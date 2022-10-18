Coronation Street Spoilers – Eileen suffers a personality change

Next week on Coronation Street, Eileen’s demeanour changes after an unexpected run-in with Gail, but all isn’t as it seems…

Trick or treat – it’s a common phrase that people associate with Halloween. And this week in Weatherfield, it seems that Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) may both be in for a trick.

It’s been a long slog for the couple who have been through the hard yards recently. Viewers may recall that in April, Eileen was concerned that George was keeping a secret from her when he refused to let her stay, citing his cat Ridley wouldn’t approve. They’ve been able to work through their differences, but it seems their next challenge is only just beginning.

The drama kicks off next week when George’s sister Glenda (Jodie Prenger) arrives at No. 11 with a special Halloween surprise in tow – a pumpkin. Although she’s only been around two months, Glenda’s already making a big mark on Weatherfield and has decided to carve a pumpkin to display in the Rovers.

In Glenda’s mind, carving a pumpkin is a zany idea and one that that she believes people will like, but Eileen doesn’t agree. She sees it as an imposition and in a way, believes Glenda is overstepping.

Concerned that Glenda is turning her house into a workshop, Eileen grabs the pumpkin and does a runner. Heading down the cobbles, it seems the trick is on Eileen when she runs into Gail (Helen Worth).

In the process, she loses her footing and trips over the pumpkin, hitting her head on the pavement.

As fate would have it, George is not too far away and with her lodger Sean (Antony Cotton) also in quick pursuit, the pair rush to Eileen’s aid, having seen everything unfold.

It seems Eileen could be in trouble as she lay unconscious on the cobbles.

It’s not long before she rouses, but George is quick to notice a change in her personality. The normally brash and loud Eileen has been replaced with a more mellow version of herself. The change in personality takes the trio by surprise.

Although George and Sean expect Eileen’s normal personality to return, they are surprised as time goes on that it seems the smiley and happy version of Eileen might be around to stay, especially when she declares that she is going to spoil her partner. Unbeknownst to Eileen, George is starting to feel a little scared. After all, this isn’t exactly the woman that he knows and loves.

Before long, George is forced to discuss what has happened with Eileen and she makes a stunning confession. As she lay unconscious, Eileen believes she glimpsed heaven. The statement throws George, but when he queries it, she states that she has felt nothing but peace since she woke up, and she is firmly putting that down to her near-death experience.

It’s an unusual pill for George to swallow. But she’s adamant that it has changed her for the better. She was able to hear music and smell the saccharine tones of what heaven had to offer. What’s more, she was guided towards a bright light.

Taking her new-found serenity to those in need, Eileen declares that she is going to do a massive cook for the soup kitchen. As word of her generosity spreads, Eileen’s youngest son Todd (Gareth Pierce) begins to question his mother’s attitude. He voices his concerns to George, who agrees.

Naturally, when Eileen is approached by Mary (Patti Clare) to do a write-up for The Inexplicable about her near-death experience, George realises that it is time that he tells Eileen the truth – what he has been keeping from her ever since she bumped her head.

Eileen believes that it was divine intervention and that what happened to her was the act of a higher power. How will she react when George bursts the bubble that she has been living in? It was all a trick…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street:

Monday 24th October (Episode 10777-10778)

Stephen tries to persuade Jenny to move on from Leo.

Summer is stung by Billy’s disapproval.

Eileen gets a Halloween trick.

Daisy tackles the ghost of Sinead.

Wednesday 26th October (Episode 10779-10790)

Audrey throws Stephen’s plans overboard.

Spider chooses Gruff over Toyah.

Tyrone’s new hobby has Fiz worried.

A friendly Eileen worries George.

Friday 28th October (Episode 10781-10782)

Fiz fears what the Gazette will print.

Stephen tries to scupper Audrey’s holiday plans.

Daisy and Daniel’s crossed wires leaves them homeless.