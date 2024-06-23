Next week on EastEnders, the Mitchells implode as Stevie’s secret family arrive in Walford, Phil tries to solve Will’s blackmail ordeal, and Jean discovers something shocking about Maya.

The football means that EastEnders airs Tuesday to Friday next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday it airs at 7:30pm on BBC Two, on Thursday it’s on at 7:30pm on BBC One, and on Friday it’s on at 7pm on BBC One.

1) Stevie comes under suspicion

Stevie (Alan Ford) recently found out that Will (Freddie Phillips) is being blackmailed by Kyle, when he caught the teenager rooting through Honey’s (Emma Barton) purse for cash.

Sympathising with his grandson, he turned to Mo (Laila Morse) and the pair hatched a plan to sell stolen goods at the market to raise the money that Will needs.

They were quickly shut down by Honey and Billy (Perry Fenwick), putting an end to their dodgy plan. At the end of this week, as Lola’s fundraiser got underway, Mo and Stevie entertained the Walford residents with a magic show, while Praya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Jay (Jamie Borthwick) performed musical numbers.

As the night drew to a close, the residents were left shocked when they discovered that all of the money raised had been stolen.

As we return to Albert Square next week, Stevie is under suspicion, with Billy and the rest of the Mitchell clan believing that he’s to blame for the heartless theft.

2) Stevie confronts Will

Determined to clear his name, Stevie sets about trying to find the real culprit. He immediately suspects Will is to blame and confronts him at the café, but the teen tries to throw him off the scent.

At the Queen Vic, when Phil (Steve McFadden) expresses his opinion that Stevie is to blame, Will defends his granddad. When Phil refuses to believe that he’s innocent, Will storms off.

Stevie remains suspicious and follows Will back home, where he confronts him again, urging him to come clean about the theft.

When Will refuses to do so, Stevie loses his temper, and in the spur of the moment, Will ends up knocking Steve over before fleeing.

Stevie is left alone in the house, collapsed on the floor.

3) Stevie finds himself in hospital

After Will leaves Stevie alone, Phil becomes suspicious when he sees Will rushing from the flat.

Phil comes to the rescue as he goes to investigate, finding Stevie unconscious on the floor of the flat. He calls an ambulance and Stevie is taken to Walford General to be checked over.

As Phil and Will endure a nervous wait at the hospital, Phil demands an explanation.

Will confesses that he’s being blackmailed, and Phil makes the decision to confront Kyle – will a scare from Walford’s hardest geezer spell the end to Will’s problems?

Thankfully, Stevie has nothing more than a concussion, leaving the Mitchells relieved… but a much bigger shock is in store for the family.

4) Another Mitchell family arrives

Last week, at the Father’s Day fishing event, Billy was concerned when Stevie called him by the wrong name. While he wondered whether his father’s health was suffering, we’re about to discover that Stevie has been harbouring a much bigger secret – a whole other family of Mitchells.

Just as Stevie is reassured by the doctors that he’ll be fine, three new faces arrive on the square in search of him – Harry (Elijah Holloway), Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

5) The Mitchells implode

With Stevie’s secret on the cusp of being revealed, Billy tells his dad that he still wants nothing to do with him, despite his health scare.

Will apologises to Stevie for landing him in hospital, but they’re interrupted by the arrival of Teddy, Stevie’s secret son.

A panicked Stevie is forced to lie about Will’s identity and where he’s been.

However, Teddy can smell a rat, and as Will and Billy head back to Albert Square, Teddy follows them.

Back on Albert Square, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) later texts Billy to let him know that Will is at the Queen Vic with a man she doesn’t recognise.

As Billy and co head to the pub, things get tense when Teddy can’t explain himself. As it looks like a fight is about to kick off, Stevie is forced to reveal to Billy that the mystery man is his brother!

Billy is obviously in shock at his father’s actions, and as tempers spiral, it’s clear that Stevie has a lot of explaining to do.

6) The new Mitchells get settled in

With three new Mitchells on Albert Square, things are going to get pretty cosy.

Teddy demands to know who put his father in hospital. Meanwhile, as Harry heads to Mitchell’s Autos in search of answers, he bumps into Penny (Kitty Castledine) and starts getting to know her.

Barney, the youngest of the new arrivals, meets Avani (Aaliyah James) who’s keen to fill him in on the goings on in Walford.

With Billy feeling overwhelmed by everything, he scarpers, leaving Phil alone with Teddy – it’s time for a tense conversation.

7) Phil is confronted

It seems Phil has kept to his word and confronted Will’s blackmailer Kyle, as Thursday’s trip to the square sees the arrival of Kyle’s father Kevin.

He confronts Phil and accuses him of terrorising his child.

Will Phil keep his cool?

8) Jean’s Maya suspicions grow

The Mitchells are certainly dominating things on EastEnders next week, but it’s not the only drama on the square.

Harvey (Ross Boatman) has been growing closer to new friend Maya (Bharti Patel) in recent weeks, but she’s taken an interest in his son Aaron, who is currently behind bars for his involvement in a far-right plot.

Last week saw Harvey admit his son’s crimes to Maya, telling her that he was the one who called the police on Aaron. While Maya seemed impressed by Harvey’s actions, she was shocked when he told her that he still loved his son.

Next week, Jean (Gillian Wright) becomes jealous when Harvey invites Maya to the Vic to watch the England game. As the match progresses, Maya gets a headache, so Harvey suggests that they head to No. 31 to carry on watching it there.

At the Slater house, Maya is on her best behaviour as she tries to impress Jean (Gillian Wright), who’s suspicious of her, and her friendly demeanour seems to be winning Jean round.

However, when Maya takes a while making a round of tea, Jean goes to check on her, and is shocked by what she finds…

With fans speculating that Maya Hussain is the wife of a taxi driver named Mr Hussain who was one of Aaron’s previous victims, just what does Maya want with Harry?

9) Nugget pushes things too far

Also next week, Sharon (Letitia Dean) convinces Zack (James Farrar) to get involved in the upcoming youth boxing tournament, and Zach tries to convince Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) to compete.

Nugget and Denzel (Jaden Ladega) have been taking steroids to help with their training over the past few months. Now that they’ve got a tournament to prepare for, Nugget asks Denzel whether they should increase the dosage.

Denzel says no, but it’s not long before Nugget begins to feel dizzy – are the pills having a bad effect on him?

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) is already growing suspicious of the pair, and he encourages Nugget to open up to him, while advising him not to ‘take shortcuts’ with his training.

Later in the week, Zack becomes suspicious too, when he notes Nugget’s odd behaviour at the tournament’s weigh-in.

Nugget isn’t feeling well, and when Zack tells him that he can’t do his weigh-in that day, Nugget gets angry.

Zach tells Ravi that he thinks the pair are using steroids, but Ravi refuses to listen. However, Zach decides to give Nugget a reminder of his own not to take shortcuts.

Will Nugget listen?

10) Yolande gets some good news

This week saw Yolande (Angela Wynter) finally report Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) to the police after he placed his hand around her waist at Jordan’s baptism.

Yolande ran out of the church during the ceremony after shouting at Pastor Clayton, and her family finally learnt the truth about her abuse.

Sadly, next week sees Yolande left reeling when it’s revealed that there isn’t enough evidence to press charges.

Thankfully, Levi (Mark Akintimehin) returns to Albert Square with some good news. Recent weeks saw Yolande knocked for six when she learnt that Levi had left town, but his return sees him reveal that he’s tracked down a woman named Delia Bennett (Llewella Gideon), who accused Pastor Clayton of a similar offence a number of years back.

Levi encourages Yolande to speak with Delia and suggests the pair go to the police together. Is there finally light at the end of the tunnel?

11) Freddie gets romantic

Also this week, as Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) plans a romantic date for Anna (Kimara-Mai Petit), Freddie (Bobby Brazier) steps in to help.

However, with Anna and Freddie having previously had a one-night stand, how will Anna react when she finds out that Freddie was the one behind Bobby’s latest romantic act?

With Bobby set to depart Albert Square later in the year, is he setting himself up for heartbreak?

12) Cindy and Junior’s spark re-ignites

Talking of romance, when Cindy (Michelle Collins) gives Junior (Micah Balfour) some advice after his son Xavier (Chase Dean-Williams) skips their planned phone call, it’s clear that there’s still a spark between them.