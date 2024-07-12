Next week on Neighbours, Byron makes a reckless move to protect his investment, Aaron hides his connection to Logan, and Wendy is caught out.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 15th to Thursday 18th July.

1) Awkwardness lingers for Nicolette and Kiri

This week saw Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) come face to face for the first time since their breakup, as both of them put in bids to invest in Leo’s (Tim Kano) vineyard.

While things started off awkwardly, the two soon began throwing each other longing glances as it became clear that both wanted to make amends.

They finally had it out, with Kiri admitting that she was still angry that their relationship ended thanks to Nicolette’s attempts to seduce Sasha (Sunny S. Walia), the leader of Kiri’s church.

Nicolette confessed that somewhere along the line, both she and Sasha had developed feelings for each other, leaving Kiri stunned by the betrayal.

Next week, Nicolette becomes jealous when she finds Kiri bonding with other queer women in the neighbourhood. It’s clear Nic still has feelings for her ex, but will she build up the courage to tell her?

2) Byron makes a ruthless move

Kiri admits to Leo that she thinks working with Nicolette may be too complicated after all.

Last week saw Leo agree to accept investment from Nicolette, Kiri and Byron (Xavier Molyneux), but only after a trial to see if they could all work together seamlessly.

Yet he’s not upset by Kiri’s bombshell, as he reveals that he’s found a wealthy venture capitalist who may step in instead, admitting that it would be a much simpler solution.

When Byron and Nicolette learn that they’re about to lose their business opportunity to this new investor, they’re deeply disappointed.

Later, when Byron is alone at the vineyard, a call comes through from Leo’s potential investor. In the spur of the moment, Byron makes a ruthless move as he tells the investor that Leo has changed his mind and that the opportunity is no longer available!

As the call ends, Byron can’t even process his impulsive actions before a shocked Krista (Majella Davis) appears behind him – what has he done?

3) Toadie’s exes come back to haunt him

This week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was struck by a feeling of déjà vu as he worked to repair the collapsed room of the sunroom in his old house, No. 30.

Next week, as he continues to work on the repairs, a song that reminds him of Sonya comes on, causing him to become overwhelmed with emotion.

By a weird coincidence, a postcard from his first wife Dee also arrives at the house soon after.

Toadie confides in Karl (Alan Fletcher) about the strange timing of the reminders of his ex-wife, and Karl suggests he talk to his current wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about how he’s feeling.

While Toadie decides to tell Terese about the postcard from Dee, he stops short of sharing the full story, hiding the true extent of his discomfort.

4) Jane and Mike make a life-changing decision

The final episode of this week saw Jane (Annie Jones) come to a heartbreaking conclusion – she has to break up with fiancé Mike (Guy Pearce).

In next Monday’s episode, with the distance between the pair growing too much for Jane to take, she’s reached the point where she can’t ignore it.

Calling Mike, the pair reach a life-changing decision. Is this finally goodbye?

5) Krista gets caught up in Byron’s lie

Krista is outraged after overhearing Byron lying to Leo’s investor. She urges Byron to fix the mess, but when Byron is unable to, he begs Krista to keep quiet, insisting that the truth will leave Leo with no option to save the business.

With no other choice, Krista is forced to lie to Leo as she reveals that his venture capitalist is out.

Devastated, Leo reverts to his initial co-investment trial with Kiri, Nicolette and Byron. While Nic is relieved that they still have a chance, she realises that everything now hinges on her and Kiri fixing their rift.

6) Kiri and Sasha reconnect

Drawn back to her old church, Kiri finds herself running into Sasha, the church leader who caused her and Nicolette to split in the two years we were away from Erinsborough following Neighbours’ cancellation.

The unexpected encounter with Sasha leads the pair to clear the air, though Kiri is shocked to learn that her former church is being shut down due to a lack of funding.

Kiri asks Sasha to confirm Nicolette’s revelation that there was a mutual attraction between him and Nicolette, but Sasha urges her to seek answers from Nic instead.

This prompts Kiri and Nicolette to talk openly, and Nicolette explains the immense connection she momentarily felt for Sasha, but firmly assures her that the fleeting attraction hasn’t changed the fact that she’s a lesbian.

After hearing that Kiri’s beloved church is closing, Nicolette gets an idea which could make things right with Kiri and save their vineyard partnership…

7) Wendy parties on

This week, Wendy’s (Candice Leask) new friend Parker (Gaz Dutlow) invited her to a traffic light party, and it became clear that Parker and her friends think Wendy is single.

Next week, Wendy is in a pickle when Parker reports that they’ve had to scrap the venue for the party, and asks if they can host it at Wendy’s place instead.

Cara (Sara West) warns her that it’s a bad idea, but Wendy’s newfound party animal side wins out. After managing to get Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) out of the house, Wendy gleefully lets Parker know that her ‘housemates’ are on board – the party at No. 26 is good to go.

8) Aaron hides his secret visits

Nicolette and Leo are worried about Aaron (Matt Wilson) after this week’s revelation that Logan (Matthew Backer) is actually an old uni mate of David’s who became so obsessed with him that David had to get the university involved.

Aaron insists he’s fine; he’s already put the whole thing behind him. However, he’s actually covering a secret – his interactions with Logan are far from over!

Aaron pays Logan a secret visit and the pair regale each other with stories of David’s life, bonding over their shared grief and love for him.

After an emotional day connecting over David, Aaron tells Logan that he doesn’t want him to go. The pair find themselves in a steamy kiss that neither of them hold back from…

9) Logan says goodbye

Melanie soon rumbles Aaron as she spots him and Logan together, but she gets the wrong idea and accuses Logan of continuing to harass her friend.

She’s stunned when Aaron comes to Logan’s defence, and is utterly thrown to realise that things between the two men have taken a romantic turn.

Mel joins forces with Nicolette to confront Logan and demand he back off. After some harsh truths from Nic, Logan finally understands how inappropriate the relationship is, and he makes the difficult choice to end things.

Despite Aaron’s pleas, Logan leaves town, and Aaron’s life, for good.

10) Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri

In an effort to raise money to fix the roof of Kiri’s church, Nicolette enlists the help of Terese, Toadie and Haz (Shiv Palekar) to organise an impromptu second-hand furniture sale.

Just as the sale is taking off, Fake Paul, aka Lassiters’ interim manager Brett (Brad Angel), revokes permission and tries to shut it down.

Nicolette confronts him, passionately making her case for the importance of saving the church, just as Kiri arrives.

Kiri had no idea what Nicolette was doing, and she’s stunned to realise the lengths her former flame has gone to in order to help such an important cause.

11) Wendy is caught out

With Andrew on a fishing trip and Sadie at a music festival, Wendy is free to get the party started in the garden of No. 26.

She’s grateful when Parker and Quinn (Louis Lè) arrive early to help her set up, but she remains oblivious to Quinn’s fast-growing attraction to her.

When the party kicks off and the garden fills with far more people than planned, a stressed Wendy struggles to enjoy it, until Quinn urges her to join in the fun and let Wild Wendy loose.

Yet, predictably, both Andrew and Sadie find their plans cancelled, meaning they return home early to discover Wild Wendy’s house party in full swing.

Suddenly, Wendy’s secret lie and her real life come face to face!

Thankfully, while Wendy goes into damage control, Andrew is amused by the situation, especially when Wendy reveals that her classmates think she’s much younger.

Sadie, meanwhile, is just happy that her mum has found some friends. However, neither of them realise the full extent of Wendy’s double life – her friends believed her to be single and childless!

12) JJ reveals all

JJ (Riley Bryant) faces more emotional torture next week as he’s forced to join Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Dex (Marley Williams) on a trip to Melbourne’s Luna Park.

Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) market it as a distraction as JJ waits to hear whether he’ll be allowed to return to Erinsborough High, but it just means more torture as he watches his brother cosy up to Nell.

Cara and Remi soon report the good news that he’s being allowed to return to school, which causes JJ to lighten up and enjoy spending time with Nell.

When Dex pushes for more romantic advice, JJ refuses – he’s done with helping the competition! Instead, he finally snaps and admits that he’s into Nell, much to Dex’s shock.

13) Susan is work-zoned

This week saw Susan (Jackie Woodburne) drop hints to get Karl into bed, but the poor overworked doc had no idea.

Next week, Susan suggests some alone time with Karl, but he still doesn’t take the hint and instead takes Melanie up on some free movie tickets. Owch.

Susan talks to Terese about her growing frustrations, only for her new boss to suggest that she’s being ‘work-zoned’: she and Karl are spending so much time together at work that he’s starting to see her as a colleague.

Can Susan get her husband to fall back in lust with her?

14) Toadie faces a hard decision

As Toadie continues to be haunted by memories of his past wives, he gets a call from the agent who looks after Sonya’s Nursery.

Meeting Rhett on site, Toadie discovers that the place has fallen into disrepair. The agent reveals that the tenants have pulled out and the nursery is no longer a viable business, with too much competition from bigger garden centres in the area.

Toadie is faced with the possibility of having to close Sonya’s nursery for good.

Later, as Toadie helps Cara with the next stage of the sunroom rebuild, she suggests that the space could do with something vintage for character, and Toadie thinks he has the perfect solution…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 15th July (Episode 9076 / 173)

Jane and Mike reach a life-changing decision.

Byron fights for his dream.

Toadie is troubled by reminders of his past.

Tuesday 16th July (Episode 9077 / 174)

Krista’s loyalties are tested.

Wendy takes a big gamble.

Aaron hides a controversial secret.

Wednesday 17th July (Episode 9078 / 175)

Melanie is troubled by Aaron’s frame of mind.

Nicolette goes all out to help Kiri.

Wendy plays with fire to maintain her secret life.

Thursday 18th July (Episode 9079 / 176)

Wendy deals with the aftermath of being busted.

JJ plays unwilling third wheel to Dex and Nell.

Toadie is faced with a hard decision.

Susan tries to romance a clueless Karl.

Monday 22nd July (Episode 9080 / 177)

Wendy’s lies come back to bite her.

A chasm opens between JJ and Dex.

Toadie struggles to move on from the past.

Susan finds herself in a compromising position.

Tuesday 23rd July (Episode 9081 / 178)

Wendy and Cara face the fallout of their lies.

Krista flirts with catastrophe.

Nicolette is offered an olive branch.

Wednesday 24th July (Episode 9082 / 179)

Leo is given hope for the future.

Krista buckles under the pressure.

Mackenzie’s success tests her loyalties.

Thursday 25th July (Episode 9083 / 180)

Byron is crushed by the consequences of his actions.

Krista has a breakthrough with Tess.

Nicolette finally speaks her truth.

Toadie continues to feel off-kilter.