EastEnders has confirmed that Ross Kemp will return as Grant Mitchell in early 2025, his first appearance since his departure in 2016.

The news that Ross Kemp would reprise the role of legendary character Grant Mitchell has been rumoured for a while, with fans hoping that he would be one of the various returns planned in the lead-up to EastEnders‘ 40th anniversary in February 2025.

Ross appeared on This Morning back in September, where Alison Hammond pressed him on whether he’d be returning to the show as part of the 40th celebrations.

He replied, “I can tell you nothing,” before going on to add: “I am proud [the show] is celebrating 40 years and I would support it in every way that I can. I can say no more than that.”

Then, in November, Ross was spotted in a black car driving out of EastEnders‘ production base in Hertfordshire, all but confirming that he would be returning to the show in some capacity.

Now, producers have officially confirmed that Ross will reprise the role of Grant Mitchell for a short stint as part of the show’s 40th anniversary.

Grant was last seen in Walford on 9th September 2016, and has been living in Portugal ever since. While we don’t yet know why he returns to Albert Square, Ross has teased that “he certainly comes back with a bang.”

Recent months have seen Grant’s brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) isolate himself from his friends and family, after a difficult year in which he met a whole new set of Mitchells, was forced to sell Peggy’s nightclub, and more recently watched as his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) struck up a relationship with Phil’s newly discovered cousin, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).

Last week, Phil was shocked by the return of his and Grant’s old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). Nigel was a regular on the square from 1992 to 1998, and his return revealed that he had fallen on hard times, as he turned up at the Community Centre where Yolande (Angela Wynter) was working.

Nigel and Phil enjoyed reminiscing over old times, and upcoming scenes will see Phil help his old friend out by giving him a haircut and spruce up, shortly after introducing him to the extended Mitchell clan.

Now, Grant is set to reunite with his brother Phil and old friend Nigel, as well as his ex-wife Sharon (who also happens to be Phil’s ex-wife). Will Grant’s return help pull Phil out of his slump, or prove to make things worse?

Having joined the show almost 35 years ago back in February 1990, Grant remains cemented in EastEnders‘ rich history. He’s the complex second arm of the iconic Mitchell brothers, and son to Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor), one of Walford’s most infamous matriarchs.

Grant’s complex familial relationships saw him at the forefront of some of the show’s most iconic and memorable storylines. While the show’s producers are keeping the circumstances of his return under wraps for now, if his past stints are anything to go by, his return to Albert Square is sure to be dramatic.

Of his return to the show, Ross Kemp said: “I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary. EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour.

“Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

“Whilst I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV.”

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Wednesday 1st January (Episode 7042)

The Square prepares for a big event, and Freddie unknowingly stirs up trouble.

Thursday 2nd January (Episode 7043)

Martin offers support during a loved one’s hour of need, and a confrontation brews between two rivals.

Monday 6th January (Episode 7044)

The events of New Year’s Eve continue to have repercussions. One Walford resident helps a friend in need by extending a gesture of goodwill, while Billy’s suspicions are raised.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 7045)

The drama continues in Walford. Jean shares some pearls of wisdom, while Kim tries to meddle as her suspicions are raised.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 7046)

The Mitchells make a worrying discovery, Walford’s residents attempt to conceal a secret, and Denise misreads a situation.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 7047)

A Walford pair join forces as a problem presents itself, Reiss summons the Square’s residents, and Kim attempts to offer advice.