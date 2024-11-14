9 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 21st November

Next week on EastEnders, Martin discovers the truth about his secret son, an Elaine mystery begins, Lauren discovers she’s pregnant, and Jean makes a decision.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 18th to Thursday 21st November.

1) Ruby Allen returns

This week, Sharon (Letitia Dean) told Phil (Steve McFadden) that she wants to find Ruby (Louisa Lytton) for Martin (James Bye).

In her brief stint behind bars, Sharon discovered via Chrissy Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) that Ruby had given birth to a baby after she left Walford, and she asked Phil for help in tracking Ruby down.

Phil encouraged his ex-wife to tell Martin the truth, then it would be up to him whether he wanted to track Ruby down. Sharon worried that Chrissy may not have been telling the truth, but next week she prepares to tell Martn that Ruby gave birth to his baby.

However, she can’t find the time, as Martin is too focussed on quizzing market inspector Bob Lister (Nick Wilton) about the closure of the Bridge Street market.

Later, Sharon corners Martin in The Vic, where she reveals that Chrissie and Ruby were inside together, until Chrissie left to give birth to his son! Martin is stunned and confides in Stacey, who wonders whether it’s true.

However, when Sharon produces a birth certificate confirming that Chrissie was telling the truth, Martin is left floored.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Martin tries to get Ruby’s address from Sharon. However, as they chat, there’s a knock at the door, and Ruby storms in, accusing Martin of stealing from her!

Ruby was last seen on Albert Square in November 2021, leaving Walford shortly after announcing that she was pregnant with Martin’s baby. However, Martin refused to believe her, as he’d not long discovered that Ruby had spun a web of lies which led to Stacey’s false imprisonment.

Ruby left Walford behind as she was carted off to prison after being set up by Jean (Gillian Wright), but viewers were left in the dark as to whether she was telling the truth about her pregnancy. How will Martin react to coming face-to-face with his ex after three years apart?

2) Elaine faces a shock at her hen do

With Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and George’s (Colin Salmon) wedding just weeks away, George prepares for his stag do at The Boxing Den, while Elaine and her hens get ready for a big night at the Vic.

Johnny (Charlie Suff) reveals that he’s got a big surprise for Elaine, but it’s one that’s going to shake up Elaine’s world.

Meanwhile, Anna (Molly Rainford) asks Elaine to invite Cindy (Michelle Collins) to her hen do and wedding, and while Elaine isn’t keen, she reluctantly agrees and extends an invite.

As the night gets underway, everyone gets into the spirit, and Kim’s (Tameka Empson) in her element as she plays a game of Pin the Cocktail Sausage on the George.

Then, Johnny proudly announces the arrival of the entertainment for the night – a drag queen.

While he’s expecting Elaine to be overjoyed, she’s stunned – what has got her riled up?

Over at The Boxing Den, a drunk Ian (Adam Woodyatt) finds himself in a war of words with Junior (Micah Balfour) over Cindy (Michelle Collins).

George assumes that their argument is to do with him, and the following day he tells his son that he didn’t need to get into a row with Ian on his behalf, unaware of his true motivations…

3) What is Elaine hiding?

On Tuesday, Linda (Kellie Bright) and Johnny attempt to get Elaine to explain why the drag queen’s arrival shook her up so much, but she refuses to talk. Linda heads to the laundrette to seek answers, but she’s simply told to ask her mum.

Heading back to the Vic, Linda presses Elaine to explain, and she finally tells her daughter the truth…

What has she been hiding?

4) Lauren gets a shock

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) continues to struggle with pain next week. She snaps at son Louie (Jake McNally), before lashes out at Peter (Thomas Law) over childcare issues.

Finally admitting that she isn’t coping, a tearful Lauren admits that she’s booked a GP appointment.

As she heads to her appointment on Tuesday, the GP shocks her as he tells her that she can’t have another prescription, and that she needs to reduce her pain medication instead.

When Lauren bumps into Anna and the pair discuss her symptoms, they sound a little too familiar. Anna, who recently discovered that she was pregnant with Bobby’s baby, wonders whether Lauren may be pregnant.

As Lauren heads to The Vic toilets to do a test, it comes back positive!

5) Elaine wants a prenup

On Wednesday, as Elaine and Johnny discuss Elaine’s upcoming marriage to George, she asks him to help draw her up a pre-nuptial agreement.

The following day, George surprises Elaine with a thoughtful present. He tells her that he’s excited about marrying her, but when Elaine drops the bombshell that she wants to get a prenup, his good mood is shattered.

Does Elaine not trust him?

6) Ruby drops a bombshell

After her surprise appearance at the end of Monday’s episode, Ruby accuses Martin of breaking into her home. Sharon corrects her as she reveals herself as the real culprit, allowing Martin to move the conversation on to the more important topic of discussion – do they have a son together?

Ruby finally admits that yes, she did give birth, and yes, they do have a son together. However, the bombshells keep coming – after a war of words with Stacey, Ruby drops another bombshell!

On Wednesday, Martin confronts Ruby and demands answers. Then, the following day, Stacey promises to support Martin in his battle against Ruby.

Will Martin get to meet his secret son?

7) Jean’s in the money

A few weeks ago, Jean was overjoyed when she received a letter revealing that she had a pension she’d forgotten all about. A call to the company revealed that it contains £20,000 – more money than she has ever had before.

She was encouraged to talk to an investment company to make sure the money was working for her, and she and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) became excited that her surprise windfall was set to grow and grow.

Next week, Jean gets another phone call from an investment company, and talks to the advisor about making more of her money. She’s intrigued by their offer, and in Thursday’s episode she makes a decision about her investment.

Is Jean about to become rich, or is it all too good to be true?

8) Can the market be saved?

On Thursday, market inspector Mr Lister announces that he’ll be staying on, and plans to help the traders fight against the council’s plans to close the Bridge Street market and convert it to car parking.

The traders are elated, but when a delighted Honey hugs Mr Lister, he’s clearly thrilled by her reaction…

Is there more than just saving the market on Lister’s mind?

9) Cindy gets angry

Finally, after his war of words with Ian at the stag do, Cindy warns Junior that he needs to stop playing games. But will he listen?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 18th November (Episode 7015)

Sharon has some big news for Martin, the stag and hen nights get underway, and Lauren lashes out.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 7016)

Sharon and Stacey support Martin, Linda has questions for Elaine, and Lauren is struggling and seeks help.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 7017)

Elaine is given pause for thought, Johnny is asked to lend his professional services, Lauren gets a shock, and Jean gets a tempting offer.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 7018)

George is stunned when Elaine drops a bombshell, Alfie spots a sales opportunity, and Mr Lister has news for the Bridge Street traders.