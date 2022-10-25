Emmerdale Spoilers – Shotgun showdown as Cain and Al fight

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, Chas’s lies continue to fall apart as her affair with Al is discovered by Cain, with dramatic consequences.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Al (Michael Wildman) have been skating on thin ice with their affair over the past few months, with two of Chas’s family members already having found out.

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) was the first, having rumbled Chas and Al when she spotted them at a hotel together. When Chas pointed out the stress it would cause Faith (Sally Dexter) in her final months, Belle agreed to keep quiet, on the condition that Chas ended things with Al.

But Chas didn’t end things, the two instead stepped up their subterfuge by beginning to use burner phones. That was no help however, when the two were spotted in a clinch round the back of The Woolpack by recent returnee Aaron (Danny Miller).

Ever loyal to his stepfather Paddy (Dominic Brunt), and knowing that Chas’s deceit would break his heart, Aaron told his mother that he couldn’t stick around in the village whilst knowing about the affair. Issuing an ultimatum, Aaron told Chas she had to choose between him or Al.

Despite Aaron’s threat, Chas later went on to declare her love for Al, who promised they’d be able to run away together soon—despite Al having already (reluctantly) agreed to marry his own partner Kerry (Laura Norton).

It was a tryst with Al that saw Chas wracked with guilt after missing the death of her mother Faith, whilst further tragedy less than a week later saw Aaron’s half-sister Liv (Isobel Steele) get crushed to death by a caravan, after heading out to look for Chas during the storm.

Learning that Chas was again with Al at the time of Liv’s death, Aaron told his mother that he would never forgive her, wishing that she’d have been the one to die.

With Aaron having to stick around for the joint funeral, it didn’t take long for Paddy to realise that something serious was going down between mother and son. As Aaron openly accused Chas of being responsible for Liv’s death, Chas held her breath, nervous about what else he might say. Oblivious to the reasons behind Aaron’s newfound hatred, Paddy has tried to urge the two to sort out their differences.

Worried that Aaron was getting ready to reveal all, Chas was relieved when a bit of emotional blackmail caused her son to back down, before she successfully edged him towards deciding to leave the village.

Next week, after bidding an emotional farewell to his grandmother and sister, Aaron prepares to depart Emmerdale for good.

With Aaron having said his goodbyes to Vinny and Paddy, Chas is keen to know exactly what Aaron has said, but she’s met nothing but coldness from her son, as he declares that he’s cutting off any future relationship between them.

Chas’s brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) has been wondering what’s going on between the pair, but Chas manages to keep her cool as he quizzes her – her secret is safe for now.

That is until Cain hears a buzzing coming from inside a drawer on the desk, it’s Chas’s burner phone. When Cain finds it, he’s shocked to find a number of messages on there indicating that his sister is having an affair.

Cain rings the mystery number, and when Al answers, Cain immediately recognises the voice on the other end…

When Al receives a message from Chas’s phone asking to meet, little does he realise what he’s walking into. Rather than finding Chas at their meeting point, he’s faced with a disgusted Cain, who’s pointing a shotgun at him!

Cain makes it clear that Al won’t be seeing Chas again, but Al isn’t intimidated by Cain’s threats, asking exactly what he’s planning to do about it.

As Al goes to leave, Cain admits that the gun was only a way to get his attention, he’s there to fight.

Taking off their jackets, the two begin to fight it out, but as frustrations grow, all eyes land on the shotgun lying nearby. As Cain goes to grab it, Al tries to stop him…

Nearby, Kerry and Chloe (Jessie Elland) hear a gunshot ring out… has anyone been hurt?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 31st October (Episode 9707)

Aaron gets ready to leave for good and says his goodbyes to Vinny and Paddy.

When Chas quizzes him on whether he’s revealed her affair, Aaron coldly cuts off any future the two of them might have.

Expecting to find Chas, Al is met with the business end of Cain’s shotgun, Cain having discovered the truth about the affair.

Tuesday 1st November (Episode 9708)

Kerry and Chloe hear a gunshot ring out – what will they find?

Wednesday 2nd November (Episode 9709)

Billy and Dawn form a plan to buy Woodbine for themselves.

Alex threatens to take away Clemmie if he doesn’t get Harriet’s money.

Thursday 3rd November (Episodes 9710–9511)

Dan gets emotional when Amelia makes a heartfelt speech in Harriet’s honour.

Will prepares to beat down Alex, impressing Kim with impressed with his bravado.

Laurel is shocked by Bernice’s callous attitude towards Dan.

Friday 4th November (Episode 9712)

Matty is concerned.