Neighbours releases early February spoilers in tragedy aftermath

Neighbours has released spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of February, as the residents of Ramsay Street face the aftermath of a tragedy.

Next week will see the residents of Ramsay Street gripped by tragedy, as a dream holiday goes wrong.

One of our favourite regular characters won’t come home, and the lives of their friends and family will never be the same again.

A new promo released on Monday revealed that Eden Shaw (Costa D’Angelo) and Veronica McLain (Ellen Grimshaw) will both play a part in proceedings, but exactly who is involved in the tragic death won’t be revealed until the episodes themselves.

Now, new spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of February give us our first look at the aftermath of the tragedy, as the residents of Erinsborough come to terms with their loss.

However, the danger isn’t over yet. Eden, who’s out of prison and looking for revenge, heads back to Ramsay Street where photos show him taking Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) hostage.

He’s seen brandishing a blade in the living room of No. 28, before tying Melanie to a chair.

Outside on the street, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and numerous other police officers plan their next move. Melanie’s friends watch on, with Toadie seen getting frustrated by how long the police are taking to rescue his ex-wife from Eden’s clutches.

Will Melanie escape, or are we about to say goodbye to a second main character in the space of a week?

Thankfully, the photos from Wednesday’s episode show that Melanie is still alive and well – but another twist is just around the corner.

With Melanie fearing for her safety and not wanting to be alone, photos show her and Toadie camped out on separate sofas in the No. 28 living room – their first night sleeping under the same roof since Melanie abandoned Toadie and the kids a year ago.

Are the ex-husband and wife getting a little bit too close for comfort in the aftermath of Melanie’s near-death experience?

Spoilers from that episode tell us that Terese confronts Melanie, not able to hold her tongue any longer.

Are we set for a dramatic showdown, or will Mel agree to back off?

However, Terese is also getting up to no good in February, and Toadie eventually discovers her Paul Robinson-related ‘betrayal’.

There’s another mystery in store involving Sadie (Emerald Chan), who uncovers a devastating secret, which she and Paul go on to hide.

Elsewhere, newcomer Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) makes her next move, as she’s seen looking through a filing cabinet. Who is she digging for dirt on?

We imagine it probably has something to do with Paul, who she’s set to cosy up to in the coming weeks.

Chelsea has recently arrived in Erinsborough, hoping to drum up investment in her fledgeling cosmetics brand.

Next week will see Paul turn down the chance to invest in her business, and it seems Chelsea thinks that getting into Paul’s pants will be a surefire way to change his mind.

She worms her way into his life, taking advantage of a man at rock bottom.

Just what does she have planned?

Here are the full spoilers and photos for the dramatic two weeks:

Monday 5th February (Episode 8984 / 81)

The residents of Ramsay Street come to grips with their loss.

Terese tries to comfort an inconsolable Erinsborough resident.

The threat of Eden continues to loom large.

Tuesday 6th February (Episode 8985 / 82)

Eden’s reign of terror continues as a hostage situation brings Ramsay Street to a standstill.

Paul battles his demons.

Toadie takes charge.

Wednesday 7th February (Episode 8986 / 83)

Terese chooses confrontation.

Chelsea makes her next move.

Haz goes above and beyond as he learns how to support Mackenzie.

Thursday 8th February (Episode 8987 / 84)

Chelsea involves herself with the grieving family.

Paul projects onto Krista as his anger finds a new home.

Toadie and Terese work through their ‘ex’ issues… for now.

Monday 12th February (Episode 8988 / 85)

Sadie uncovers a devastating secret.

Chelsea continues to get her way, but offers an olive branch.

Krista finds refuge where she least expects.

Tuesday 13th February (Episode 8989 / 86)

Ramsay Street mourns a beloved neighbour.

Paul and Sadie carry a terrible secret.

Chelsea’s plans are thwarted.

Krista’s kind act has devastating consequences.

Wednesday 14th February (Episode 8990 / 87)

The neighbours reel from a shock confession.

Will Terese betray Toadie about Paul?

Chelsea sees an opportunity and makes a move.

Thursday 15th February (Episode 8991 / 88)

Toadie discovers Terese’s betrayal.

Chelsea worms her way into Paul’s life.

Paul is at rock bottom.

Melanie makes a huge confession.

Before then, we have the dramatic week itself, in which one Neighbours favourite will lose their life. But who?

Monday 29 th January (Episode 8980 / 77)

Chelsea locks onto her target.

Paul makes a mysterious proposal.

Terese grapples with her moral compass.

Tuesday 30 th January (Episode 8981 / 78)

Nicolette is surprised by an unwanted visitor.

Toadie takes action.

Paul savours a rare win.

Wednesday 31 st January (Episode 8982 / 79)

Cara reaches the end of her tether.

Chelsea gets derailed.

A dream holiday quickly turns into a nightmare.

Thursday 1 st February (Episode 8983 / 80)

The residents of Ramsay Street are shaken by a terrible tragedy.