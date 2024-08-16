Next week on Neighbours, Holly’s fling turns dangerous, Toadie and Melanie’s actions lead to peril, and as shots are fired, someone won’t survive.

The big week is finally here, as Neighbours heads to the outback for a dramatic week from which someone won’t come home. While plenty of the drama is being kept under wraps, here’s what we’re allowed to reveal:

1) Paul and Krista continue to investigate Tess

Tess (Anica Calida) and Heath (Ethan Panizza) arrived in Erinsborough with plans to embezzle funds they sold off some of the Sinclair family’s investments in Australia.

Last week, Tess was flustered by Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) return, and aimed to placate him by offering him the chance to buy back his share of Lassiters, giving him full control of the hotel for the first time in years.

While Paul tentatively gave the deal the green light, he suspected that there was more to Tess’s presence in Erinsborough, and agreed to work with Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) to get to the bottom of it.

Next week, Paul continues to string Tess along when she hands over the contract for the sale of Sincast Corp’s shares in the hotel.

Meanwhile, Tess gave Krista the task of organising a mystery shopper to check out the hotel and flag any issues. Next week, Krista discovers that the report from the expensive mystery shopping firm was bogus, and wonders whether Tess set her up.

She shares her suspicions with Paul, and he decides it’s time for a deep dive into their accounts, hoping to uncover what Tess and Heath are really up to.

2) Mackenzie discovers Holly’s fling

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) has been suspicious of Heath since she learnt that he was going by a new surname – Heath Royce.

Digging into his past, she discovered that ‘Heath Silverstone’ had previously been convicted of fraud, but he explained that he was an unwitting accomplice in a dodgy deal.

Next week, Mack continues her hunt for further intel on Heath. As Sadie (Emerald Chan) becomes increasingly uneasy, she blurts out that Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) has been seeing Heath in secret while also sleeping with Tess.

Mackenzie confronts Holly as she tries to save her friend from herself, but Holly gets her back up as she feels judged for what’s just a casual fling.

3) Heath whisks Holly away

As things heat up, Tess orders Heath to the remote Warrawee Station in the outback to confirm that a business there has been completely wound up.

Spotting an opportunity for some alone time with Holly, Heath invites her to come with him for a trip away to Mount Harper.

Still smarting after her confrontation with Mack, Holly keenly agrees, but tells Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she’s going on a trip away with a friend from housekeeping.

4) Heath threatens Mackenzie

Before they leave, Heath is confronted by Mackenzie, who reveals that she’s discovered that he grossly underplayed the extent of his involvement in the insurance fraud.

Heath had already warned Mack to back off, and he responds to her latest accusations with a menacing threat, leaving her shaken.

Oblivious to Heath’s darker side, Holly arrives at the outback homestead with Heath, and she’s delighted as she takes in the beauty of their surroundings.

Enjoying the chance to be free of Tess, Heath switches off his phone, and Holly happily follows suit…

5) Terese and Toadie drift apart

At the end of this week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) blew up at Terese (Rebecca Elmaloglou) after she turned up at one of his counselling sessions with Rhonda (Rebekah Robertson).

Toadie had told Terese that he wasn’t ready for them to have a couples counselling session. Terese planned to have a solo session of her own, but when she turned up at an inopportune time, Toadie got the wrong idea and thought she’d gone against his wishes.

Next week, Terese is hurt after Toadie’s explosive outburst, and feels further on the outer when he doesn’t come home to talk things through.

Needing to clear his head, Toadie finds himself by Sonya’s (Eve Morey) tree.

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) happens to walk by, and she gently checks in with her ex-husband, who lets his guard down and is grateful for her friendship.

6) Toadie and Melanie make a grave mistake

Later on, Mackenzie tells Toadie that Heath threatened her, and he resolves to give Heath a piece of his mind.

Seeing how fired up Toadie is, Melanie decides to accompany him as he heads to Heath’s house – after doing some conveyancing work for Heath, Toadie knows exactly where he lives.

When there’s nobody home, Toadie gently pushes the door to find the place unlocked. Letting themselves inside, he and Melanie stumble across Tess and Heath’s fake passports in their office, alongside damming evidence of their embezzlement scheme.

At that moment, Tess’s muscle-bound heavy Justin (Richard Sutherland) makes a sudden return, taking in the unexpected visitors…

7) Ramsay Street begins to worry

As night falls on Ramsay Street and Toadie still hasn’t come home, Terese begins to worry. When she learns from Mackenzie that he was spending time with Melanie, she fears that history may be repeating itself.

After an anxious night without word from her husband, Terese seeks out the Kennedys for advice, where she learns that Melanie didn’t come home last night either!

8) Heath distracts Holly

Deep in the outback, Heath distracts Holly from returning Mackenzie’s frantic phone calls, worried that she’ll diverge his threat.

Back in Erinsborough, Mackenzie’s concern grows when she finds evidence on social media that Holly is with a guy, and she’s convinced that it’s Heath.

Karl is also beside himself as the days go by without any word from his daughter.

Haz (Shiv Palekar), who has recently confessed that he’s considering selling Harold’s Cafe and eyeing up a return to a career in IT, suggests that he could hack into Holly’s phone and find out where she is.

Successfully doing so, he discovers that Holly is in Mount Harper. Mackenzie suggests that they catch the next flight out, adamant that something isn’t right.

9) Paul tries to confront Tess

In recent weeks, Krista had been preparing a pitch for Lassiters and Yorokobi to run a Melbourne Experiences Tour, but despite positive feedback, they were beaten to it by the rival Quill Group.

Next week, Paul discovers that Tess was behind the Quills’ surprise win. Going to her mansion to confront her, he’s just in time to see Tess bundling her suitcase into a car, before deliberately ignoring him and fleeing.

At the airport, Tess holds a boarding pass for a decoy flight to Honolulu, as she positions herself in line with the security cameras to ensure a watertight alibi.

In reality, she’s also catching a flight to the outback, ready for a tense confrontation with Heath…

Meanwhile, Krista explains that she’s reluctant to call Reese (Mischa Barton) for help, worried that her involvement will compromise her independence just as she’s built up her self-esteem.

After finding the confidence to call her sister, Krista reports back to Leo and Paul that Reece was completely unaware of the deal to sell Lassiters back to Paul – it seems Tess has gone rogue!

10) Blood is found at Heath’s mansion

Terese continues to worry about Toadie’s disappearance. Andrew (Lloyd Will) reluctantly suggests that Toadie and Melanie might be lying low on purpose, but Terese can’t believe that her husband would be unfaithful again.

When Paul finds a pig charm at Tess and Heath’s mansion, and Aaron (Matt Wilson) identifies it as Melanie’s, it becomes clear that the two have become caught up in a dangerous situation.

With so many unanswered questions, Paul does his best to comfort Terese.

As the mansion becomes a potential crime scene, the police make a chilling discovery – dried blood on the ground. As Terese’s worry escalates, does the blood belong to Toadie?

11) Mackenzie and Haz arrive in the outback

After jumping on the next flight, Mackenzie and Haz touch down in Mount Harper, determined to find Holly.

After receiving word from Krista that Tess bought a cattle station called Warrawee, the couple head for there, but soon find themselves lost in the outback.

12) Paul comforts Terese

As fear builds back on Ramsay Street over Toadie and Melanie’s whereabouts, Terese is grateful when Paul offers to stay with her.

Terese asks him why he’s been avoiding her since returning from the US, and Paul admits that he’s been trying to be respectful of her and Toadie.

Terese appreciates his sincerity, whilst glad that he’s around to support her when she needs it most.

13) Holly discovers the truth

Holly soon becomes unnerved by Heath’s increasingly erratic behaviour.

As she becomes certain that something’s going down, she snoops through his bag and finds a key, as well as a notebook recording the losses of various businesses, including Lassiters Erinsborough.

When Heath returns from the cattle station, Holly does her best to keep him onside, but now that she’s inching closer to the truth, it’s clear that Heath could turn at any moment…

14) Toadie and Melanie are held captive

Somewhere in the remote wilderness, Toadie and Melanie find themselves held captive in an abandoned building, their arms and legs bound to an old gas stove.

Will they be able to raise the alarm and escape?

15) Peril in the outback

In the final episode of next week, peril continues in the outback as the lives and loves of many a Ramsay Street resident will never be the same again.

Producers are keeping quiet on exactly what goes down, but we know that Toadie escapes captivity and runs through the remote wilderness in search of help.

Holly also learns the truth about Heath, and she has to think on her feet to stay out of danger.

Meanwhile, as things get out of hand, Heath shoots Mackenzie, leaving her life on the line.

Who will survive Neighbours: Death in the Outback Week, and who is about to say goodbye for good?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 19 th August (Episode 9096 / 193)

Toadie stumbles into danger.

Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit.

Mackenzie tries to protect a reckless Holly.

Tuesday 20 th August (Episode 9097 / 194)

Danger lurks for Holly.

The hunt for missing loved ones begins.

A shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worstWednesday 21st August (Episode 9098 / 195)

Mackenzie and Haz embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Holly plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Ramsay Street fears for their loved ones.

Thursday 22nd August (Episode 9099 /196)

A perilous ordeal changes lives forever.

Paul is handed an opportunity to play God.

One person meets a terrifying fate.

Monday 26th August (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th August (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th August (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th August (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

