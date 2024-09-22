Next week on EastEnders, Nish sets Vinny up for a fall, Bianca returns and interrogates Reiss, Harry plans some dodgy dealings at The Arches, and a fundraiser gets underway for Sonia.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th September.

1) Nish sets Vinny up for a fall

Last week, after discovering that the undercover police were looking into the chicken shop and its money laundering activity, Nish (Navin Chowdhry) came up with a plan to make son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) the fall guy by giving him the business.

However, after Vinny made an impassioned plea for Nish to come to his party, Nish was overwhelmed by the genuine display of emotion and shelved the plan.

As he later gave Vinny a present of a pendant passed down through his family, Vinny felt touched.

However, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) insisted that the gift was just another attempt by Nish to buy his love, and made Vinny throw it in the bin to prove that he was still on board with their plan against Nish.

What Vinny didn’t realise was that Nish had seen him throw away the gift, and was burning with rage.

Next week, he resumes his plan to make Vinny the fall guy for his dodgy activities, and stages a handover of cash between Vinny and a man named Harti (Jason Kavan) in the Albert Square gardens.

Despite Suki’s warnings, Vinny follows his dad’s orders as he heads off to take the cash to an unknown drop-off point.

Suki is worried and seeks out Harti, who reveals that Nish has already tipped off the police and that they’re planning to arrest Vinny when he arrives.

Suki manages to intervene and stop the planned drop-off, and when Vinny arrives back at No. 41, she tells her son that he needs to leave Walford.

He jumps in a cab ready to make a swift exit, but neither of them have any idea that he’s walking into a trap…

As Vinny realises that he’s been set up, how will he get out of his sticky situation?

2) Bianca returns on the day of Debbie’s funeral

As the day of Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) late wife Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) funeral rolls around, Martin (James Bye) gets a call from Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) asking him to help Reiss on the emotional day.

He heads to No. 24 to offer his support, but as the pair are about to leave, Debbie’s parents Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh (Michael Bertenshaw) arrive and make it clear to Reiss that he’s not welcome.

Reiss tries to plead his case, but they’re insistent and refuse to let him come.

Martin decides to organise a wake at The Vic so Reiss can pay his respects. Reiss is touched, but just as he begins to read his eulogy, Bianca bursts in demanding answers!

3) Harry lands himself a job

With relative newcomer Harry (Elijah Holloway) currently unemployed, Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) join forces as they try to convince Phil (Steve McFadden) to give him a trial shift at Mitchell’s Autos.

Harry isn’t sure that he even wants the job, but after Jack (Scott Maslen) makes a snide comment about his poor work ethic, he agrees to the trial in spite.

Later that day, Teddy pays Jack a visit at No. 27, where he threatens to get back at him for his comment towards his son.

4) Bianca gives Reiss the third degree

With Bianca back on the square, she corners Reiss at No. 25 and interrogates him over Sonia’s arrest. When Reiss becomes overwhelmed and leaves, Bianca realises that she needs to take a different tact, and outright accuses Reiss of Debbie’s murder.

As Reiss succumbs to her interrogation, he comes close to confessing, and it takes the well-timed arrival of Martin and Kat (Jessie Wallace) to diffuse the situation and save Reiss from himself.

Yet Bianca is still convinced that Reiss is to blame, and she resorts to desperate measures in her attempt to antagonise him…

4) What is Teddy planning?

Despite Teddy and Sharon’s hard work to get Harry a trial shift at The Arches, he bails on his first day, leaving Teddy frustrated.

Thankfully for Harry, he gets a chance to redeem himself with Phil when a thief steals Kathy’s (Gillian Taylforth) handbag and he manages to step in and rescue the bag.

However, once alone, Harry makes a mysterious call, revealing that he’s plotting something dodgy with his new role in the car garage.

The following day, Harry meets with his dodgy contact at McClunky’s.

When Jack overhears the conversation, he immediately orders a warrant to search the garage. As a result, a furious Phil cancels Harry’s trial, correctly believing him to be trouble.

Teddy is furious too, warning his son to stay out of trouble and reminding him what could be at stake if the police start looking into their affairs.

5) Reiss tells Martin about Bianca’s depression

Martin comforts Reiss after his grilling at the hands of Bianca, and Reiss takes the opportunity to discredit Bianca as he tells Martin about her recent depression diagnosis.

As Martin and Bianca later find themselves at The Vic, they have a heart-to-heart about her recent struggles.

In Thursday’s episode, Bianca wakes up at Kat’s flat after her evening with Martin, and Kat tells her that she needs to face up to her actions, and go see a GP about her increasingly erratic behaviour.

She soon meets up with Martin, but reiterates her distrust of Reiss. Later on, she decides to ignore Kat’s advice, skipping her GP appointment to attend Sonia’s fundraising event, which Harry and Teddy have organised.

Will she stay respectful at her sister’s event?

6) The Mitchells hold a fundraiser for Sonia

After Harry’s chaotic week, he’s the main topic of gossip on the square. Teddy plans to talk Phil into letting Harry see out the rest of the week at The Arches, and decides to hold a charity event at the garage in aid of Sonia.

Phil is shocked to find out about the event, but as Teddy tries to clear his son’s name, he claims that the fundraiser was Harry’s idea.

Phil is happy to see a more positive side to Harry’s personality and agrees to give him his job back.

Yet when Jack continues to express his concern about Harry and Teddy, they’re left worried. How can they stop Jack from looking into them further?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd September (Episode 6983)

Nish stops at nothing to pull off his plan.

Reiss receives some disheartening news from Debbie’s parents.

Teddy grows tired of Harry’s idleness.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 6984)

Bianca arrives demanding answers.

Harry steps up in Kathy’s hour of need.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 6985)

The drama continues for the Panesars,

Harry finds himself in a sticky situation.

Bianca misreads a situation.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 6986)

Teddy arranges a fundraising event for Sonia.

Bianca continues to behave erratically.

Suki is determined to fight for her future.