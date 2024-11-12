Neighbours Spoilers – Melanie leaves for a happy ending with Victor

Next week on Neighbours, Melanie says goodbye to Erinsborough as she and Victor get their happy ending, while Andrew leaves to reunite with Wendy.

This week, the truth comes out about Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) meddling in her dad’s love life, as she tries to stop Victor (Craig Hall) from choosing Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) over her mum.

Last week, we saw Nicollette tell Melanie that Vic was hooking up with multiple people when they met on an online dating app, and that he would continue to cheat on his next partner unless it was Jane (Annie Jones).

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) is right in her suspicions that Nic wasn’t being entirely truthful, given her motives to get her parents back together.

Krista backs Nicolette into a corner and encourages her to confess, but when Nicolette finally admits to her mum what she did, Jane decides to keep it quiet in an attempt to make things work with her ex-husband.

However, when Vic and Jane finally decide to get intimate, things don’t quite work, and Jane thinks she knows why. She tells Vic about their daughter’s meddling, as she accepts that Victor only chose her after being rejected by Mel.

Vic can’t believe his daughter’s actions, and runs straight to Melanie, explaining that Nicolette lied, and that Jane has now rejected him. However, a heartbroken Mel is determined to stick to her plan to leave town, so tells Vic that what they had wasn’t anything serious and he should be with Jane instead.

When Melanie asks him to never broach the topic of romance with him again, Vic is left disappointed and concludes it wasn’t meant to be.

Next week is Melanie’s last day in Erinsborough as she prepares to leave on her rapidly-organised road trip, and she has a busy day trying to tick everything off her list before her goodbye party. Will Vic be on the invitation list?

Krista asks the question, which Mel avoids – it’s clear to her housemate that leaving Vic is a tough move for Mel.

Elsewhere, Vic is at a family brunch with Jane, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette, trying to make the most of their time as a family before he moves to Gippsland.

However, he becomes distracted from discussions when he hears the disappointing news that he’s not invited to Mel’s farewell gathering after all.

He doesn’t let that stop him from making his final goodbye and pops into the party to wish Mel all the best. The chemistry between Vic and Mel is picked up by Jane and she tells Mel that she shouldn’t give up on a chance of happiness with Vic.

Last week, we saw Jane telling Nicolette that she can see why the pair would be well-suited, despite her daughter’s reservations.

Mel believes this is another message from the universe to encourage her to take the leap, so she decides to make the first stop on her travels Vic’s Gippsland pub, ready to give romance a go!

These are believed to be Melanie’s final scenes as a regular character on the show. Lucinda Cowden revealed to the NeighBens podcast earlier this month that her contract has not been renewed, so will be saying a permanent goodbye to Erinsborough.

Melanie’s exit comes shortly after Haz (Shiv Palekar), Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Toadie (Ryan Moloney), and the Rebecchi children Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) all left the show, though Nell has since made a number of guest returns, and Toadie and Hugo are set to return next month.

While Melanie’s Erinsborough exit does seem to be for good, Lucinda confirmed that she has “just been back just really briefly, just for a couple of episodes.

“So hopefully they’re gonna keep Mel in the world and she can pop in and out occasionally.”

Elsewhere next week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) makes a big decision in light of Wendy’s (Candice Leask) move to Murrayville.

It’s been a rocky couple of months for the Rodwells. Wendy started a friendship with uni coursemate Quinn (Louis Lè), who mistakenly believed she was single and childless, and Quinn soon developed a crush on his new friend.

The truth came out when husband Andrew and daughter Sadie (Emerald Chan) returned home early and Sadie spotted Quinn making a move on her mum.

Wendy and Quinn initially remained friends, bonding over their struggles with their identity and their experiences of racism. However, Wendy was forced to end their friendship when Andrew found out that Quinn had made a move, and that they had shared ‘a moment’ when working at The Waterhole together.

It was the final straw for Andrew when he discovered that Wendy and Quinn spent the night hiding in the back of The Waterhole during the recent siege.

Despite Wendy trying to explain what happened, Andrew struggled to believe that Quinn had led her there under false pretences, with Wendy revealing that he had called her pretending to be her mentor.

Andrew took his frustrations out at work and almost lost his job after incidences with a junior colleague and suspect.

Seeing the impact on Andrew and their marriage, Wendy booked for them to go to couples counselling to work on their struggles.

They moved their sessions online after she took time out to visit her parents and was subsequently offered an opportunity for her scholarship programme in Murrayville while there.

Sadie, fed up of being in the middle of her parents’ drama, decided to move out to the Share House. Initially, Byron encouraged her to make it a temporary move, but this week he asks her to make it official and become a permanent housemate at No. 32.

Andrew was excited to have his brother Felix (James Beaufort) back to live with him last week but this was cut short when Felix’s biological son, JJ (Riley Brtant), told him that he had to leave Erinsborough as him being around interfered with the dynamic of his family.

After a turbulent couple of months for his family, as well as his best friend and confidant Toadie leaving the street, Andrew was back to being alone at No. 26.

Next week, Andrew receives news that Wendy is doing well on her scholarship opportunity in Murrayville. Later, Sadie breaks the news to her dad that she has decided to stay at No. 32 as a full-time housemate.

Andrew has come a long way since his struggles with the changes in his family and is now thrilled that the women in his life are doing so well and making positive choices for their next steps.

Feeling inspired, he decides to embark on his own adventure. A keen camper, he decides to take a long trip to visit Wendy in Murrayville, camping out on his own along the way, giving him some much-needed time to disconnect.

It’s time for another goodbye as Andrew heads off on the open road. Will this trip be what’s needed to save his marriage?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.