6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 27th September

Next week on Coronation Street, Bethany’s life is changed forever as she’s rushed to a Turkish hospital, Dylan’s confession leads to Mason’s release, and Joel corners Roy.

1) Bethany fights for her life

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and Daniel (Rob Mallard) are thrown into a panic next week, when they learn that Bethany (Lucy Fallon) is seriously ill in a Turkish hospital.

Bethany travelled to the country after Debbie (Sue Devaney) made her aware of a job opportunity this past week, writing an advertorial for a friend who has just opened up a cosmetic surgery clinic.

Before her departure, Bethany had spotted boyfriend Daniel and his ex-fiancée Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) sharing a hug on the street, which had brought out insecurities about their relationship.

Daisy’s current boyfriend Ryan (Ryan Prescott) has also become frustrated with Daisy’s lack of commitment, and dumped her after realising that she was actually still in love with Daniel.

Next week, Daniel is horrified when he receives a call from a Turkish number to say that Bethany is in an intensive care unit in Turkey. Not even aware of what has happened to her, Daniel rushes to tell Bethany’s mum Sarah the news and the two frantically arrange flights.

However, there’s a further complication when Sarah realises that her passport has expired.

After Daniel makes his way to Turkey, it transpires that Bethany has undergone a liposuction procedure which went wrong, and has resulted in her developing sepsis.

“I don’t think Bethany had any intention to get liposuction at all,” Lucy Fallon explains. “I think it was a spur of the moment decision. She didn’t state she was having liposuction or any type of surgery on her travel insurance, so I do think it was something she just decided once out there, which she will forever regret, I do also think she may have been talked into it when she went out there.”

“I think Bethany’s confidence and self esteem has always been really low, especially after everything that happened with Nathan and the grooming storyline,” Lucy continues.

“With her insecurities, I think she’s always had it in her to do something like this. She’s also constantly comparing herself to Daisy and has been feeling particularly bad thinking that Daniel might want to be with Daisy instead of her. So I think she wanted to do something that would ultimately make her feel more confident, but without realising the danger she was putting herself in.”

When Sarah eventually joins her daughter in Turkey, she struggles to comprehend the situation as she waits for Bethany to regain consciousness.

Daniel also delivers another blow when he learns that Bethany’s travel insurance will not cover any costs, meaning the family will somehow have to raise the funds before Bethany’s even allowed to leave the country.

When Bethany finally wakes up, Sarah is forced to deliver some life-changing news—as a result of the botched surgery, Bethany will now have to have a stoma bag for the rest of her life.

“Bethany feels really embarrassed and ashamed of what she’s done and put everyone through,” Lucy tells us. “I don’t think Bethany will want anyone to know what’s happened to her and how she’s ended up with the stoma bag.”

“Obviously she feels it’s entirely self inflicted, which it is, but of course she wasn’t to know this was going to happen and go disastrously wrong which is why she is feeling humiliated.”

The Platts desperately try and work out how they are going to find the money, which is increasing daily, whilst Daniel plans to set up a crowdfunding page to raise the £25,000 that has already mounted up.

Back in Turkey, Sarah panics when Bethany takes a turn for the worse and struggles to breathe. How long will it be before her nightmare is over?

“When I first heard about it I was pleased that they have trusted me with it because it’s an important storyline and of course I really enjoy doing issue based storylines,” Lucy adds. “It does come with quite a lot of pressure and responsibility to get it right because this happens to real life people.”

“We’re really excited that one of the UK’s most loved TV shows is going to feature a major character living with a stoma,” said Giovanni Cinque of Colostomy UK, who have been working with Corrie on the storyline. “We really hope that Bethany’s journey will go a long way in helping to educate the audience, and thus help to create a more Stoma Aware UK.”

2) Mason returns as Dylan comes clean

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Dylan’s (Liam McCheyne) conscience is pricking him as tormentor Mason (Luca Toolan) languishes in a young offender’s institute.

Bitter about Mason rejecting her romantically, as he tried to move on with life following his release, Betsy (Sydney Martin) set Mason up by planting a customer’s purse in his jacket pocket whilst he was working at Speed Daal.

Despite Mason protesting his innocence to Stu (Bill Fellows) and Yasmeen (Shelley King), the police were called and Mason was returned to the centre to serve extra time on account of his still being on parole.

Next week, Dylan urges Betsy to come clean about what really happened but she refuses to do so. Despite the past trauma Mason has put him and mate Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) through, Dylan decides he cannot stand by and watch the teen serve time for something he didn’t commit, and so confesses all to dad Sean (Antony Cotton).

Whether Betsy herself comes clean remains to be seen, but the wrong is eventually righted and Mason is released. But as Betsy, Liam and Dylan discuss the latest development, Mason suddenly appears.

Gary (Mikey North) is concerned when he receives a message from Liam telling him that Mason is back in town, and he rushes over to Victoria Street Gardens to confront him.

Gary grabs Mason and pins him up against the wall, but before anything further can happen, Stu charges in and pulls Gary away.

Once things have settled, Stu apologises to Mason for not believing him about the planted purse, offering his job back at the restaurant, much to the annoyance of Gary and Maria (Samia Longchambon).

But whilst he has managed to find himself employment once again, it’s clear there are further issues going on with Mason. When he arrives for his shift sporting a black eye, Mason makes out to a dubious Stu and Yasmeen that he hit his head.

That evening, after Speed Daal has closed, Mason sneaks back into the restaurant and unrolls his sleeping bag, setting up camp for the night.

3) Bernie plans Paul’s send-off

Meanwhile, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) are continuing to clash over Paul’s (Peter Ash) funeral plans.

Whilst Archdeacon Billy is adamant that his husband will be getting a full Christian funeral service in the church, Bernie doesn’t believe that’s what her son wanted, despite his recent baptism.

In an attempt at a compromise, Paul’s twin-sister Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) suggests to Bernie that they let Billy do the funeral as he wishes, whilst they organise their own additional send-off for Paul afterwards. As the two put their heads together, Bernie comes up with a plan to have a rave on the street!

The pair soon get about organising things and spreading the word, though as things progress Gemma points out that they’re yet to get any confirmation on whether they can close the street off, something it’s hoped Kit (Jacob Roberts) will be able to assist with. Will he be able to pull it off?

Whilst Billy is bound to have some thoughts regarding the rave, they will pale in comparison to the heartbreaking realisation that he later makes, as he notes that the date of Paul’s funeral falls on what would have been their first wedding anniversary.

4) What is Joel up to?

After Lisa (Vicky Myers) was finally able to charge Joel (Calum Lill) last week, the devious solicitor continues to raise suspicions over his behaviour.

Ex-fiancée Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) can’t believe abusive Joel’s tenacity when he approaches her next week with their wedding rings, declaring that he still loves her.

As Dee-Dee rejects his declaration, dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) quickly step in, but will they be able to hold back in order to ensure they don’t make things even worse?

Meanwhile, Lauren (Cait Fitton) is worried for baby son Frankie following his seizure. When Roy (David Neilson) calls by the hospital en-route to a train fair, Lauren shares her fears as she explains Frankie is having a scan in order to check for brain damage.

Later, with still having the ability to track Joel on a phone app, Lauren tells Dee-Dee that she’s noticed some strange activity. Joel has been spending considerable time in a random field in the middle of nowhere, as well as an industrial estate.

Dee-Dee is curious, but when Lauren then reveals that Joel has transferred £5000 into her bank account with no word whatsoever, both of them wonder just what he is up to…

5) Joel corners Roy in the cafe

On Friday, it’s the day that Dee-Dee and Joel were set to be married, and it would appear that Joel isn’t taking it well. Alone in his flat, he writes out a letter.

Later in the day, Joel stumbles into the cafe with a bottle of whisky in his hand, finding Roy alone. Roy can see that Joel is clearly inebriated and is concerned when Joel locks them both in.

Is Joel looking to hurt Roy?

6) Hope raids the corner shop

Over at No.9, it’s Fiz’s (Jennie McAlpine) 40th birthday, and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) decides to treat his wife to a special lunch at the bistro.

The two are having a pleasant time before they’re brought back down to earth by a text from the school about daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan), whose vaping habit has been uncovered.

Hope was caught out only last week by grandma Cassie (Claire Sweeney), and swore that she would never vape again if Cassie kept quiet and didn’t grass her up to Fiz and Ty.

Despite being given a lecture by her parents on the dangers of vaping, as others have before them, Hope has no intention of giving up as she resorts to stealing some vape pens from the corner shop.

In her haste to leave, Hope knocks over the display which draws the attention of Aadi (Adam Hussain), but will he realise what Hope has done?