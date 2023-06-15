Next week on Home and Away in the UK, some mischievous matchmaking from Xander sees Rose and Mali put their awkwardness behind them – will love blossom once again?

The pair have been broken up for weeks, but next week sees Rose (Kirsty Marillier) wonder whether there could be some hope of a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Mali (Kyle Shilling), after the two spend time together to help Xander (Luke Van Os).

After spotting Xander collapse in pain on the beach—taking a surf whilst recovering from major surgery having taken it’s toll on him—Mali insists on helping Xander back to the pier apartment.

Resident doctor Bree (Juliet Godwin) had already checked over Xander after his illicit surf, and he refuses any more intervention or a trip to the hospital. After all, he’s the qualified paramedic around here.

With both Rose and Mali sticking around to keep an eye on Xander, the awkwardness between the pair begins to subside as Mali cooks them all lunch.

The playful rapport is only broken when Xander, tired of being babysat, decides to resort to a bit of sibling humiliation.

Informing Mali that Rose has been constantly checking out the Mantaray Boards socials, Xander points out that isn’t the shop that she’s been interested in looking at!

Mortified, Rose makes a hasty exit as Mali tells Xander that wasn’t cool.

Mali goes after Rose and she immediately feels better when he admits that he’s been checking out her socials too…

Could this be the beginning of a new chapter for the pair?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th June (Episode 8021)

Is there a second chance for Rose and Mali? Justin is desperate for answers. Bree can’t help a reluctant patient.

Tuesday 20th June (Episode 8022)

Marilyn is stuck in a web of lies. Mali gets Rose’s hopes up. Has Justin invited danger into his home?

Wednesday 21st June (Episode 8023)

Mackenzie has an admirer. Kahu is caught out in a lie. Marilyn’s problems are piling up.

Thursday 22nd June (Episode 8024)

Will Tane invest in Kahu? Bree’s trauma puts the brakes on romance. Distance makes Cash and Eden’s hearts grow fonder.

Friday 23rd June (Episode 8025)

Felicity keeps an eye on Kahu. Mackenzie’s business coaching turns steamy. Kirby’s video backfires. Remi makes a sacrifice for Bree.