they can’t find a trace of him back home.

As Phil’s depression continues to take hold of him, he begins to experience symptoms of psychosis. He starts hallucinating scenes from the Mitchell family home, way back in 1985.

According to EastEnders producers, “during his hallucinations, Phil will act as a bystander to a pivotal moment from his adolescence.

“As Phil’s negative internal dialogue worsens, the hallucinations will also transcend into Phil’s life as he starts to converse with the characters from his past, as well as his former younger self back in Walford in The Square and at No.55.”

Back in the present day, Jay finally manages to track Phil down back at No. 55, before calling Sharon over for crisis talks.

Phil insists he’s fine and sends Sharon on his way.

Soon after, Nigel (Paul Bradley) arrives home, having headed out of the Square on a mission to bring back someone who could help Phil out of his slump… That’s right, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is back!

8) Linda returns

Finally, in Wednesday’s episode, Linda (Kellie Bright) returns to Albert Square from her stint in rehab and is comforted by her loved ones.

Has she finally put her demons behind her?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 10th February (Episode 7064)

Sharon’s attempts to support Phil fall flat, Sonia makes a discovery, and Ian finds an unlikely ally.

Tuesday 11th February (Episode 7065)

Sonia seeks answers, Martin is warmed by a reminder of his past, and Ian enjoys having the upper hand.

Wednesday 12th February (Episode 7066)

The Square prepare to celebrate Honey and Billy’s joint Sten-do, Sharon’s concerns for Phil continue to grow, and Priya attempts to see out a plan.

Thursday 13th February (Episode 7067)

Phil prepares to confront his inner trauma by seeking answers from his past.