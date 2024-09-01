Next week on EastEnders, The Six are under pressure as Dean’s trial gets underway, Amy struggles with her injuries after the crush at Peggy’s, and Chelsea confesses all…

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th September.

1) Dean’s trial arrives

After months of waiting, Dean’s (Matt Di Angelo) trial for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) murder finally gets underway, and The Six are under serious pressure as they testify in what could be their chance to cover their tracks once and for all.

2) Bernie continues to harass Sharon

This week saw Bernie (Clair Norris) unmasked as the mysterious figure who has been sending Sharon (Letitia Dean) anonymous messages, claiming to know the truth behind Keanu’s death.

Next week, as the day of the trial arrives, Bernie accosts Sharon, who is forced to protest her innocence once more.

2) Albie has his first day at school

The trial isn’t the only milestone event of next week, as Albie (Arthur Gentleman) starts school for the first time.

As Linda (Kellie Bright) arrives at No. 43 to support an anxious Sharon, they’re interrupted by Phil (Steve McFadden), who brings around Albie before he heads for his first day.

Sharon is upset to be missing the day, and begins to worry about the trial. This unsettles Linda, who needs her friends to remain cool, calm and collected, but Phil reassures them both that things will be okay.

3) Linda bails

Sharok asks Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) to check on Linda and show their support before she heads to court to testify.

Linda has begun drinking again in recent weeks, as she masks her guilt over Keanu’s death, so the day is particularly terrifying for her.

As The Six’s day in court begins, Sharon crumbles under the pressure of her cross-examination when Dean’s solicitor brings up information from her past.

The situation quickly escalates, with an event that could have huge repercussions for The Six.

After the chaos of Sharon’s testimony, Linda runs out of the court before giving her statement, much to Sharon’s horror.

What will Linda’s refusal to testify mean for her and her friends, and for Dean?

4) Stacey is consumed with guilt

Over at No. 32, it’s nearly time for Stacey (Lacey Turner) to testify, and Mo (Laila Morse) gives her some pearls of wisdom. However, Stacey’s mind is elsewhere, as she’s consumed with guilt after forgetting to help Lily (Lillia Turner) plan Charli’s first birthday party as promised.

Later, she heads to court to give her witness statement, as the others watch on…

5) Amy learns the extent of her injuries

This week’s dramatic episodes saw Amy (Ellie Dadd) trapped inside the crush at Peggy’s, before going into cardiac arrest.

She was led out on a stretcher, leading to panic for Jack (Scott Maslen) as he realised how serious his daughter’s condition was.

Next week, at the hospital, Jack struggles as he opens up to Amy on the extent of her injuries after she wakes up from her induced coma – he explains that she’s suffered a cardiac arrest and has a fractured pelvis.

Denise (Diane Parish) supports her soon-to-be ex-husband, but she’s soon distracted as she spots Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) accosting a nurse for an update on the other crush victims – why does Chelsea care so much?

Viewers know that Chelsea was responsible for the crush as she messed with the ticketing platform, opening up 100 extra tickets to try and make Penny (Kitty Castledine) look bad, but now she’s riddled with guilt and terrified that her actions will be discovered.

Denise faces a further distraction when Penny and Lauren arrive at the hospital. Denise tries to convince Penny to come clean that the crush was her fault, but Penny is adamant that she isn’t to blame.

6) Johnny and Phil join forces

As The Six anxiously await an update following the trial, Linda is still missing. Johnny and Phil join forces in an attempt to track her down… can they find her in time?

7) Stacey struggles to get into the party spirit

Stacey tries to put the trial behind her and focus on Charli’s first birthday party, but things go from bad to worse when her mind is elsewhere and manages to burn the cake.

Suki decides to bail on the party, getting an angry reaction from Eve, but The Six have much bigger things on their mind.

Later, The Slaters gather at No. 31 as Charli’s karaoke party gets underway. Some of the residents manage to get into the party spirit, but things soon go pear-shaped when a shock phone call sees Stacey forced to leave the celebrations…

When Kim senses that Denise is upset, she tries to lighten the mood, but Denise snaps when Kim starts to discuss the events of the trial.

Lily is upset that Charli’s first birthday party has been such a disaster, but she’s later warmed by a special gift that celebrates her first year as a mum.

8) Chelsea reveals all

Denise finds Chelsea in a state, and when she invites her back to No. 20 and attempts to comfort her, her building guilt gets too much for her and she reveals all about her involvement in the club crush…

The police arrested Penny after finding proof on the Peggy’s computer that someone had increased the number of tickets available using her login – but with Penny protesting her innocence, how long until the truth catches up with Chelsea?

With Denise already keeping one monumental secret, will she keep her daughter’s too?

As Chelsea anxiously waits to continue the conversation with Denise, Jack calls with an update…

9) The Six’s fight continues…

In the third trip to Walford next Wednesday, The Six reel as they get the latest update on Dean’s trial, and it’s one with huge repercussions for the group.

While the exact details are being kept under lock and key until the episode itself, as it’s clear their ordeal is far from over.

How will The Six react as they continue to fight for their freedom?

Then, as the pressure of the last 7 months gets too much for them, one member of the group makes a decision they may live to regret…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 6971)

Sharon, Stacey and Linda anxiously prepare to give evidence on the first day of Dean’s trial.

Mo shares some pearls of wisdom.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 6972)

Dean’s trial continues to have repercussions for The Six.

Johnny and Phil join forces to find a solution.

The Slaters gather for Charli’s first birthday celebrations.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 6973)

The latest update in Dean’s trial has huge repercussions for The Six.

Chelsea searches for answers.

Lily is upset following recent events.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 6974)

The Six continue to deal with the repercussions of Dean’s trial as they continue to fight for their freedom.