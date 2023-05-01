This week, UK viewers see the Married at First Sight Australia Final Vows, and Lyndall makes a never-before-seen move as she and Cameron come face to face.

Lyndall and Cameron started off as one of the show’s most promising pairs. Compared to trainwrecks like Melissa and Josh or Bronte and Harrison, they seemed like they were both on the same page, had heaps in common, and had enough chemistry to make the relationship work.

However, the cracks soon began to show. Most of their issues revolved around Cameron’s lack of intimacy – as a country boy from the Northern Territory who often worked away remotely for months at a time, he explained that he’d never been brought up to show physical affection, and soon struggled to give his MAFS wife so much as a hug, let alone a kiss.

Things really escalated on a video call with Lyndall and her mum. When Lyndall’s mum Kelly-Anne could see that her daughter was upset, she encouraged Cameron to give her a hug. This struck a nerve with Cam, who flat-out refused, and resented that his mother-in-law was pressuring him into acting unnaturally.

Things stayed bad from that point on, and they’ve never recovered. While the pair have both written ‘Stay’ at every commitment ceremony, it has become ever clearer that their differences are too big to fix.

At homestays, Lyndall was excited to see Cameron in his natural rural habitat, and he’d promised her that he’d be his more relaxed, authentic self away from the constrains of the experiment.

Yet, while Lyndall loved seeing his country lifestyle, there was still something missing – any form of affection. When she realised that he was happier kissing giant fish than her, things came to a head in dramatic fashion.

Tomorrow (Tuesday 2nd May) sees the final Married at First Sight Australia final vows, and it’s the turn of Tahnee & Ollie, Evelyn & Rupert and, last but not least, Lyndall & Cameron.

It comes as no surprise that Tahnee and Ollie both choose to stay together.

The sickeningly loved-up couple get some made-up drama as Ollie tells us that him returning home to his friends and family in Perth has made him question whether he can really make the move 4000 miles across the country to Sydney.

Of course, in the end he makes the inevitable decision to give things a go, with the end goal of them finding a place together.

There are floods of tears from Tahnee as she tells Ollie that she came into the experiment looking for a best friend, and that she’s so grateful to have met him.

“Ollie, I am falling in love with you and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

Sweet.

Evelyn and Rupert both go their separate ways, with things ending amicably when they both decide to leave. Evelyn has grown fed up of her husband’s immaturity, but it’s the fact that he took 6 weeks to take her on a single date that seems to be the main sticking point.

However, she is impressed by Rupert’s final vows, in which he not only remembers her dogs’ names, but showers her with compliments in his usual bumbling style, before eventually telling her that their plutonic connection “is not enough to sustain a healthy and loving relationship.”

With those two sensible decisions out of the way, we get to the final final vow. Vows plural, no? Well, maybe not…

As the show trailed at the end of Monday’s first set of final vows, it’s what Lyndall does after her vows that shocks Cameron the most. But first, her vows, in which she doesn’t hold back:

“Cam, I came to this experiment with the simple goal of finding love… “I came here the happiest, healthiest version of myself yet, ready to commit to you through thick and thin… “I’ve been thinking about when I first met you. On our wedding day, you were warm, welcoming, funny and sweet. You instantly made me feel at ease, like I’d finally found what I was looking for. It was one of the best days of my life.

Could, perhaps, the big shock be that she wants them to stay together?

“Those first few weeks were amazing, comparing country songs, singing in the shower, soaking up the sun and getting to know each other. You threw yourself into this experience and to me. “Unfortunately at one point or another, the man I met at our wedding started fading away. “In our first few weeks together, you could barely sit through the smallest of criticisms, and constantly walked out of hard conversations, leaving me to pick up the pieces. You told me you’d never had a relationship because you can’t handle being confronted and so you run…”

Perhaps not…

“Once these cracks started to form, you withdrew from this relationship completely. I constantly had to beg for a shred of affection, your time, your attention, and support when I was hurting… “I’ve realised that there was never anything I could do to be the partner you wanted, because you simply don’t want one. “This entire relationship has been on your terms and yours alone. My patience has been challenged, my commitment has been taken for granted. Relationships mean you work with people through their flaws, but you don’t forgive them for treating you poorly.”

“If there is one good thing that cystic fibrosis has given me, it’s resistance. All my life, I’ve had to give up so much. I’ve been held back, limited, and struggled through trauma and judgement I wouldn’t wish on anyone. But I have always thrived in spite of that. “I have now been given a miracle, a fresh start, a new version of my life that is completely unburdened and unlimited. I won’t spend another moment of that life restricted. “Not by my condition, not by my body, not by fear, and certainly not by you. So, to put it plainly, stay in your lane, and I’ll stay in mine. I wanna build a life I’m proud of, and that life does not include you.”

“Well said” is Cameron’s response, as he nods along, likely knowing that every word she’s said about him is true.

As Lyndall finishes her vows and Cameron prepares to begin his, she interrupts – “Um, before you start…”

“Yeah?” Cam asks.

“Just on that, I just feel like no matter what you say today, it’s only gonna disappoint me again. And I think I’m just done. So um…”

She has no desire to hear what Cameron’s decision is, though unless he’s had a huge change of heart in the past 24 hours, we’re sure she can probably guess. It doesn’t matter; she’s done, the relationship’s done, it’s time to go home.

After a few seconds, Cameron takes the vows out of his pocket.

“Perfect, you can have them then,” he says as he throws them on the floor and walks away.

“Hey, get me in a car, I’m out of here. That’s, that’s me done,” Cam calls out as Lyndall kneels down and takes in what just happens, before taking off her wedding ring and smiling.

Despite Cameron walking away – which, we have to add, was presumably what Lyndall wanted – she has more to say back on camera with the producers.

“It wouldn’t be a hard conversation without Cam spitting the dummy and storming out, so…

“I know that it would’ve been hard to hear, but he still can’t handle criticism, he still can’t sit through hard conversations.”

“Listening to his vows and what he has to say was only gonna upset me again, and I’m really done with being upset by him.

“I think I had some really strong feelings for Cam, and I think I had really high hopes for us, but it’s nice to finally be able to just say, like, no, you know what mate, you had every chance and you lost me.”

“Today was about what I want.”

And that’s the end of Lyndall and Cameron, with Married at First Sight’s first ever one-sided final vows bringing this year’s show to an end.

However, that’s not the end of the story.

Married at First Sight: The Reunion airs Monday 8th May at 7:30pm, as the participants reunite four weeks after the end of the experiment, and the drama is far from over as Alyssa sees Duncan again for the first time since he called an end to their relationship…