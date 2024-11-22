Next week on Emmerdale, Tom’s outburst is seen by DS Foy as his downfall begins, Ella edges closer to the truth about Liam, Eric has a confession and Anthony drops a bombshell.

1) Tom’s downfall begins

The walls finally begin to close in on Tom (James Chase) next week, after months of lies over the abuse of his estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) start to unravel when his true colours are seen in public.

Tom has become a contentious issue between his uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles) and aunt Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) after he moved in with them.

Whilst Jimmy has so far blindly defended his nephew to the hilt, Nicola saw through Tom’s facade after realising that young son Carl (Charlie Joyce) was petrified of him.

She eventually learned that Tom had scared Carl into keeping quiet about the existence of his tablet, on which there was damning evidence of his abuse against Belle.

With daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes) also struggling to settle back in at home following her release from a secure children’s home, Nicola moved herself and the kids out to the B&B, refusing to live alongside Tom.

However, after Jimmy became victim to a beating from Cain (Jeff Hordley) this week over the Tom situation, Nicola relented and told Jimmy that she and the kids would move back in, not wanting the family to be apart a moment longer.

Whilst packing her stuff up at the B&B, Nicola admitted to Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) that she was not going to change her mind about Tom, with concerns that she would soon be arguing with Jimmy again.

Back home, Nicola wasn’t fooled by Tom’s smarmy comment about them all being a happy family again, and made it clear to him that she’d only be ‘happy’ once he was in a prison cell. Taunting her, Tom reminded Nicola that his living there was down to his uncle Jimmy, and that blood was thicker than water…

Next week, Tom makes another attempt to win Nicola over, but she still isn’t budging as Jimmy continues to take Tom’s side.

“I think Tom’s definitely pressured when he is trying to convince Nicola that he is genuine about everything that he is saying,” James Chase tells us. “I think in a weird way he enjoys it – he gets an energy from it and feels quite invigorated when he does succeed in talking himself out of these scenarios.

“Though there is definitely a small portion of doubt in the back of his mind, because the walls are starting to close in on him and he needs as many friends as he can get at this point.”

Tom’s attention soon turns back to the manipulation of new girlfriend Amelia (Daisy Campbell). Knowing how important her faith is to her, Tom feigns prayer in church to win her favour. A subtle suggestion of seeing an engagement in their future softens Amelia’s heart, and she agrees to set Nicola straight.

But when they head to the cafe to try and talk her around, Nicola is not convinced by their show of unity.

“I think Tom’s surprised at first that he hasn’t managed to win her over, because he has succeeded with every other person he has tried to convince before,” James explains. “But I think it’s a fleeting moment. He’s very quick to then move on to thinking… ‘Okay, well if she does not believe me – how do I then move on to a scenario where I am going to win?’”

With the majority of the village now having turned against him, Tom later suggests to Amelia that they could move away together for a fresh start.

“It’s like when he went away to Wales with Belle, it was a way for him to fully control and to have her to himself,” James continues. “So I think this maybe a similar thing whether it’s subconscious or not. Essentially the less people around that Amelia knows, the more she is going to have to rely on him and I think he quite enjoys that.”

But their conversation is overheard by Sam (James Hooton), who is furious at the idea that Tom will just be able to walk away and start afresh after what he has done to Belle. Not to mention the fact that granddaughter Esther would be raised in a potentially abusive household.

Sam heads to the police station, but is left further frustrated when it’s explained that they still don’t have enough evidence to pursue anything further against Tom.

2) Tom is caught in the act

The following day, the lack of progress in the investigation is weighing heavy on Belle, but as she heads upstairs at Jacobs Fold for a bath, little does she realise that things are about to escalate further.

Slipping into the house, Tom steals a blue jumper from Belle’s suitcase, narrowly missing being caught as Belle comes downstairs again momentarily.

Tom slips out quietly, and can’t help but taunt Belle when he later sees her in the street, continuing his mind games.

Belle’s then stunned to see an oblivious Amelia wearing what appears to be her missing jumper, having been gifted it by Tom.

“It’s all about getting her in the worst state possible so he can selfishly benefit,” James shares. “He knows he’s grinding her down when he knows she’s seen Amelia in her clothes.”

A flustered Belle confronts Amelia, but her behaviour leaves both Amelia and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) concerned and she swiftly leaves in a panic.

When Amelia later questions Tom about the jumper, explaining that Belle thinks it’s her own that had been stolen, Tom immediately takes offence at the accusation.

Amelia’s thrown as Tom’s mask slips and he again lashes out at her. Forcefully dragging Amelia out into the street, little does Tom realise that his outburst is not only being witnessed by Jimmy, but also by DS Foy (Robert Cavanah) who has arrived to take him in for further questioning.

“In the interview room he attempts to manipulate the situation and tries to show DS Foy he is actually the victim,” James explains. “Tom is doing that as much as possible to try and look innocent.”

But despite Tom’s best attempts at outwitting everyone, with even uncle Jimmy now questioning his innocence, it’s not long before justice is finally served.

Is it finally the end for Tom King?

“Tom is a survivor to be honest so I think there would be an initial few months of the reality of the situation setting in for him,” James adds on the possibility of Tom ending up behind bars. “He would likely be incredibly depressed and scared of where he is, But with time he would evolve and I fear that he would come out perhaps worse.”

“Tom always has got a plan,” he teases. “He’s got something up his sleeve, he has to if he wants to get out of this situation on top…”

3) Ella edges closer to the truth

Elsewhere in the village, Ella (Paula Lane) is still struggling in the wake of Liam (Jonny McPherson) ending their relationship, and things haven’t been made easier by the fact that they continue to both live and work together.

Despite the pair being able to rekindle things in recent months—following a teeny stumbling block when Liam discovered Ella had spent her teen years locked up for killing her best friend—Liam had eventually come to realise that he was still holding flame for Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

Liam and Chas have since got together, but have been trying to spare Ella’s feelings by keeping it a secret for the time being.

It looks as though it might not be an issue for much longer though, when Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) learns that Ella is planning to leave the village again. Manpreet can’t help but be concerned, having previously found Ella living in her car after her last departure.

As the two talk about the situation in The Woolpack, Chas overhears and is left feeling guilty that Liam’s dumping of Ella is effectively driving her away.

Whilst Manpreet tells Ella that she has a plan in mind, Liam learns of Ella’s impending departure and pays a visit to Chas, relieved that they will soon be able to be open about their relationship.

Caught up in the moment, Liam confesses to a stunned Chas that he is in love with her.

Liam soon finds the situation has changed though, secretly disappointed when he hears that Manpreet has come up with an alternative arrangement to Ella leaving—she and Ella are going to move into Dale Head together!

Liam later reconvenes with Chas who, whilst admitting that she loves him too, asks they can put the brakes on their relationship for the moment.

When the pair’s heart-to-heart is then interrupted by Ella, Liam and Chas do their best to act normal in front of her, but she cannot help but be suspicious…

Have Liam and Chas been rumbled?

4) Eric has a confession to make

Meanwhile, Eric (Chris Chittell) and Brenda’s (Lesley Dunlop) engagement gathers pace as a celebration is thrown for the loved-up pair in The Woolpack.

Eric stunned Brenda with his surprise proposal two weeks ago, which came after he’d had a particularly stressful few days struggling without his Parkinson’s medication.

After explaining that he was already organising a Christmas Day wedding for them, Eric later presented Brenda with a ring he claimed to have got from the auctions.

Although excited, Brenda couldn’t help but be a little concerned about Eric’s erratic behaviour, noting to his grandson Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) that he was acting very oddly.

As Eric gives a speech during the party next week, he reveals that he’s booked them on a cruise for their honeymoon, much to Brenda’s delight.

As the celebrations continue, Rodney (Patrick Mower) is curious as to how Eric is suddenly able to afford to splash out on these luxuries. Eric remains coy, but makes a hasty exit as he begins to panic.

Seeing Eric rush out, a suspicious Leyla follows him home where she finds him ashen-faced, and he’s forced to make a shocking confession…

5) Anthony drops a bombshell

Also next week, relations remain frosty between Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), following her surprise arrival in the village after more than a decade of estrangement.

Although she’d only turned up to claim her grandmother Helen’s (Sharon Maughan) inheritance, Steph has agreed to stick around after dad Caleb (Will Ash) offered her a partnership in his new distribution business.

Ruby was hopeful that Steph was willing to work on their relationship when she asked to meet in the cafe, but was bowled over when her father Anthony (Nicholas Day) walked in, who she hasn’t seen for over 30 years.

Steph had organised the meeting with a view of bringing the two back together, but Ruby had no interest in hearing what Anthony had to say.

Next week, desperate for a reconciliation, Ruby begs Steph for another chance to make things up to her.

Anthony later returns to the village and delivers some grave news to Steph—he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Saddened by the news, Steph pledges to stand by her grandfather in the hope that she will be able to help repair their relationship.

Will Anthony’s news cause Ruby to reconsider?