Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity arrested as Dean tracks down Nathan

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Dean and the River Boys track down Nathan, while Felicity is arrested for her part in Salt’s poker nights.

Last week, the discovery of a body on the beach was the talk of Summer Bay. While the grizzly discovery was upsetting for the whole town, it had a particular significance for Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir), as the body was that of PK (Ryan Johnson), the man whose private poker night has made Mac’s life hell in recent weeks.

PK persuaded Mac to hold a one-off private event at Salt, where each of the invited players would pay a $5,000 buy-in. Considering Mac’s debt problems, she couldn’t say no – the one night would have netted her enough to get her restaurant back in the black.

Unfortunately, PK was manipulating her. He got Flick out of the way by telling Mac that the players didn’t want a cop’s sister in attendance, and also sent Nathan (Ryan Panizza) to the Parata house with one of his heavies, just to make sure Flick couldn’t head over to Salt regardless.

Once the private event was over, PK told Mac that the house had lost, and that she owed the players a grand total of $100,000. It was enough to cause her financial ruin, but PK assured her that her debt would be wiped clean if she just spent the night with him.

While Mac almost went ahead with it, she realised that she couldn’t do that to Logan (Harley Bonner), and she ran from PK’s apartment, but not before he went in for a kiss.

While it was Mac’s love for Logan which caused her not to go through with PK’s request, she still kept the truth a secret from her boyfriend. Even when Tane (Ethan Browne) was stabbed, leading to Logan risking his career by saving his life on the floor of Salt rather than taking him to hospital, Mac still didn’t fess up.

In fact, Logan only discovered the full extent of Mac’s problems when Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) arrived at the Parata place to ask Flick some questions after PK’s body was discovered. Aghast at the extent of Mac’s lies, and the fact that her blackmailer had ended up dead, Logan ended things.

The police soon opened a murder investigation into PK’s death, and Dean is currently suspect the number one suspect. When PK threatened Jai (River Jarvis), Dean called on the River Boys to bash him about a little, to make him realise that Dean wasn’t someone to be messed with.

While Dean has assured both Mac and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) that he and the River Boys left PK well and truly alive, the fact he turned up dead shortly after certainly doesn’t look good.

When Nathan was brought in for questioning, he told Cash that there were two people who had grudges against PK – Mackenzie and Dean.

Knowing that Dean already had a criminal record, Nathan decided to frame him, and planted a bloody wrench in the back of Ziggy’s car.

Now, the police have both a motive and a murder weapon. Things aren’t looking good for poor Dean!

This week, Dean realises that he’s being set up, and it doesn’t take him long to realise that Nathan is the one doing it.

“We need to find Nathan,” he tells Ziggy, and it’s fair to say he’s not going to play nice when he finds him.

“Dean is fuming that he’s been framed,” Patrick explained to TV Week. “He’s hoping it will be relatively easy to get a confession out of Nathan, but if not, he’s prepared to go to extreme lengths to get it.”

Once again, Dean calls on the River Boys for help, and it isn’t long until they track Nathan down.

Leaving the farmhouse early, Dean leaves Ziggy a note telling her not to worry, and heads to the run-down house where the boys have Nathan held hostage.

He’s tied to a chair and has already taken a beating before Dean’s arrival.

“You set me up, for murder!” Dean screams at him, as he tells him that he wants answers. Yet Nathan isn’t willing to talk, despite the beating, and Dean is forced to try a gentler approach.

However, as the interrogation continues, Dean gets a phone call – Ziggy, demanding to know what he’s up to. She’s always hated Dean’s criminal past, and is terrified that he’s turning back to his old way of dealing with things.

Worse still, she’s had Cash at her door again, this time with a warrant for Dean’s arrest. She needs to speak to her boyfriend before he does anything really stupid.

Her constant calling eventually distracts Dean. He answers, calmly telling her that he’s not going back to prison.

The break gives Nathan an opportunity, and he manages to slip through the River Boys’ grasp and escape.

He makes a run for it, sprinting across the junkyard where he’d been held captive.

The scrap vehicles give him plenty of places to hide, and he manages to evade Dean and the boys for a short while, but there’s no escape.

The boys spot him, and the chase begins again.

Nathan makes another break for it, Dean takes him by surprise and tackles him to the ground. However, Dean struggles to pin him down, and Nathan won’t give up without a fight.

As Nathan manages to grab a piece of scrap metal, big enough to do some real damage, it looks like Dean could be in trouble…

Dean isn’t the only person in trouble this week. Cash discovers the truth about the illegal poker nights at Salt, and soon finds out that his own sister was involved!

He has no choice but to act, and heads to the Parata house, where he places Felicity under arrest!

With Felicity in custody, Mackenzie knows that she’s next. Terrified, she decides to flee town, leaving Summer Bay behind for good!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 30th May (Episode 7805)

Has Leah’s meddling ruined Theo’s love life? Logan goes off the rails. Will Xander sacrifice himself for Logan?

Tuesday 31st May (Episode 7806)

Will New York tear Bella and Nikau apart? Xander is caught in Millie’s trap. Logan attempts to clean up his drunken mess.

Wednesday 1st June (Episode 7807)

Bella prepares for the Big Apple. Dean leaves Ziggy in the dark. Can Rose turn Millie around with honesty?

Thursday 2nd June (Episodes 7808-7810)

Panicked Ziggy packs her bags. Dean is done playing nice with Nathan. Cash discovers Felicity’s crimes.

Justin gets sprung in the nude. Cash is forced to arrest Felicity. Will Mackenzie escape the police? Roo itches to get Martha out of hospital.

Roo’s vigour lands her in hospital. Logan and Jasmine clash. Justin puts his foot in his mouth. Can Theo win Chloe back?