8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 19th to 22nd August

Next week on EastEnders, Teddy takes on Phil’s debt, Reiss and Sonia are arrested, Junior makes a risky move, and what are the new Mitchells hiding?

1) Phil wants his money back

Last week, Phil (Steve McFadden) gave Reiss (Jonny Freeman) an ultimatum – he wanted his money back by Monday, or else.

Next week, as Monday rolls around, Reiss tries to get out of the way by inviting Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) on a day out, but when she turns down his offer, he’s trapped.

Phil is a man of his word as he turns up at Sonia and Reiss’s place bang on time, and furiously demands the money back. Reiss is forced to admit to his fiancée that he’s meant to be paying Phil back that day, but he doesn’t have the money.

Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) turn up just in time, and Sonia pleads with Sharon in an effort to buy them more time. In a shock turn of events, Teddy offers to take on the debt, meaning Reiss will owe him rather than Phil.

Reiss is shocked but secretly agrees to the deal, but will Teddy be any better a debtor than Phil?

2) Sonia and Reiss are arrested

The following day, Sonia is stunned when Sharon reveals that Teddy bought the debt off Phil – it transpires that Reiss hadn’t told her. As her eight-week scan rolls around, she confronts Reiss and can’t believe that he’d make a deal with a total stranger.

Sonia is already suspicious of her fiancé since discovering Suki (Balvinder Sopal) wearing her engagement ring earlier this week. Reiss had stolen the ring from Debbie and used it to propose to Sonia, but later sold it to Eve (Heather Peace) to reduce his debt burden.

Sonia had believed that the ring had been stolen when Reiss was ‘mugged’, but despite Eve giving a cover story that it was bought from a pawn shop, Reiss was left struggling to keep his secret hidden.

Things go from bad to worse for Reiss when Martin (James Bye) tells him that he’s had a visit from the police, who were asking more questions about Debbie.

It’s only been a few weeks since Reiss smothered his ex-wife Debbie to death in her nursing home, having run into serious financial difficulties and hoping to pocket her insurance.

Reiss has a panic attack after his chat with Martin, but he and Sonia try to take their mind off their various troubles as they attend their engagement party, which Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) has kindly offered to arrange for them.

However, the event is derailed when the police turn up – they’re both under arrest for Debbie’s murder!

As they’re hauled down to the station and questioned over Debbie’s death, the detectives reveal that they’ve found physical evidence proving that Debbie was murdered.

Will Reiss get away with his actions, and will he confess to Sonia?

3) Will Junior’s mystery woman be uncovered?

Junior (Micah Balfour) has spent the past few weeks embarking on an affair with Cindy (Michelle Collins), after they shared a surprise kiss in early June.

They narrowly avoided being discovered this week, when Gina (Francesca Henry) paid her half-brother a surprise visit minutes before Cindy was set to arrive for a night of wine and bedroom fun.

Then, George (Colin Salmon) turned up, and after spotting a pair of women’s shoes, realised that his son was hiding a mystery woman.

Next week, as George tries to work out who Junior’s secret fling is, Gina agrees to do the grunt work and sets about trying to break into her half-brother’s phone. When Cindy spots Gina’s efforts, she warns Junior to be alert.

4) Junior makes a risky move

Wanting to throw his family off the scent, Junior decides that it’d be a good idea to find himself a decoy woman.

He surprises his family when he introduces them to his new date, Maxine – but Cindy is more surprised when she arrives at The Vic to find her secret lover with another woman.

He insists to Cindy that he’s merely trying to throw his family off the scent, but it’s fair to say she’s not impressed.

When Gina tells Cindy that Junior slept with Maxine, she’s furious and puts some space between herself and Junior. When Junior accuses Cindy of overreacting, she tells him that if he wants their affair to continue, he can’t be with anyone else.

In Wednesday’s episode, Junior tells Gina that he’s decided to end things with Maxine, and Cindy is delighted when she overhears their conversation – she has Junior all to herself again.

In the final trip to Walford next week, George gives Junior some relationship advice, with no idea that it’ll be applied to his affair with Cindy.

5) Harvey pushes himself too hard

In his efforts to make money for Maya (Bharti Patel), Harvey ends up pushing himself too hard as he takes fare after fare.

He stays up working all night, trying to raise as much as he can, leaving Jean (Gillian Wright) worried when he doesn’t come home.

The following day, he offers to pick up baby Charli from nursery, but in his exhausted state he ends up falling asleep in the hot car, with Charli in the back seat!

Thankfully, Jack (Scott Maslen) spots the pair in time and Charli is taken to hospital, and Harvey is beside himself that he nearly made a fatal mistake.

Jean has already been fed up with Harvey prioritising work over her, so this latest development leaves their relationship hanging by a thread. Will they be okay?

6) Ben is in a bad way

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is currently in prison in the US, and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Lexi (Isabella Brown) recently headed to the States to pay him a visit.

Next week, Kathy returns, where she informs Phil that his son is in a bad way. She reveals that Ian has remained in the US, where he’s trying to get Ben a better lawyer in preparation for his upcoming appeal.

She asks Phil if he’ll help out with the appeal – what will he say?

7) No. 1 is under new ownership

Also next week, Teddy reveals that he’s bought No. 1 Albert Square so that he, Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) can make a fresh start.

However, with No. 1 being the house where Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) killed Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) and Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White), it’s not long before Harry tactlessly jokes about what previously happened under the roof – to Chelsea!

Later, Teddy makes Harry apologise to Chelsea as he reminds his son that they need to start making friends in Walford, especially considering what they left behind.

In an attempt to do just that, he suggests that they invite the neighbours round for a housewarming party.

8) What are the new Mitchells hiding?

Teddy’s house party idea works wonders and he manages to win over Kim (Tameka Empson) and Chelsea as they agree to attend.

Teddy also reveals to Chelsea that he made his solicitor add a last-minute clause into the contract when he agreed to buy Gray’s house… but what is it?

Harry later informs Teddy that “you know who” has been snooping around their old neighbourhood to figure out where they’ve moved to.

Teddy promises that he has it under control – but it leaves us wondering just what Teddy and his sons are hiding…