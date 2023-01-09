Emmerdale Spoilers – Jacob lies to the police over stabbing

This week on Emmerdale, David and Leyla plead with Jacob to lie to the police in the aftermath of last week’s shock stabbing.

As he recovers from lifesaving surgery following his shock stabbing last week, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) is concerned when David (Matthew Wolfenden) tells him to lie to the police about the circumstances of the attack.

Jacob had gone to the viaduct to confront his mum Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) drug dealer, after he caught her in possession of cocaine, and made the mistake of taking a knife with him. As he threatened Callum (Tom Ashley) with the blade, the two tussled and Jacob ended up with the knife plunged into his abdomen.

When Leyla and David finally discovered Jacob the next morning, they rushed him to hospital, but not before Leyla had noticed the knife lying nearby and recovered it.

Whilst David told Leyla that he intended to tell the police everything, she pointed out the knife was one from home, meaning that Jacob was the one who took it to the scene.

Realising the implications, David agreed that they needed to keep quiet knowing that Callum could expose Jacob for inciting the violence if questioned.

Jacob is unsure, but ultimately agrees to go along with the plan and lies when the police come to question him.

In the meantime, with his shop and home up for sale, David worries about his son’s future. He’s later stunned when he receives an offer to buy the shop, from none other than his father, Pollard (Christopher Chittell)!

Whilst David is relieved that there’s now some stability for Jacob’s immediate future, and that he’ll be able to keep both his home and business, David feels guilty as he realises that Pollard and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) have had to put their retirement travelling plans on hold to stump up the cash.

When Leyla later asks David for an update on what Jacob told the police, he refuses to tell her, and reiterates that he meant what he said when he asked her to stay away from Jacob…

Here are this week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 9th January (Episode 9570)

Things go from bad to worse for Rhona when she discovers April hasn’t just punched someone but has also had a piercing.

With Nicola in her ear, Rhona starts to worry about Naomi’s malign influence. Soon Rhona confronts Naomi about her influence over April, ending in a physical altercation. At the vets, Dawn is chuffed when Rhona welcomes her back and offers her the chance to train as a vet nurse.

Marshall arrives at the cafe and gets into an argument with April, who ends up punching him.

Tuesday 10th January (Episode 9571)

Amy, Matty and Moira desperately tries to stick to the line as their police interview continues, as DS Malik questions Moira on her trip away with Kyle.

Mackenzie is tight lipped when DS Malik presses him for information on Kyle.

When Naomi arrives to find Charity asking Rhona about her, she’s left dreading what’s to come.

Wednesday 11th January (Episode 9572)

At the police station, Kyle reaffirms that it was he who killed Al.

Mackenzie’s guilt builds as he listens to the hardships Chloe has been through. Finding a moment alone with Chloe, Mackenzie tries to assure her he’ll do what he can to support her and the baby.

Thursday 12th January (Episode 9573–9574)

Mack struggles to hide his panic when he sees Chloe has moved in.

Cathy and April are intrigued when Arthur forms a plan to stand up to Marshall. Will this help Arthur tackle things?

Gabby beams when Kim comes by to talk about the brochure she’s been working on. But is it good news?

Friday 13th January (Episode 9575)

Mackenzie does his best to oust Chloe from the house but will his efforts backfire with Charity?