Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Alf saves the day when John gets stage fright before his big TV debut, while one of the Lyrik crew finally lands themself a job.

Celebs are abound in Summer Bay next week, as production begins on Stevie Marlow’s (Catherine Van-Davies) new rom-com movie All Our Tomorrows.

Wishing to keep Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) on as her personal security, despite his not wanting to leave Summer Bay, Stevie instead convinced director Nelson (Mahesh Jadu) to relocate the filming of the movie to the seaside town.

Although the producers were initially against the move, pointing out that they’d already built a mountain cabin set, Stevie pledging to pay the relocation fees out of her own pocket soon changed their minds.

Surf club president Alf (Ray Meagher) wasn’t too keen on the prospect of Hollywood heading to Summer Bay either, but Nelson’s promise of a $50,000 fee saw club manager John (Shane Withington) swiftly accept the offer behind Alf’s back.

Next week, if Hollywood being in town wasn’t enough, the residents are excited to learn that the Sunrise crew are heading to Summer Bay to interview Stevie.

For UK folk who are none-the-wiser, Sunrise is the Seven Network’s breakfast show that broadcasts across Australia every weekday morning, hosted by Natalie Barr and former Olympic sprinter Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington.

With John still hanging off Nelson as he offers his assistance any way he can, Nelson asks if he’d be willing to sign a release form—they want to begin Stevie’s interview by having John drive her onto the beach in the surf club’s Can-Am buggy.

John is stunned, and Marilyn (Emily Symons) goes to ring Jett (Will McDonald) to tell him that his dad is going to be on national television.

John spends the rest of the day telling people to be sure to tune in the next morning, but when the day finally dawns for JP’s 15 minutes of fame… he’s nowhere to be seen!

Alf is confused, as his Stevie who is reassured by Cash that John won’t let her down.

As Alf goes to investigate, he finds John in the surf club office in a panic as he attempts to go through some rehearsed words. John’s managed to psych himself up so much that he has stage fright!

With only minutes to go until the live broadcast, Alf is forced to step in and drive Stevie down to the beach.

Stevie realises that Alf must be wishing he was anywhere else right now as they await their cue, but the two end up sharing a touching moment when they realise that they actually have a mutual interest in fishing.

It’s plain to see for Alf that Stevie has worked hard to where she’s got today, and she’s grateful for his kind words.

Dana (Ally Harris) is among the residents tuning in as Natalie Barr introduces the segment from the Sunrise studios, crossing live to Shirvo in Summer Bay as Alf and Stevie make their entrance.

Stevie’s quick to introduce Alf to the viewers as her “new fishing buddy”, with Shirvo commenting that he has quite the fan.

“The feeling’s mutual,” Alf replies.

As the interview goes on, Stevie is momentarily thrown when Shirvo brings up the subject of her stalker, Sydney Wickham (Joshua McElroy). Sydney is currently on remand after attempting to attack Stevie during a fan meet and greet.

Stevie admits that it was a tough time, but now that he’s behind bars she can move on with her life.

After the interview draws to a close, Alf is able to play chauffeur again to Shirvo as he asks for a lift back up to the club.

Meanwhile, a saddened John sits alone in the office as he receives a text from Jett, who had organised a watch party with his mates, asking where he was. Poor old JP!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, the foundations of Lyrik’s share house are shaken when one of the residents becomes employed!

With the band having performed their first gig of the year as a foursome, at ‘manager’ Justin’s (James Stewart) wedding to Leah (Ada Nicodemou), the group are now on another enforced break after lead singer Theo (Matt Evans) needed time out for his mental health.

Whilst Remi (Adam Rowland) is occupying himself romancing movie star Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), and Eden has been busy throwing daggers at brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) and his lover Mackenzie (Emily Weir), Kirby is finding herself at a loose end.

Although Kirby is at least trying to be productive by using the downtime to write new songs, her muse seems to have taken a leave of absence. Bored in the diner, Kirby risks the wrath of Stewart when she looks over Alf’s (Ray Meagher) shoulder and gives him the answer to his crossword clue.

“Haven’t you got somewhere else to be?” Alf grumbles.

“Apparently not,” Kirby sighs as she sits down with yet another coffee.

Meanwhile, Mali (Kyle Shilling) is becoming snowed under with board orders. After encountering Stevie at the board shop as she admired his handiwork last week, Mali was thrilled when she offered to post a pic on her socials.

Stevie’s pic certainly had the desired effect and more, and whilst Mali is extremely grateful for the boost, it has somewhat overwhelmed his one-person business.

The closure of the beach for the Sunrise interview throws Mali out of balance further, realising that he’ll have to cancel his early-morning surfing class. He cannot simply reschedule as it’s his busiest class, full of people who wish to get in a surf before work.

Mali offloads to girlfriend Rose, who subsequently mentions it to Roo (Georgie Parker).

When Roo later calls into the diner and tells Alf that Mali is struggling, Justin (James Stewart) is in the midst of asking Kirby how her songwriting is going.

“Are you at a loose end?” Roo asks when she hears that things aren’t going too well.

“Too right she is,” chuckles Alf.

In that moment, Roo has a flash of inspiration and drags Kirby down to the surf club, where she introduces her to Mali.

The two point out they have met each other once or twice before, but that’s not the point, Roo knows they’re both struggling at the moment and with Kirby being an excellent surfer perhaps the two could have a little chat…

As Roo leaves the club with a self-satisfied grin, has she just solved Mali and Kirby’s problems?

Monday 24th June (Episode 8256)

Theo feels the pressure from Justin. Will Tane’s jealousy jeopardise his case?

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 8257)

Mali’s overworked and under pressure. Mackenzie and Levi are shunned. Will Tane accept help?

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 8258)

Nelson charms Bree. Mackenzie and Levi face the fallout of the affair. Mali and Kirby establish ground rules.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 8259)

Remi and Bree navigate new loves. John encounters stage fright before his TV debut. Is Dana crowding Xander?

Friday 28th June (Episode 8260)

Remi calls time on his new fling. Cash makes space for both women in his life. Harper looks out for her sister.