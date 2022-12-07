124 classic Home and Away episodes available to stream
124 classic episodes of Home and Away have been added to 7Plus, celebrating births, weddings, deaths and tragedies from the past 35 years.
Last week it was announced that Seven would be adding classic episodes of Home and Away to its 7Plus streaming service in Australia.
The episodes have now been added, and across 124 episodes we celebrate 20 births, 33 weddings, and get emotional with 33 tragedies and major events, and 28 deaths.
The Pilot episode is also available, taking Summer Bay fans to the very beginning.
Key episodes include Alf and Ailsa’s wedding, the 1995 plane crash, Cyclone Raymond from 1997, the 2000 landslide, the 2002 bus crash, Noah’s shooting as part of the 2004 stalker storyline, and the more recent revelation of Witness X from 2020.
All of the episodes are now available to Australian viewers on 7Plus.
UK viewers don’t have access to the collection, though Channel 5 are adding a new episode to My5 each day until the end of December, and a total of 35 episodes will be available by the end of the month.
The full list of episodes on 7Plus is as follows:
The story of the Fletcher family from the very beginning.
Births
Tom and Pippa Fletcher welcome the arrival of baby, Christopher.
Roo Stewart welcomes the arrival of baby Martha.
A traumatised Ailsa rebels against the arrival of her baby, while Alf and Tom cling desperately to life.
Sophie gives birth to a baby girl.
Pippa gives birth to a baby boy.
Angel gives birth to a baby boy.
Chloe is in excruciating pain as she times the contractions until her baby arrives.
Marilyn gives birth to baby, Byron Vincent Fisher.
Lily Nash and VJ Patterson (2001)
Leah and Vinnie and Gypsy and Will all become proud parents. But in an instant, both couples lives are changed forever.
Like many children born in Summer Bay, David chose an inconvenient time, as Sophie goes into labour in the middle of Sally’s hen party on a secluded beach, forcing Flynn to abseil down a cliff to help deliver him.
Will Sally and Flynn arrive in time for the birth of their baby?
Trapped in the bush, Scott delivers Hayley’s baby. But their bliss is soon shattered by an unthinkable tragedy.
Tasha’s rushed in for emergency surgery as her baby makes a dramatic entrance into the world.
Stranded in the bush, it’s up to Kim to help Kit with the birth of their baby – but their bliss is soon shattered by an unthinkable tragedy.
Rachel has an emergency with the baby’s delivery, but where is Tony?
With Angelo’s help, Nicole gives birth to a baby boy.
Heath and Bianca are forced to discuss what to do if there are any complications with the birth.
Jess goes into labour on the beach, delivering baby, Harley.
Ricky goes into labour and Brax has no idea.
A very big moment for Tori.
Deaths
A tragedy befalls the Fletcher family.
Able to deceive the police, Karen takes her deception one step further with tragic consequences.
Meg dies peacefully in Blake’s arms watching the sunrise together.
A terrible accident means the end of Bobby and Greg’s happiness.
Shane is rushed to hospital, but nothing can be done to save his life. Angel says goodbye to Shane and she struggles to find the words to say to Dylan.
Irene begins to get suspicious about Selina and Steven. Ten weeks premature, Angel’s baby arrives. After saving Sam, Michael is swept away in the flood waters.
Tragedy strikes the Stewart family as Ailsa dies from a heart attack after lifting some heavy boxes Alf had neglected to move.
Alf is shocked to see Ailsa in the diner after apparently coming back from the dead.
Summer Bay reels after the murderous rampage. It’s time to say goodbye to a friend forever.
Remembering Noah Lawson (2004)
The Bay farewells a favourite.
Tragedy rocks the Bay. Alf makes Flynn a life altering promise.
Brad fulfils Emily’s dying wish, while Cassie and Macca struggle to keep their affair secret, how long can they get away with it?
Sam puts her family and friends in danger as she moves Johnny Cooper into Tony’s house. Will a teenage road trip turn into the trip from hell? Leah’s world comes crashing down.
Tragedy strikes and panic sweeps through Summer Bay – some of our favourite residents’ lives will be changed forever.
Melody causes disaster at the school formal in a night that Summer Bay will never forget.
One person’s return to the Bay is met with hostility. Xavier worries about the safety of his brother.
Aden is trying to be strong, but he’s alarmed at how fast Belle’s condition appears to be deteriorating.
Sid’s job at the hospital is in jeopardy and Indi urges Romeo to get a job at the resort.
Xavier resolves to stick the academy out. Meanwhile, a shocking truth is revealed in Summer Bay.
Brax and Natalie discover Danny has been shot by Casey.
Gina collapses, unconscious at the wheel of her car.
Casey dies in brother Darryl (Brax’s) arms.
Summer Bay is rocked by the worst possible news. A surprise wedding in the midst of tragedy.
How will Mason handle the news about Beth?
Tori worries Justin will help a grief-stricken Ash get revenge on Robbo.
Is Colby about to cross the line?
Irene’s support network takes a sinister turn.
Lives hang in the balance as an unexpected threat arises.
Jasmine’s world comes crashing down when Colby gives her devastating news.
Ryder and Evan share a deeply emotional moment. Colby tightens his gaze on Ari. Martha returns to Merimbula.
Weddings
Alf proposes to Ailsa again and this time, she says yes.
Alf and Ailsa head to the city and marry secretly.
Reverend Flowers marries Frank and Bobby.
Ben finally makes it back to Summer Bay and he and Carly are married at last.
Pippa starts to have second..third..fourth thoughts about marrying Michael but finally, they exchange vows.
Overcoming adversity, Angel walks down the aisle to be married to Shane
Fisher proposes to Marilyn (1996)
Fisher proposes to Marilyn.
Marilyn and Fisher’s wedding day finally arrives. As Rebecca fusses over Fisher, Shannon volunteers to make the video and spends the day capturing the special moments on tape. But does the day go off without a hitch?
It’s a nice day for a white wedding!
Excitement, nerves and family dissention surround Leah and Vinnie’s wedding.
Will and Gypsy are married and then leave the Bay forever.
Tears, drama and more than a few surprises – its Summer Bay’s wedding of the year!
Beth and Rhys’ nuptials are mirrored by another secret wedding.
Hayley and Noah are married in a fairy-tale beachside service. Kane and Kirsty renew their vows.
Leah and Dan’s wedding day has finally arrived. But will Amanda’s meddling stop them making it down the aisle?
Robbie and Tasha’s wedding day is marred by heartache when a shocking revelation turns their world upside down.
Martha and Jack’s perfect wedding day ends in unthinkable tragedy as Zoe enacts her final explosive revenge.
It’s a wonderful day for a wedding as Kim and Rachel tie the knot. But unfortunately the evening brings the arrival of a surprise visitor for the young newlyweds.
Kelli and Ethan prepare to enact their revenge on Amanda by destroying her wedding day.
Ross and Morag tie the knot. Martha prepares for surgery. Roman’s concern for Nicole deepens.
Tony and Rachel exchange vows and Rachel makes a heartfelt speech, declaring her love for Tony…as tragedy strikes.
After the truth comes out, Aden struggles to decide whether he can marry Belle.
Gina Austin and John Palmer are wed in unique circumstances.
Will Sid stop Indi and Romeo’s wedding?
Liam and Bianca’s big day has finally arrived. But as the ceremony nears, Bianca’s feelings for Heath continue to loom. Will she make it to her wedding, or will Liam be left alone at the altar?
Bianca and Heath’s wedding day has arrived.
Will April go through with the wedding?
Marilyn and John finally tie the knot!
Nate fears he’s been stood up at the altar.
Leah and Zac are finally wed. Charlotte threatens to reveal everyone’s secrets at the wedding ceremony. Irene spirals out of control.
VJ can’t wait for the wedding, but Billie isn’t so sure.
Will Brody and Ziggy have their happily ever after?
Colby and Chelsea’s beautiful wedding points to a bright future. Love is well and truly in the air, but will it last?
Tori, Robbo and Jasmine’s worlds are changed forever.
Alf and Martha’s special moment.
Tragedies
The plane wreckage is found with one fatality.
Car crash and bush fire (1995)
Nelson is paralysed as he watches the car explode into flames with Jack caught inside. The fire takes over Summer Bay, and while Fisher is saving the school, his own home is burnt to the ground.
Alex is blinded by an explosion.
To Fisher’s horror, Marilyn becomes caught in a crosswind during her skydive.
Cyclone Raymond: Part 1 (1997)
Everyone gathers at the school, awaiting Cyclone Raymond.
Cyclone Raymond: Part 2 (1997)
Summer Bay catches the tail end of Cyclone Raymond.
A holdup at the diner ends in a shooting tragedy.
The Nash family scream their terror as hungry flames surround and lock them in the burning house.
Duncan’s bomb blows Alf to smithereens!
Bad weather threatens the lives of the inhabitants of Summer Bay.
The year ten excursion ends in tragedy.
A desperate rescue plan is set in motion to save the people trapped in the bus.
Storm hits MV Mirigini: Part 1 (2002)
Mayday, mayday, mayday…tragedy strikes, as a storm hits the cruise ship, MV Mirigini out of Summer Bay.
Storm hits MV Mirigini: Part 2 (2002)
Mayday, mayday, mayday…tragedy strikes, as a storm hits the cruise ship, MV Mirigini out of Summer Bay.
Storm hits MV Mirigini: Part 3 (2002)
The aftermath of the storm. The SES starts trying to locate the missing people.
Storm hits MV Mirigini: Part 4 (2002)
The aftermath of the storm. The SES starts trying to locate the missing people.
Tragedy rocks the Sutherland family.
Summer Bay is in shock after the deadly accident.
A night of terror ends in tragedy, as Sarah enacts her final murderous rampage.
Summer Bay braces itself for devastation as the cyclone rips through town.
Summer Bay is changed forever when another unexpected tragedy befalls them.
Summer Bay High on fire (2006)
Sally and Belle fight for their lives as they remain trapped in the burning school.
A brutal attack leaves the life of one of the Bay’s most loved residents hanging in the balance.
In the series final for 2008, Melody causes disaster at the school formal in a night that Summer Bay will never forget.
Harvey’s boat sinks in the storm and Alf and Romeo go on a rescue mission to search for Harvey’s charter. Romeo and Harvey find themselves in a life threatening situation.
A deadly blast at the hospital fundraiser changes Summer Bay forever
Will Scarlett make it out alive? Are any of the others seriously injured?
Can Robbo save Kat from Novak?
Have Kat and Robbo said their final goodbyes?
Justin’s plan to get rid of Robbo hits a deadly snag.
Will Robbo finally get caught?
The race to save Ava from the kidnappers is on.
Raffy’s life is in danger as she becomes trapped in the tunnel
Ross presents Colby with an awful choice.
Tragedy sets Colby and Dean on a dangerous path.
Can Robbo convince Scott to spare his life and save Jasmine?
Colby’s trial begins with a bombshell as the identity of Witness X is revealed.
Colby is in danger.
7Plus has also added a new ‘FAST’ channel, streaming a different classic episode of Home and Away 24 hours a day.
Designed for fans to immerse themselves, “fast channels” are ad-supported channels which air episodes of dedicated series 24/7.
The Home and Away fast channel joins a whole host of existing channels on 7Plus for reality shows including Australia’s Got Talent, My Kitchen Rules, Farmer Wants a Wife and classic Aussie dramas including A Country Practice and Blue Heelers.