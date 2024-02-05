This week on Neighbours, everyone has different reactions to David’s death, as Aaron gets angry, Chelsea senses an opportunity, and Terese and Toadie comfort their exes.

It’s the day after David’s tragic death at the remote holiday resort, and Ramsay Street’s residents do what they know best as they rally around to help.

Nicolette (Charlotte Monson) busies herself as she tries to avoid falling apart, but all Aaron (Matt Wilson) can do is simmer quietly, still unable to believe that David chose Eden’s (Costa D’Angelo) life over his own.

Wendy (Candice Leask) tries to reassure him that David died a hero, but Aaron coldly retorts that there was nothing heroic about David choosing to leave their family.

Later, he opens up to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), for whom the situation has resurfaced her grief over her ex-husband Hendrix (Ben Turland).

Aaron’s fury comes out as he tells Mackenzie how he can’t believe that David chose to save Eden’s life over staying with him and Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) – he’d have preferred that David grapple with more guilt and be alive, than have absolution and be dead.

Aaron is grateful when Mackenzie reveals that she too felt angry when grieving Hendrix, and as Aaron expresses his fear of trying to live a life without his husband, all Mackenzie can do is cry with him.

Over at Lassiters, and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) goes on the care offensive with Paul (Stefan Dennis), as he battles with having lost another child.

Toadie is thrown when Terese tells him that she’ll be staying longer with Paul, and he decides to extend his own care to Melanie. He knows that Eden’s involvement in David’s death will be upsetting her, and he tells her that he’s just across the road if she needs to talk.

The pair later spend the night together at No. 28, leading to a tense showdown between Terese and Melanie. More on that here…

Leo (Tim Kano), meanwhile, opens up to Krista (Majella Davis) on the loss of his twin brother. Fuelled by anger, Krista pays Eden a visit under police guard and, as she reveals to him the news of David’s death, she makes it clear that he’ll never be part of her baby’s life – he’ll be too busy rotting in jail.

However, there’s still the mystery of how Eden even found out that Krista was pregnant with his child.

Eden claims that he followed Krista from her hotel and overheard Leo and Krista discussing the pregnancy on their bush walk, but the pair quickly assert that Eden was lying – they only talked about the pregnancy at the holiday house, they didn’t mention it on the walk.

Paul later pays Eden a visit of his own and vows that he’ll never be safe again, in jail or out. He later turns his anger to Krista as he tells her that David would still be alive if she hadn’t dragged Eden into their lives.

Krista is full of self-loathing and thinks Paul is right – would David be dead if she’d never come into their lives? Later, Aaron reveals that he feels the same way as Paul, believing Krista is as responsible for David’s death as Eden is.

However, Paul continues to battle demons of his own – has he played an unexpected part in his son’s death?

Chelsea (Viva Bianca), who was there when Paul learnt the news of Davis death, uses her grief to her advantage as she convinces Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West) to let her extend her stay in Erinsborough.

However, when Remi informs her that Paul may not be as financially secure as he makes out, she begins to doubt her plan, and comes up with an idea to find out the truth.

Later, Paul appreciates the care that Chelsea is directing his way as she continues to place herself in his orbit.

Yet when Paul defends Chelsea’s involvement in David’s funeral planning, Leo unleashes on Chelsea to take her gold-digging elsewhere.

At the sharehouse, Haz (Shiv Palekar) does his best to keep Mackenzie’s mind off David and Hendrix, but finds himself making mistakes at every turn.

He manages to make Mackenzie hash browns, which just so happen to be Hendrix’s trademark, suggests a zombie movie (the exact type of film that brought Mackenzie and Hendrix together in the first place), and then takes her to Lassiters, which is where Hendrix’s ashes were scattered.

When Haz finally admits that he feels like he’s intruding on something private, Mackenzie assures him that she hasn’t been reading his actions in that light at all. In fact, she’s happy to finally share her Hendrix memories with somebody.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 5th February (Episode 8984 / 81)

The residents of Ramsay Street come to grips with their loss.

Terese tries to comfort an inconsolable Erinsborough resident.

The threat of Eden continues to loom large.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8985 / 82)

Eden’s reign of terror continues as a hostage situation brings Ramsay Street to a standstill.

Paul battles his demons.

Toadie takes charge.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8986 / 83)

Terese chooses confrontation.

Chelsea makes her next move.

Haz goes above and beyond as he learns how to support Mackenzie.

Thursday 8th February (Episode 8987 / 84)

Chelsea involves herself with the grieving family.

Paul projects onto Krista as his anger finds a new home.

Toadie and Terese work through their ‘ex’ issues… for now.

Monday 12th February (Episode 8988 / 85)

Sadie uncovers a devastating secret.

Chelsea continues to get her way, but offers an olive branch.

Krista finds refuge where she least expects.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8989 / 86)

Ramsay Street mourns a beloved neighbour.

Paul and Sadie carry a terrible secret.

Chelsea’s plans are thwarted.

Krista’s kind act has devastating consequences.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8990 / 87)

The neighbours reel from a shock confession.

Will Terese betray Toadie about Paul?

Chelsea sees an opportunity and makes a move.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8991 / 88)

Toadie discovers Terese’s betrayal.

Chelsea worms her way into Paul’s life.

Paul is at rock bottom.

Melanie makes a huge confession.