Neighbours Spoilers – Nicolette and Aaron begin a custody battle

Next week on Neighbours, after discovering the dossier of evidence Nicolette was compiling against him, Aaron demands formal custody of Isla.

This week’s episodes saw Aaron (Matt Wilson) finally discover the list of transgressions Nicolette (Hannah Monson) has spent months compiling.

When their daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) spilt a smoothie over Nicolette’s phone, Haz (Shiv Palekar) stepped in to save the day, transferring all of the phone’s files to his laptop so that nothing would get lost.

However, when Aaron was left alone with Haz’s laptop, he spotted a folder called ‘FAMILY’, and opening up a document named ‘Aaron’, accidentally stumbled across Nicolette’s long list of his various failings.

All hell broke loose after the discovery, and Jane (Annie Harris) kicked Nicolette out of No. 24, forcing her to beg Byron (Xavier Molyneux) to let her move in to No. 32.

Leo (Tim Kano) was also on Aaron’s side, and told Nicolette that he was demoting her to silent partner in Yorokobi until he could buy her out, or until one of them found someone else to take over.

Jane also suggested that Aaron and Nicolette split parental responsibilities, beginning with a one-week-on, one-week-off arrangement, which would see Isla moving back and forth between No. 24 and No. 32.

Next week, when Aaron has trouble getting Isla to sleep, he’s forced to call on Nicolette for help. Nic feels that it’s a breakthrough and that Aaron is realising that he needs her in his life, and sets about doing research on primary schools to show that Isla is still her top priority.

However, Aaron worries that he’s set a precedent for Nicolette to constantly come over, already jeopardising their new separate parenting agreement.

Leo warns Aaron that he needs to tread carefully because of his legal position – he technically isn’t Isla’s dad, as Nicolette and David are her biological parents, and there’s no guarantee that their co-parenting agreement would stand up in court.

After another tense encounter with Nicolette, Aaron demands that Nic let him legally adopt Isla.

In next Thursday’s episode (19th September), Nicolette insists that she needs time to think about Aaron’s demand for a legal way out of their situation. However, her reluctance to agree only reinforces Aaron’s suspicion that Nicolette might try to use his ‘unofficial’ status against him and take Isla away.

It’s then Jane’s turn to have another go at Nicolette, accusing her daughter of being her own worst enemy. Nicolette fires back, wondering why her mother can never take her side on anything.

However, Jane’s words resonate with Nicolette, and she tells Aaron that she won’t stand in the way of him commencing the adoption proceedings.

She expects that her agreeing to the deal means that she’ll be able to move back in with Jane, Aaron and Sam (Henrietta Graham) at No. 24, but she’s left devastated when Aaron informs her that, while they’ve taken a step forward, he’s a long way from forgiving her, or trusting her.

Also next week, another couple try to rebuild the lost trust between them, as Andrew (Lloyd Will) makes an effort to rebuild his and Wendy’s (Candice Leask) rocky relationship.

The pair have been on edge since Wendy confessed that she’d shared an emotionally charged moment with fellow student Quinn (Louis Lè), and despite insisting that nothing had happened between them, her confession left Andrew fearing for their future.

Wendy agreed to cut Quinn out of her life, and the pair agreed to work through their issues together.

Next week, Andrew asks Wendy if he can attend the meditation class she’s off to, and Wendy agrees.

The outdoor class proves just the ticket for the troubled pair, and the ice is finally broken when a relaxed Wendy accidentally passes wind, sending them into a fit of giggles.

Sadie (Emerald Chan) is still worried about her parents’ marriage, so enlists Byron to join her in spying on them at the class.

As Wendy and Andrew admit that they’ve missed hanging out together, they’re startled as they see Sadie crashing out of the bushes, and she’s forced to admit that she was spying.

They assure her that they’re back on track, and Sadie is delighted, even if it means having to put up with their PDAs…

However, shortly after the class, Wendy, who has received a series of mysterious missed calls, slips away to take a call.

Soon after, Byron is stunned when he spots Wendy hugging Quinn – it seems Andrew and Wendy’s marriage may still be on the rocks after all!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.

Monday 16th September (Episode 9112 / 209)

A disturbing phone call is overheard.

Byron’s grand plan fails.

A protective parent reveals their fears.

Tuesday 17th September (Episode 9113 / 210)

Danger continues to stalk a hopeful couple, as the residents of Ramsay Street gather for a celebration of love.

Wednesday 18th September (Episode 9114 / 211)

A neighbour crashes into mortal danger.

Aaron lays down an ultimatum.

Vera is out for vengeance.

Thursday 19th September (Episode 9115 / 212)

Nicolette faces a hurtful betrayal.

Paul plays Krista at her own game.

Sadie goes undercover.