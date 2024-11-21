10 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 28th November

Next week on EastEnders, Elaine’s honey trap backfires on the eve of her wedding, Kojo spots Cindy and Junior together, Lauren continues to lie, and Jean’s loved ones fear she’s being scammed.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th November.

1) Elaine sets George a trap

After the eventful stag and hen do, which saw Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) come face to face with her late husband’s former partner ‘Drew Peacock’ (Paul Clayton), next Monday sees her and George’s (Colin Salmon) wedding day arrive, and it’s set to be equally as dramatic as her hen.

On the eve of the wedding, Johnny (Charlie Suff) and the Knight family are busy preparing The Vic for the day’s celebrations.

However, they have no idea that Elaine is hatching a plan. Still hurting from living a lie when she was married to former husband John Peacock, she’s now doubting George’s commitment to her.

In today’s episode, Elaine went to visit George’s ex Cindy (Michelle Collins) over at No. 45 where she asked her to do her a favour – she wants Cindy to set a honey trap to see if George can be swayed.

After a little persuasion, next Monday’s episode sees Cindy accept Elaine’s proposal. What could possibly go wrong?

2) Cindy goes through with Elaine’s request

Having said yes to Elaine’s crazy plan, Cindy heads to Junior’s (Micah Balfour), where she and George soon start taking a trip down memory lane as they reminisce about their former relationship.

Before long, Cindy lunges for a kiss – will George kiss her back?

Cindy then decides to reclaim her power, as she reveals to George that Elaine put her up to it, wanting to test him before their big day.

Flabbergasted, George heads to The Vic to demand answers from his bride-to-be! Has Elaine’s plan just ended her marriage before it’s even begun?

3) Lauren’s plight continues

Meanwhile, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) continues to struggle with her ongoing pain and drug dependency, and continues to be short with Peter (Thomas Law) as they catch up in the café.

This week saw Lauren discover that she’s pregnant, after her GP refused to give her another prescription and told her it was time to reduce her pain medication. Lauren told Peter her news just after he’d returned from George’s stag do, but his drunken state saw him rush off to throw up, and the following morning he had no recollection of Lauren’s bombshell.

When Lauren told him the news a second time, his reaction wasn’t much better, with his hangover and an impending health inspection meaning he could barely process the revelation that he was about to be a dad again.

He eventually apologised and told Lauren that he was all in, reassuring her that he’d always be there for her and that they would be fine, but next week sees their issues continue.

When Lauren and Peter argue, Penny (Kitty Castledine) is forced to intervene, and she takes Lauren over to No. 27 where Lauren reveals all about her pregnancy. Penny agrees to keep her plight secret.

In Tuesday’s episode, things remain tense between Lauren and Peter, as she continues to conceal the true extent of her troubles, instead putting her pain down to her morning sickness.

When Peter later puts his foot in it as the pair head to McKlunky’s, Lauren leaves and heads to the café, where she comforts Amy, who is also struggling with her own pain… As they head to No. 27 for a movie night, will a relaxed evening take Lauren’s mind off her pain?

Yet Lauren and Peter continue to argue on Thursday, and Peter’s suspicions grow when Lauren is reluctant to take Louie to school.

Peter then shares a heart-to-heart with Anna (Molly Rainford), where Peter reveals his concerns about his fiancée. When Anna gives Peter some food for thought, he jumps to the wrong conclusion and heads to No. 45, where he asks Lauren if she’s drinking.

4) Ravi offers Denzel a job

Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denise (Diane Parish) try to get Ravi (Aaron Thiara) to give Denzel (Jaden Ladega) a job, but Ravi instead humiliates the teen in the café.

However, when Kim learns about the incident, she seeks Ravi out and demands answers, leading to him relenting and offering Denzel a job after all…

5) Martin deals with Ruby’s revelation

This week saw Martin learn that he’s a father to a baby boy, after Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) made a shock return and confirmed the news that Sharon (Letitia Dean) had discovered when she was briefly behind bars with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

Ruby initially claimed that she didn’t have custody of their son, but when Martin followed Ruby to the hospital, he discovered that she was lying, and that their son – Roman – was actually in hospital with autoimmune hepatitis.

Next week, as the estranged pair head back to the hospital together, Martin offers to take the reins, giving Ruby a chance to head back to Walford to freshen up. Martin’s plan is to be the best friend possible to Ruby, luring her into a false sense of security until she adds his name to Roman’s birth certificate, at which point he’ll apply for full custody.

Ruby heads to the café, where she bumps into Stacey, and later, at No. 31, Stacey and Martin argue over how he’s approaching his situation with Ruby. Can she talk him out of his dastardly plan?

On Wednesday, Martin and Stacey head to Walford East for a family meal with Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Jean (Gillian Wright), but Martin’s mind is elsewhere. Stacey tells Martin that he’s making a mistake trying to manipulate Ruby, and as she heads back to No. 31, she’s greeted by Ruby herself.

With Ruby in an emotional state, will Stacey confess to Martin’s plan?

6) Will George and Elaine get married?

On Tuesday, George and Elaine’s big day finally arrives, but George is having doubts, after Elaine first asked him to sign a prenup, then set a honey trap with Cindy.

Both families rally around the pair, but it’s unclear whether they’ve done enough to make them say ‘I do’ at the alter…

7) Will Kojo reveal all?

As Junior leaves the wedding, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) spots him and Cindy together and it seems their secret may finally be revealed.

Cindy is desperate to keep their secret, so follows Kojo through the square as she asks him to keep quiet. However, things soon get tense, leading to a struggle with serious consequences for Kojo.

In Wednesday’s episode, Lauren arrives to find Cindy cowering in fear. She sees what has happened to Kojo and quickly calls the emergency services, while Cindy protests her innocence, leading to an argument.

Kojo is rushed to hospital, while Cindy and Lauren head to The Vic to tell George what happened. The Knights rush to the hospital, but tensions are running high.

As a terrified Cindy heads back to No. 48, she continues to worry about whether Kojo will reveal all. Later, she lies to Ian about where she’d been, horrifying Lauren, who wonders why she would have a reason to lie if she’s as innocent as she claims.

When Lauren later catches up with Cindy, she tells her that she’s onto her, and vows to make it her mission to find out what she’s hiding.

The following day, Cindy’s panic continues as she hides herself away and ignores a barrage of calls from both Lauren and Junior. Lauren finally catches up with Cindy and accosts her in Albert Square, but Cindy continues to deny she had anything to do with Kojo’s injuries.

Later, Cindy reluctantly heads to the hospital to visit Junior – will she reveal all?

8) Denise is caught between two men

Last year, Denise and Ravi nearly had an affair, while Denise was still together with Jack (Scott Maslen). Denise eventually decided to remain faithful to her husband, but it seems her feelings for Ravi haven’t gone away.

Next Wednesday, Linda (Kellie Bright), Kim and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) get into the party spirit at The Vic, and soon begin winding Denise up about her trysts with Jack and Ravi.

She rebuffs them, but it’s clear for all to see that she still has feelings for both her soon-to-be-ex-husband and her former fling. Later, Jack finds himself jealous when he spots Denise and Ravi talking.

Denise then finds herself feeling the pangs of jealousy when Ravi’s ex-girlfriend Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) tries to make a move on Jack. However, things don’t go to plan – is it because Jack still has feelings for his estranged wife?

The following day, Kim doesn’t let up as she tries to play matchmaker between Ravi and Denise.

Then, a new contestant enters the ring. Teddy’s ex-wife Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) turned up a couple of weeks ago, and continues her plan to get to know all of the residents of Albert Square.

With Ravi having held her son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) by his ankles from the viaduct just a few weeks ago, after suspecting that he was the cause of Avani’s (Aaliyah James) facial injuries, Nicola is keen to have a chat with Ravi.

What is her game?

9) Is Jean falling for a scam?

On Wednesday, a drunk Kathy gets into a war of words with Jean at the café as she lays into her for the way she’s treating Harvey. However, Jean refuses to listen as she asks Kathy to stay out of her relationship.

Later, Jean encourages Martin to continue his fight for custody as she shares her big news that her financial advisor believes she can get a high return on her investments.

However, the bombshell sees Jean and Harvey come to blows as he questions the legitimacy of her financial advisors, who have suggested she takes all of the money out of her pension and invest it in technology shares.

On Thursday, the troubled couple continue to argue, as Jean shuts Harvey out of her financial decision-making. Yet Jean later faces similar questions from Kathy, and it’s their turn to come to blows as Kathy encourages Jean to make sure her advisor is legit.

Will Jean listen before she loses her savings?

10) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Peter swallows his pride and asks Junior for his job back, and Junior agrees.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 25th November (Episode 7019)

Elaine asks for help from an unlikely source, Lauren tries to hide her struggles, and Kim fights Denzel’s corner.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 7020)

Johnny and Linda attempt to rally around a loved one, disaster strikes as Cindy attempts to conceal a truth, and Lauren resorts to desperate measures.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 7021)

The Knights are shocked by a sudden turn of events, Kim attempts to play matchmaker, and Jean shares crossed words with an unlikely Walford resident.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 7022)

Lauren searches for answers, and Jean makes a worrying discovery.