EastEnders has released a new trailer and photos for its 40th anniversary, confirming that it’ll feature a huge explosion at The Vic.

It’s been believed for some time that the episodes will see The Queen Victoria pub ripped apart by an explosion, and the new trailer and pictures confirm this for the first time.

As flames lap within some of the shards of glass that make up the stylised trailer, we hear George (Colin Salmon) shout “We’ve gotta get out of here, now!”

Late last year, aerial pictures from the EastEnders set at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire showed The Vic ripped apart by an explosion, with debris strewn across the square, and a black car crashed into the side of the famous pub.

The pictures also showed a marquee in the middle of Square Gardens, suggesting that the explosion could come in the midst of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey’s (Emma Barton) upcoming wedding celebrations.

The newly released official photos show a huge fireball engulfing one side of the pub, while an as-yet-unknown character is seen lying on the floor, having been blown to the ground by the force of the explosion.

The pictures also show the aforementioned black car next to the explosion, alongside the gas canisters which have been set up for a celebratory barbecue.

The huge stunt will air next Tuesday 18th February (Episode 7069), the day before the show’s anniversary.

Next week sees a one-hour episode on the anniversary day itself – Wednesday 19th February – as countless lives are in peril in the aftermath of the tragic disaster.

Are one or more Walford favourites about to say goodbye?

The show has also released a special promotional image, showcasing the myriad of characters who will feature in the nailbiting week of episodes.

Thursday 20th February will see a fully live episode, which will not only reveal whether Denise (Diane Parish) chooses Ravi (Aaron Thiara) or Jack (Scott Maslen), but will conclude an explosive week of drama in Walford.

For the first time ever, viewers get to vote for their choice of outcome, which will be revealed during the special live episode.

Following the hour-long episode on Wednesday, the polls will open for viewers to cast their vote on Denise’s potential suitor.

Should her future be with Jack or Ravi?

Viewers must have a BBC Account to vote. You can register for an account at www.bbc.co.uk/account on or before 19th February 2025.

The vote will officially open at 8:30pm on Wednesday 19th February on the EastEnders website, and will close at 7:10pm on Thursday 20th February so the result can be incorporated into the live episode.

Once all votes have been cast, the vote will be independently verified and handed to the EastEnders Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, just before the live show.

In that short amount of time, the cast and crew will disregard the losing script and quickly prepare to depict the drama on screen that reflects the decision chosen by the viewers.

The anniversary week is set to see Cindy use dirty tricks to smoke out her attacker – will she finally find out who hit her over the head with a shovel on Christmas Day?

The new trailer sees Cindy tell Ian: “I am coming for you!”

Plus, Phil (Steve McFadden) is set to make “a heartbreaking decision” on Monday 17th February.

Will the return of both Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) manage to bring him back from the brink?

The promo sees Sharon tell her ex-husband, “You are so selfish,” before Grant assures his brother, “You don’t have to do this!”

Plus, we see Bianca (Patsy Palmer), seemingly out of the lock-up, telling Reiss (Jonny Freeman) to “back away from her!”

Tonight’s episode saw Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) finally notice her beloved doll’s house in the background of Bianca’s confession video – the final piece of the puzzle which will make her realise that Reiss knew where Bianca was!

With Bianca, Sonia and Reiss all featured in the special anniversary promo image, and teaser spoilers telling us that “a shocking return changes everything,” are we about to see Sonia save her sister and bring her fiancé to justice?

We also see Stacey (Lacey Turner) tell Martin (James Bye) that he still has feelings for him, as it appears that it won’t just be Denise with a big decision to make.

As with the dramatic Christmas week of episodes, viewers won’t be able to get an early insight into the goings-on by watching on iPlayer.

Starting from Monday 17th February, all episodes will drop simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7:30pm.

Following the hour-long episode on Wednesday 19th February, ‘EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In‘ will give viewers behind-the-scenes insights into Cindy attacker reveal, and Denise, Jack and Ravi’s interactive love triangle.

The programme, hosted by Joe Swash, best known to EastEnders viewers as Mickey Miller, will also reveal exclusive details from the live episode by talking to some of the actors directly involved including, Jacqueline Jossa (Lauren), Natalie Cassidy and Patsy Palmer.

Whilst re-watching their alter egos, some of the actors who find themselves at the heart of the drama will share their possible theories on the outcomes of their storylines.

They’ll also offer their thoughts on taking part in the live episode, and how it feels to be involved as the show reaches its monumental milestone.

Here’s everything that’s in store in EastEnders‘ huge 40th anniversary week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 7068)

Billy and Honey excitedly prepare to tie the knot.

Phil makes a heartbreaking decision.

Cindy uses dirty tricks to smoke out her attacker.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 7069)

Cindy puts herself in control.

Stacey makes a daring confession.

A shocking return changes everything.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 7070–7071) – Hour-long episode

Lives are in peril as a tragic disaster engulfs Albert Square.

Linda is on a mission to help a friend in need.

Denise faces a huge decision.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 7072) – Live episode

EastEnders goes live as part of the show’s 40th anniversary week.

Walford’s residents fight to save their friends and neighbours inside the Vic.

Denise takes a big step.