Next week on EastEnders, George and Elaine struggle with Kojo’s outbursts, Chrissie and Sharon come face to face, Anna makes a shock discovery, and Chelsea masks her guilt over Amy.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th September.

1) Chrissie Watts is back!

The end of last week saw Sharon (Letitia Dean) sentenced to a week in prison for contempt of court, after she let Dean Wicks’ (Matt Di Angelo) lawyer get the better of her during a tense exchange as she gave her witness statement.

In the final moments of Thursday’s episode, as Sharon was banged up, we saw that her neighbouring cellmate was none other than Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

Chrissie was last seen back in 2005, more than 19 years ago, when she was sent down after killing husband Den (Leslie Grantham) in self-defence.

Drama ensues as Chrissie and Sharon come face to face, but why is Chrissie still behind bars? As producers promise that her continued presence will “send shockwaves,” what is she up to?

2) Kojo causes problems for Elaine

New arrival Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) has stuck around in Walford after arriving from Ghana with his brother Kobina (Jonathan Nyati). The pair are George’s (Colin Salmon) brothers, who he only discovered the existence of a couple of years back.

George initially assumed Kobina had been harming Kojo when he noticed bruises on his arms, but Kobina explained that Kojo’s autism made him difficult to manage, and the marks were as a result of Kobina’s attempts to restrain him when he became agitated.

Kobina admitted that he struggled with looking after Kojo, and he returned to Ghana, leaving Kojo in George’s care.

Next week, a difficult conversation leaves Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) shaken up.

Meanwhile, George and Kojo have a fun day out together, but as they return to The Vic that evening, Johnny (Charlie Suff) accidentally manages to trigger Kojo, who hits out at him.

With Elaine already shaken up from the events of the day, she explodes at George during a heated conversation.

She tells him that they’re not equipped to manage Kojo’s needs and that he needs to go – with no idea that Kojo can hear everything.

George heads to make Kojo a drink as he attempts to diffuse the situation, but while his back is turned, Kojo slips out. When George returns to find Kojo missing, he’s distraught and blames Elaine for causing his brother to run away again.

3) George calls the police

With Kojo missing, George calls the police for help in the search, and despite Elaine’s obvious guilt, he freezes her out.

Later, Kojo wakes up in his hiding place and heads for the tube station, where he’s spotted by Junior (Micah Balfour).

He tries to convince his uncle to come back to the Vic with him, but Kojo refuses to, telling him he wants to go home to Ghana and reunite with Kobina.

4) The Bobby/Anna/Freddie triangle continues

For months now, Freddie (Bobby Brazier) has harboured a secret crush on Anna (Molly Rainford), all while helping to bring Anna and Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) together.

Next week, Anna is in need of cheering up as she tells Bobby that she’s having a hard time. While Bobby would love to help, he’s due at work over at Beale’s Eels, so tries to enlist Freddie to help.

However, Freddie is determined not to be alone with Anna, so makes up a flimsy excuse which leaves her hurt.

She later decides to confront him and ask if everything is okay between them, but before she can get to him, she suffers a dizzy spell…

Later in the week, Anna makes another attempt to see Freddie, and he insists that things are absolutely fine. Yet when Anna suggests that they go bird-watching together, he refuses to commit, leaving Anna still feeling like he’s being cold with her.

Anna then suggests that they head for food with Bobby and Gina (Francesca Henry). Thinking that there’ll be safety in numbers, Freddy agrees – but when they head to Walford East together and discover that Gina and Bobby have gotten sidetracked, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) teases them about being on a date together.

Freddy flees, making up another weak excuse, as he struggles with his feelings. An upset Anna then confides in Gina, who puts it upon herself to figure out what Freddie’s problem is – before quickly realising that Freddie has feelings for Anna!

5) Anna realises she’s pregnant

When Anna heads to find Freddy after Gina’s revelation, she’s stopped in her tracks once again as she throws up in the café before she can speak to him.

With a dizzy spell and a bout of sickness in one week, Gina quizzes Anna about whether she could be pregnant.

Gina heads off to buy Anna a pregnancy test, narrowly avoiding being caught by Cindy.

As she and Gina head to the safety of The Vic, Anna takes the test and discovers she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby!

Where will the latest development leave the love triangle?

6) Amy struggles as she returns home

Amy (Ellie Dadd) was caught up in the crush at Penny’s a couple of weeks ago, and was hospitalised after going into cardiac arrest and suffering a broken pelvis after being crushed against a barrier.

While next week sees her discharged from hospital, she’s struggling to cope with the physical and emotional toll of her injuries.

Last week’s episodes saw Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) acting suspiciously at the hospital as she badgered a nurse to let her know how the other crush victims were faring, and Denise (Diane Parish) soon figured that her daughter was really to blame for the dangerous situation.

As Denise tries to reassure Amy and Jack (Scott Maslen) that everything will be okay next week, she nurses her guilt over concealing Chelsea’s involvement. Will she keep her daughter’s secret or be tempted to reveal the truth?

Back on Albert Square, Denise reveals to Chelsea that Amy has been discharged and is heading home. Chelsea is delighted, but she’s soon cut down to size when Denise makes clear how much of a nightmare Jack and Amy are going through because of her actions.

7) Things thaw for George and Junior

Things remain as frosty as ever between George and Junior. Cindy (Michelle Collins) gives George some advice as she encourages him to give his dad a chance, and the father and son later share a poignant moment as it seems that they might be finally making progress.

Junior texts Cindy to ask if he can “thank her properly” later.

8) Chelsea masks her guilt

Denise, Chelsea and the Brannings head to The Vic for a welcome home drink for Amy, but being around drinkers proves traumatising for her so soon after the crush.

When Chelsea tries to mask her guilt by showering Amy with gifts and getting the drinks in, it leaves Amy feeling heartened, but Denise struggles to hide her annoyance.

Jack is forced to tell Amy that the police will soon want to interview her about what happened at Penny’s. When Ricky (Frankie Day) asks Jack whether Penny will go to prison for inflating the ticket sales, Jack refuses to rule it out, leaving Chelsea horrified as she realises the severity of her actions.

The following day, Chelsea continues to fuss over Amy, but she begins to grow increasingly irritated and tells her that she needs some space.

Realising that Amy needs somebody to talk to, Chelsea manages to convince Denzel to visit Amy and lift her spirits – but Denzel is struggling too, still believing he’s to blame for Amy being at Peggy’s that night.

When Jack reveals that the police tech team are working to fix the corrupted CCTV footage from the crush, it seems it’s only a matter of time before the true story of the night emerges…

9) Who is Avani’s mystery texter?

Also next week, as Avani (Aaliyah James) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) hang out, Avani is distracted as she focuses on texting someone.

Fed up of being blanked, Barney asks her who she’s texting and correctly guesses that it’s a boy. Avani snaps at him, telling him to shut up, but it’s clear that he’s touched a nerve…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th September (Episode 6975)

George enjoys a day out, Johnny accidentally causes an incident, and Elaine lashes out.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 6976)

Elaine and George are at loggerheads, Freddie continues to fret, and Denise tries to support Jack.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 6977)

Gina makes a discovery, Junior comes to the rescue, and Chelsea has a lot to think about.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 6978)

It’s a big day for Anna, Denise gets worrying news, and Avani’s new friendship causes an argument.