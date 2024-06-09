Next week on EastEnders, Reiss’s plot to get more money is exposed, Sharon decides to attend Keanu’s funeral, Linda drowns her sorrows as Father’s Day looms, and Yolande hits a dead end.

1) Bianca catches Reiss out

Next week, Reiss (Jonny Freeman) does his best to support Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) after last week’s heartbreaking scenes, in which Sonia discover that she wasn’t pregnant after all. She had a blighted ovum, meaning the egg had not developed into an embryo.

Sonya was left devastated and is still reeling as we return to Walford next week. However, Reiss forced to put his concerns for his partner to one side, as he becomes overwhelmed by his own money worries.

Last week, he lost a major client, and now the money has run out – yet he’s already agreed to try IVF with Sonia a second time.

Desperate, he approaches Kat (Jessie Wallace) and claims that she didn’t pay her February tax bill… but he soon regrets his lie as he’s reminded that Kat isn’t a woman to be messed with.

Bianca (Patsy Palmer) becomes suspicious of Reiss’s odd demeanour, and after chatting to Kat and Jay (Jamie Borthwick), she decides to follow him.

As Reiss heads off to Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) care home, Bianca is in hot persuit, hoping to get to the bottom of things. There, she overhears him asking ex-wife Debbie for permission to borrow more money.

Viewers will know that Reiss previously stole money from his ex-wife – who is believed to still be unable to communicate following a stroke – to fund the initial IVF treatment for him and Sonia. He told Sonia that it was money he’d forgotten about, but in reality he’d dipped into Debbie’s life savings.

Now, he’s back for more, but this time he gets caught out. When Reiss discovers that Bianca has overheard the conversation, he’s mortified as he realises that she’s uncovered his secret.

The following day, Bianca gives Reiss an ultimatum. She’s not planning on staying quiet, and warns him that if he doesn’t tell Sonia the truth, she will.

Will Reiss manage to convince Bianca to keep his secret, or could the bombshell spell the end of his and Sonia’s relationship?

2) Father’s Day looms

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Linda (Kellie Bright) is struggling. It’s the second one she’ll be facing without Mick (Danny Dyer), and with celebrations set to take place at the Queen Vic, there’ll be no avoiding it.

Elsewhere, Stevie (Alan Ford) makes plans for the residents of Walford to enjoy a special Father’s Day fishing trip, and later in the week he tries to rope more people into his plan.

4) Linda drowns her sorrows

Six months after Keanu (Danny Walters) died at the hands of ‘The 6’, it’s finally time for his funeral.

As expected, the ladies of Walford are a little bit tense as the day rolls around. When Bernie (Clair Norris) asks to host Keanu’s wake in The Vic, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) happily agrees, and Linda can’t say a thing.

Unable to cope, she heads upstairs to drown her sorrows. When she’s interrupted by Johnny (Charlie Suff), she lies and tells him that she’s going to find Sharon (Letitia Dean) and let her know about the funeral.

Later on, Sharon and Johnny are shocked to find Linda intoxicated in the barrel store underneath the pub, and set about trying to sober her up as they put her to bed.

3) Sharon books Linda into an AA meeting

After finding Linda drunk in the Vic’s cellar, Sharon books her friend into an AA meeting in the hope it’ll get her back on the straight and narrow.

Sharon urges Linda to stay quiet in the meeting and just learn from it, but ever-vocal Linda has other ideas…

What will she say?

4) Sharon decides to attend the funeral

Despite her AA meeting, Linda continues to struggle as the final preparations are underway for Keanu’s funeral and wake.

She offers to help Sharon tell Albie (Arthur Gentleman) about Keanu, but Sharon insists that she’ll do it alone.

For the first three years of his life, Albie was believed to be Keanu’s son, the result of an affair between Sharon and Keanu, but it was later revealed that his dad was actually Sharon’s then-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Early in the week, Phil asks Sharon for more access to his son as he continues to try and build a bond.

After taking some advice from Martin (James Bye), Sharon finally opens up to Albie about Keanu’s death.

Later, after a gesture from Ollie (Harry Farr) leaves her touched, she decides to attend Keanu’s funeral the following day, for Albie’s sake.

In Thursday’s episode, Sharon is forced to fight her corner as she attempts to attend the funeral.

While it’s unclear whether she’ll get her wish, her friends Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Linda later rally around and organise a private memorial for her to attend at The Arches, so she can finally say goodbye.

5) Ian starts a new fitness regime

Also next week, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) starts a new fitness regime as Cindy sends him to the Boxing Den along with Peter (Thomas Law).

When Peter leaves the gym to see Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), it’s on Junior (Chris Clenshaw) to put Ian through his paces. Sadly, that doesn’t go well, and Ian finds himself injured.

After Ian returns home, Cindy orders Junior out, blaming him for Ian’s injury, but she’s later forced to head back to the gym and issue an apology when she realises he wasn’t totally to blame.

Later, Cindy tries to seduce Ian.

5) Kim and Howie return

Yolande (Angela Wynter) and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) return home next week, and are immediately confronted by Kim (Tameka Empson), who is angry at them for leaving Denzel (Jaden Ladega) alone.

Kim and Howie (Delroy Atkinson) had returned the previous day and interrupted Denzel’s latest houseparty, where he and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) had invited a bunch of friends from the gym back to the house.

Following his return, Howie struggles to reconnect with his son.

Chelsea covers for Denzel as his parents interrogate him after the party. However, she later becomes suspicious of his odd behaviour – with no idea that he’s secretly using steroids to help him at the gym.

6) Yolande reaches a dead end

Soon after, Yolande starts to worry about the lack of communication from Levi (Mark Akintimehin), and Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) is forced to explain that he’s left Walford.

Yolande opened up to Levi earlier this year about her abuse at the hands of Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), and Levi promised to investigate.

With his sudden disappearance from Walford, has Yolande’s search for justice come to an abrupt end?

However, there is some good news in store for her and Patrick, when Chelsea asks them to be Jordan’s godparents.

7) Denise tells Kim about her breakdown

Finally, next week sees Denise open up to Kim about her recent breakdown, which began after her involvement in Keanu’s death last year.

Despite turning to her sister, Denise won’t go into the reasons behind her breakdown – but will she eventually open up?

EastEnders airs on BBC One, Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm, with episodes dropping on iPlayer at 6am the same day.