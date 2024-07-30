New Home and Away promo sees Cash propose to Eden

A new Home and Away promo has revealed that Cash Newman proposes to Eden Fowler in upcoming episodes, but will she say yes?

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) had a difficult start to their relationship, but after both liking each other at separate times, and a brief spate of amnesia causing Eden to forget her feelings for Cash just as he was falling for her, they’ve been blissfully happy for the past two years.

Now, a new promo reveals that Cash is set to cement their relationship as he proposes to his girlfriend. However, much like when Tane (Ethan Browne) proposed to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), he doesn’t get the elated response he was hoping for, with Eden unsure if she’s ready to take the next step.

The promo begins with Cash and Eden kissing while on the ill-fated camping trip which brought the 2023 season of Home and Away to a close.

After a shot of Cash picking Eden up and carrying her into his house, we see him watching his girlfriend with awe as she performs a rendition of the song she wrote about their relationship.

Then, in new footage, we see the pair standing outside the Lyrik sharehouse, as Eden professes her love for her boyfriend.

“I love you, Cash Newman.”

In what seems to be a spur-of-the-moment decision, Cash replies with the last thing she was expecting.

“Marry me.”

It’s clear that Eden isn’t jumping for joy at Cash’s proposal, as she responds with a breathless “what?”

Later, back at the Lyrik house, Eden looks to the ground while Cash tells her that he meant what he said.

“I love you, I want to marry you.”

“No you don’t!” she responds, coldly.

At Salt, Cash fills his sister in on his surprise move.

“I proposed to Eden,” he tells Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

“What?” she replies, nearly as stunned as Eden herself. “How did it go?”

“Not good,” he answers with a disappointed shrug.

As the pair later meet back up on the beach, Cash isn’t ready to give up as he assures Eden, “I wanna spend forever with you.”

Eden turns to her long-time friend Remi (Adam Rowland) for advice, as he asks her: “So what are you gonna do?”

“I don’t know.”

“Will she say yes?” asks the promo’s voiceover.

While the promo leaves things ambiguous, we do know that Eden eventually agrees to marry Cash.

Earlier this year, Back to the Bay was lucky enough to witness the Home and Away cast and crew filming of an engagement party, as 12 of the younger cast members gathered at Palm Beach to film the joyous scenes.

While the gathering could have simply been another of Xander’s (Luke Van Os) fundraising efforts, as the day’s filming went on, whispers on set indicated that the gathering in question was in fact an engagement party, which we anticipated airing in August.

With numerous couples on set, including newly reunited Remi (Adam Rowland) and Bree (Juliet Godwin), new couple Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), and even ex-husband and wife Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), the celebrations could have been for any number of loved-up pairs.

However, after a closer look at our photos, only one of the women on set was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on the fourth finger of their left hand – Eden!

Cash and Eden first got together in September 2022. The pair had known each other prior to their separate arrivals in Summer Bay, with Eden and the rest of Lyrik being old friends of Flick’s.

Cash and Eden had hooked up once in the past, and as they both went through difficult times they decided to give in to temptation and relieve the sexual tension between them. Although it was only planned as a bit of clandestine fun, the pair soon admitted they had fallen for each other.

The idea of marriage hasn’t so far been on the cards, with the pair having had a bit of a wobble when Eden played an ill-thought-out prank on Cash following Tane and Flick’s wedding. When the pair returned home, a drunken Cash had jokingly placed the engagement ring he had bought for ex-girlfriend Jasmine (Sam Frost) on Eden’s finger.

However, when they woke up the next morning, Cash had no memory of the antics from the night before and was shocked when he saw the ring on Eden’s finger, thinking he had proposed.

Eden initially decided to go along with the idea for a laugh, but ended up being offended by Cash’s panicked reaction when she couldn’t get the ring off.

Now, as we approach the two year mark of their relationship, Cash is looking to reaffirm his commitment to Eden by proposing – how much convincing will it take for her to give him the answer he’s longing for?

A proposal isn’t the only shock in store for Eden in the next few weeks, as her and Levi’s sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is set to arrive in Summer Bay.

Abigail Fowler is described as “energetic, sassy, headstrong and a bit stubborn,” but while she appears confident on the surface, she’s hiding a more complex backstory which will be gradually revealed.

Until last year, Eden’s backstory had been relatively unknown, other than the fact that she grew up in a funeral home. When we met Levi in November, it was only then that we learned that Eden had been estranged from him ever since their father had an affair whilst they were in their teens.

Eden and Levi’s father had moved out of the family home, and Levi going to live with him was seen by Eden as him taking sides. As a result she had not spoken to her brother for around 15 years.

There have only been passing references to Levi and Eden having another sister however, with nothing yet known about the third and final Fowler sibling until now.

Her arrival comes shortly after Levi and Eden’s father James “Jimmy” Fowler (Aaron Jeffery) made an unexpected appearance in the bay a couple of weeks ago.

While Levi and his dad still have a close relationship, Eden was furious by Jimmy’s arrival in the bay and still refuses to build bridges with the man she sees as destroying their family years earlier.

Cash’s proposal is expected to air on Thursday 1st August in Australia, and on Thursday 19th September in the UK.

Here’s the full spoilers for upcoming Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 31st July (Episode 8317)

Xander gets the wrong idea. Felicity is heartbroken. Leah tries to save her friend.

Thursday 1st August (Episodes 8318)

Mali is racked with guilt. Irene throws a disaster dinner party. John is at his wits’ end.

Perri struggles on his special day. Irene burns bridges. John tries to save his best friend.

Perri is not on board with Tane’s pity party. Cash makes a shocking move.

Monday 5th August (Episode 8321)

Eden’s friends push her in the right direction. Mackenzie gives Mali a talking to. Perri is ready to run.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 8322)

Tane’s words help Perri heal. Dana’s lies grow in number. Irene hits rock-bottom.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 8323)

Dana’s big mouth gets her in trouble. Bree offers gentle wisdom. Irene is caught red-handed.