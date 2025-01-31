7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 7th February

Next week on Emmerdale, the events of April’s disappearance are finally explained, Caleb accuses Cain of sleeping with Ruby, Charity makes a discovery, and Kim’s suspicions of Joe grow.

1) Marlon and Rhona reach breaking point

Tensions are high at Smithy Cottage as Marlon (Mark Charnock) continues to spend endless hours roaming the streets of Leeds, looking for missing daughter April (Amelia Flanagan).

Six weeks on from her disappearance, the stress is taking its toll on Marlon both physically and mentally, leaving Rhona (Zoe Henry) and other loved ones concerned for his health.

It’s been less than three years since Marlon had a stroke, and his days out searching have already seen him on the brink of collapse, as well as picking up a chest infection. When he unexpectedly bumped into Ross (Michael Parr) whilst in the city, who was also searching, the two put aside their differences and joined forces.

The worry for Marlon, together with his continued absence, is having a big effect on his family however, and next week Ross reminds Marlon that he cannot neglect Rhona, Leo (Harvey Rogerson) and baby Ivy.

With Marlon very obviously nursing a black eye, he eventually admits to Ross that he was tricked into giving away some money whilst on the street, which only causes Ross to reiterate his point further.

Rhona is relieved when Ross tells her that Marlon is planning to take a step back, but despite Marlon’s promises, he later dodges Rhona’s question about his black eye and announces that he’s off out to continue searching.

The following day, as Marlon continues to shut her out, Rhona asks him to consider spending some more time with Leo and Ivy in the hope of uniting the family again.

Marlon is at breaking point as he angrily lashes out at Rhona’s suggestion that he scale back his search for April, leaving her distraught.

It’s left to best mate Paddy (Dominic Brunt) to issue Marlon with some tough love, as he encourages him to talk to Rhona properly before it’s too late.

Will Paddy get through to Marlon?

2) April is found

Marlon and Rhona’s issues soon get pushed aside when PC Swirling (Andy Moore) calls around at the cottage, causing them to fear the worst.

Swirling asks Rhona and Marlon to sit down, before going on to reveal that April has finally been found…

A very special episode on Tuesday will rewind the clock to April’s departure on Christmas Day, and tell the full story of why she ran away, and what has happened in the weeks since.

Whilst our lips are sealed as to what April has endured, Marlon and Rhona are left feeling overwhelmed by the tragic story…

3) Caleb accuses Cain

As the residents of Mill Cottage continue to come to terms with the events surrounding Anthony’s (Nicholas Day) death, Caleb (Will Ash) is still pondering over something his perverted father-in-law told him shortly before he died.

Anthony hadn’t had the best of days in his final hours. He had initially suffered a head wound after Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) attacked him with a candlestick during his altercation with Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), before being taken at gunpoint to a barn at Butlers by Caleb.

After a tense round of Russian Roulette, Anthony made his escape from Caleb only to run into Aaron (Danny Miller) at the depot. Aaron had at this point worked out that Anthony had abused Ruby (Beth Cordingly) as a teen, and his anger overspilled as he brutally beat Anthony.

When Aaron later returned with John (Oliver Farnworth), he was shocked to discover that Anthony was now dead.

Aaron’s guilt ate away at him after John disposed of Anthony’s body, and after working up the courage to tell Ruby everything, he was taken aback when she confessed that she had actually killed Anthony herself.

Having seen Aaron leave the depot, Ruby had gone inside and found a battered Anthony lying on the floor. As three decades worth of hatred finally caught up with her, Ruby suffocated her father.

But one detail from that day has still been kept under wraps by Caleb. Whilst being held at gunpoint in the barn, Anthony had blurted out a secret that he hoped would undermine his daughter’s credibility—that Ruby had slept with Caleb’s brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley)

Uncertain whether Anthony was telling the truth or not, Caleb has since been brooding over the revelation.

Next week, Caleb decides to confront Cain directly, asking whether he slept with his wife. Cain is blind-sided that Caleb has somehow found out, but of course denies the accusation, asking where on earth he’d got that idea from. Cain manages to keep his cool as Caleb awkwardly admits that it was Anthony who had told him about the supposed affair.

Will Caleb believe Cain? And how will Cain react when Caleb subsequently reveals his own big secret….?

4) Joe sabotages Noah

Elsewhere in the Dingle clan, Noah (Jack Downham) is both dismayed and confused by a number of negative online reviews about his services as an electrician.

Little does he realise that the reviews are not being posted by a competitor or random troll, but by his duplicitous half-brother Joe (Ned Porteous).

The motives behind Joe’s return to the village last month still remain something of a mystery, but he has made a concerted effort to build on his relationship with Noah, much to the annoyance of Noah’s mum Charity (Emma Atkins).

Next week, one part of Joe’s master plan appears to become clearer. As he tries to reassure Noah that the bad reviews won’t necessarily affect him, Joe casually drops his Dubai property development plans into conversation, and how he could pull some strings and score Noah a job out there.

Already in awe of his big brother, Noah’s excited by Joe’s continual hype about how great an opportunity it could be.

Charity isn’t happy when she gets wind of Noah’s plans, and firmly tells her son that he won’t be going anywhere. But it seems Noah’s mind is made up… is he falling into a trap?

5) Kim’s suspicions grow

Despite initially warming to the idea that step-grandson Joe had changed his ways, Kim (Claire King) is also beginning to wonder where his loyalties lie.

As yet unknown to Kim, despite her having started covert surveillance on him, Joe has managed to tempt her stepdaughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) into cheating on husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) on two occasions.

Although Dawn has regretted it, and vowed it would never happen again, their illicit affair doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

One of Joe’s secrets that Dawn has already discovered—the fact that he is apparently battling an addiction to prescription painkillers—manages to work to Joe’s advantage as he confides in Dawn, an ex-addict herself, about his withdrawal progress.

The hushed conversations between the pair haven’t gone unnoticed by Kim however, and, unsettled by their new apparent closeness, Kim confronts her grandson.

Admitting the truth about his addiction to Kim, it seems to be enough to quell her suspicions for now…

6) Charity makes a discovery

It isn’t long before Joe and Dawn give in to temptation again and hurry upstairs for some afternoon delight. Their impeccable timing means that they avoid being discovered by Charity, who has snuck her way into Home Farm determined to try and find some evidence that Joe is up to no good.

As she searches the living room, Charity suddenly hears Kim coming through the front door. In her panic, she grabs a nearby laptop and manages to make her escape.

Heading over to The Woolpack to enlist Ryan’s (James Moore) help, Charity gains access to the laptop… and makes a very surprising discovery!

7) Leyla struggles

Elsewhere in the village next week, whilst their pairing have had a rocky start, things seem to finally be on the up as Sarah (Katie Hill) arrives at the pub all dressed up as she looks forward to a night out with new beau Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

But as she talks to Chas (Lucy Pargeter), an anxious Sarah keeps checking her phone… is Jacob about to pull out of their plans?

Someone else craving some attention from Jacob is his mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), who is missing some company at the moment. Leyla does her best to compensate by throwing herself into work, pitching a Valentine’s themed raffle to Take a Vow colleagues Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Leyla is disappointed by their unenthusiastic response to her idea, and when they then go on to rebuff her suggestion that they head out for a meal together, a crushed Leyla is left feeling lonelier than ever…